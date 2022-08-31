NBC announced on September 28, 2021, that the show has been renewed for a 21st season, which premiered on February 24, 2022. The reboot included brand-new regular cast members as well as Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson, who had previously played the series’ detective Kevin Bernard and district attorney Jack McCoy, respectively. The show received a Law & Order season 22 order from NBC on May 10, 2022, with the debut date planned for September 22, 2022.

Is Law And Order SVU Coming Back For Season 22?

The American police procedural and legal drama television series Law & Order, created by Dick Wolf and produced by Wolf Entertainment, is what gave rise to the Law & Order brand. On September 13, 1990, Law & Order debuted on NBC and finished its 20th season on May 24, 2010, ten days after it was first canceled.

After being canceled in 2010, Law & Order set out on a lengthy path to return to television, which it accomplished on February 24, 2022, with the premiere of its 21st season. And now that the show is here, it has no intention of leaving anytime soon.

What Is Law & Order Season 22 Be All About?

On February 27, 2020, NBC placed an order for the twenty-second season of the American criminal drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The season, which is scheduled to debut during the 2020–2021 television season, is made by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television; Warren Leight is the showrunner.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States, the season, which began on November 12, 2020, has just 16 episodes, making it the shortest in the series. In 2021, the season finished on June 3.

Week after week, year after year, audiences have been captivated by these enduring characters, and Law & Order’s triumphant comeback is only the most recent example. It’s no small achievement in a much more crowded TV market that Law & Order season 21 outperformed the final season of the show’s first run in 2010 in terms of ratings.

Law & Order Season 22 Release Date

Back in June, NBC unveiled its fall 2022–2023 schedule, which included the return of the adored courtroom drama. The 22nd season of Law and Order will begin on NBC on Thursday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

When Law and Order Thursdays do return, the drama that launched the brand will air first, followed by its spin-offs Special Victims Unit and Organised Crime. Series 22 has yet to receive a UK release date, and its 21st episode is still not accessible to see.

Law & Order Season 22 Plot

A season 22 summary has not yet been made public by NBC. But at its foundation, Law & Order is a crime procedural show. The detectives investigate fresh crimes on a weekly basis, and the district attorney’s office works to bring criminal suspects to justice. Therefore, viewers may anticipate certain situations that will make them think, along with the rare surprise resolution.

We also anticipate that Frank Cosgrove, who is now single, will receive a lot of attention. Dick Wolf’s programs often follow a formula, so we anticipate the detective won’t be “partnerless” for very long.

Where To Watch Law & Order Season 22?

On NBC alone, the new season of Law & Order airs live. It is available for streaming on a variety of platforms, including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV. Only Peacock Premium subscribers will be able to access new episodes on Peacock the day after they are broadcast live.

Law & Order Season 22 Cast

District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston, 1994–2010)

Detective Mike Logan (Chris Noth, 1990–95)

Assistant District Attorney Claire Kincaid (Jill Hennessy, 1993–96)

Detective Reynaldo Curtis (Benjamin Bratt, 1995–99)

Detective Arthur Branch (Fred Thompson, 2002–07)

Lieutenant Anita Van (S. Epatha Merkerson, 1993–2010)

High-profile guest actors like Julia Roberts and Samuel L. Jackson frequently appeared on the show. Politicians from New York City, including Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg, played themselves on the show to enhance authenticity.

Sam Waterson as Jack McCoy and Camryn Manheim as Kate Dixon, two of Law and Order’s founding actors, will return for season 22.

In addition to the legal dramas, Waterson has been in The Newsroom, Serial Mom, and Grace and Frankie, while Manheim has appeared in a number of other shows, including Stumptown, The Practice, and Person of Interest, to name a few. Hugh Dancy, Odelia Halevi, and Jeffrey Donovan, three newbies, will rejoin them.

The Talk On Social Media About Law & Order Season 22

Law & order season 22 has received a lot of positive fan reactions. For a very long period, some people have been waiting for it. The caption on a fan-posted image of him online stated, “Finally the wait is over Law & order season 22 coming really soon.”

Fans are speculating about Nolan Price’s potential return. I swear Law and Order SVU improves with each season and episode, claims another admirer. Since the first episode of Law & Order SVU, I have watched every single one. I am a major admirer. Despite our conclusion, season 22 has been eagerly anticipated by fans.

What To Expect From Law & Order Season 22?

Due to Frank Cosgrove’s (Jeffrey Donovan) desire for a new partner, Anderson’s departure does result in the arrival of a new face in town. Actor Mehcad Brooks, who is best known for playing James Olsen in Supergirl, will take over for the Black-ish star. Brooks will play a detective; however, no specifics of his role have been revealed to far. However, a complete series synopsis has not yet been released.

The forthcoming Law & Order season 22 will consist of 16 episodes, according to the report.

Law & Order Season 22 Trailer

The Law & Order: SVU season 22 debut episode’s promo is based on news stories that happened months ago. The event in New York City’s Central Park, when a white woman called the police on a black birdwatcher, appears to be the basis for the narrative.