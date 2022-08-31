Devil in Ohio is an upcoming American television series based on a worldwide famous book of the name “Devil in Ohio” by Daria Polatin. The series explores the genres of suspense, thriller, and horror.

The directors of the series are John Fawcett, Brad Anderson, Leslie Hope, and Steve Adelson. Polatin along with Rachel Miller of Haven Entertainment are the producers of the show. Daria Polatin, Rachel Miller, and Andrew Wilder are the executive producers.

Is Devil In Ohio Going To Be Release On Netflix Soon?

Daria Polatin the famous author, will also be serving as the showrunner and the head writer as well. Some of Dave Polatin’s previous works include Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Castle Rock, and Condor.

Who Is Devil In Ohio Based On?

The story starts when a fifteen-year Jules Mathis (played by Xaria Dotson) comes back home to a mysterious-looking girl sitting in her mother’s kitchen. Jules’s mother, Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) discloses the arrival of Mae (played by Madeleine Arthur) saying that she is one of her patients and will be staying with them for some time.

Emily Deschanel, Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton, and Naomi Tan will be the leading cast members of the series. The show was produced and filmed in Vancouver, Canada.

Devil In Ohio’s release date is set for September 2, 2022, and it will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Name Devil in Ohio Creator Daria Polatin Stars Emily Deschanel

Stacey Farber

Alisha Newton Language English Genres Drama

Horror

Mystery

Thriller Original network Netflix Release Date 2 September 2022

Devil In Ohio Release Date

Devil in Ohio release date is September 2, 2022. The series will have a total of eight episodes and will be released on the online streaming platform Netflix. The Devil In Ohio makers will release all eight episodes in one go on the show’s scheduled release date.

Devil In Ohio Plot

Devil in Ohio plot revolves around the life events of a psychiatrist named Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) after she shelters a strange-looking girl in her house named Mae.

Soon after Mae’s arrival, weird things start happening to the family. Jules finds Mae half-dressed and saw a pentagram carved into Mae’s skin. Mae starts wearing Jules’ clothes as well, sleeps in her bedroom, and to her surprise starts edging her out of everything, even at her school. She also starts bonding and flirting with ules’ crush as well.

Mae starts replacing Jules everywhere without having any intention of leaving the family. To this Jules starts with her investigation and starts collecting clues. Thus, she eventually finds out that Mae belongs to a cult in a nearby town and in fact, is the only survivor of that cult. The cult will not stop at any cost to get Mae back.

Where To Watch Devil In Ohio ?

The limited series Devil in Ohio will be released on the online streaming platform Netflix. The viewers can stream the episodes online on Netflix worldwide. It is known to be a limited Netflix series and will only be released on Netflix.

Devil In Ohio Cast

Devil in Ohio cast comprises

Emily Deschanel (as Dr. Suzanne Mathis: A hospital psychiatrist)

Sam Jaeger (as Peter)

Gerardo Celasco (as Detective Lopez)

Madeleine Arthur (as Mae)

Xaria Dotson (as Jules Mathis: Suzanne’s 15-year-old daughter)

Alisha Newton (as Helen)

Naomi Tan (as Dani)

Djouliet Amara (as Tatiana)

Jason Sakaki (as Isaac)

Marci T. House (as Adele)

Samantha Ferris (as Rhoda)

Bradley Stryker (as Sheriff Wilkins)

Evan Ellison (as Sebastian)

Ty Wood (as Teddy)

Stacey Farber (as Gina)

Tahmoh Penikett (as Malachi)

Keenan Tracey (as Noah)

Social Media Talk On Devil In Ohio

Devil in Ohio spoilers has stated that the upcoming series will be having a lot of scary cult rituals, certain mind-controlling triggers, and some most disturbing visual scenes. Thus, giving a brutal description of how this scary story tore apart a formerly close-knit family.

The fans are eagerly waiting for this upcoming Netflix thriller series. The show will be featuring some scary cult practices and horrific events post the arrival of the escapee. It will depict a gruesome reality of what actually did happen to the real-life characters who witnessed such a tragedy.

The show has created a lot of buzz and looks very appealing and promising to all the thriller lovers out there. It is expected to have an incredible storyline also the cast is equally good.

Fans are waiting for an official trailer of the show to catch a quick sneak peek into what is coming.

What To Expect From Devil In Ohio ?

The story Devil In Ohio is based on real-life incidents, it is a true story and primarily revolves around the events following when Dr. Suzanne Mathis provides shelter to a mysterious-looking girl who in return turns out to be a cult escapee.

Suzanne’s life receives a great blow and gets turned upside down when that mysterious girl causes threats to her family. It is expected that the storyline will be similar to as that of the book. The makers of the series have not yet disclosed much news regarding the upcoming show but it will surely have the issue and themes of satanism and will be an intense horror thriller.

Devil In Ohio Episode Guide

Devil in Ohio episodes will have an average runtime of about forty minutes to fifty-seven minutes. The show’s official episode guide has not yet been released by the makers of the show, but it is expected that the upcoming limited series will be having a total of eight episodes in all. Also, all eight episodes are going to premiere on 2nd September 2022.

Devil In Ohio Trailer In Detail

Devil In Ohio trailer has not yet been officially released by Netflix. However, a one-minute 15-second-long teaser was released on 10th August 2022. The teaser displayed a girl walking in a garage, inquiring a man about a family.

She was seen searching for a family but in the middle, something strange happened to the man and a few other men came around the garage. The man asked her to go back home and that she should leave. Having heard this the woman went back to her car and drove off. The teaser ended with the official premiered date of this upcoming thriller series, which is 2nd September 2022.

This is the YouTube link of the Devil In Ohio’s released teaser:

