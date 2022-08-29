With 4 successful seasons, The Handmaid’s Tale is renewed for a fifth season, which will be premiering soon. According to Hulu, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 will launch in the United States on September 14.

The creator of this dystopian series is Bruce Miller and the show is inspired by the novel of the same title written by the famous Margaret Atwood. The show features a totalitarian society that doesn’t treat its women properly. The series depicts a country named Gilead going through a fertility crisis.

Will There Be The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 release date was officially announced a while back and this famous series is going to be available to watch soon. Further in this article, we will get to know more about The Handmaid’s tale season 5 plot, trailer, spoilers, filming and more.

The Handmaid’s Tale has been recognized for its amazing plot and has won several awards for depicting the wonderful novel by Margaret Atwood beautifully. This dystopian drama television series is created by Bruce Miller and the production companies for this show include MGM Television, Daniel Wilson Productions Inc, etc. the show is distributed by MGM Television and has aired on the famous streaming platform Hulu.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 release date has been officially announced. The show is set to be released on the 14th of September 2022. The show has had four successful seasons and the 4th season ended with a gripping cliffhanger. The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 will mostly answer all the unanswered questions from the previous seasons.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, The Handmaid’s tale season 5 release date has been officially announced and the audience will be able to watch this new season on September 14, 2022, on the famous streaming platform Hulu.

The show has had 4 successful seasons and was renewed for a fifth season in the month of December 2020. After a decent wait, the viewers will finally watch this upcoming season. Looking at the release pattern of the previous seasons, we can expect that 2 or 3 episodes will be released on the premiering date and will later be followed by weekly releases of single episodes.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is expected to be wrapped up by the month of November 2022. Most of the cast from the previous seasons, the ones that are alive in the show obviously, are expected to return in this new upcoming season. The first look and trailer of this dystopian drama series have also been released which has the viewers on edge.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Plot

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot is going to take off from where the show left us in the previous season. Much about the new season’s plot hasn’t been revealed but the wall hanging of Fred Waterford is going to have serious consequences which will be seen in the new season.

Waterford’s murder has resulted in the refugee haven of Canada and the new season is going to see tensions rise between this haven and the country of Gilead. the gruesome murder will lead to more disturbances in society. The backward fundamentalist regime of Gilead also gave birth to freedom fighters who stood up against the country.

This new season may include an impactful fight between the freedom fighters and the army. This battle could very much be the concluding fight between the two groups. All in all, season 5 will retain the very essence of the show and will also bring back more intense action. new characters might also be introduced which will be refreshing for the new season’s plot.

Where Can You Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5

It is official that The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 release date has been announced. We know by now that the show is going to release on September 14, 2022. The previous seasons of the show have been a great success and are available to watch on Hulu.

Just like its predecessors, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 streaming will also exclusively take place on the well-known streaming platform Hulu. The Handmaid’s Tale is inspired by the novel written by Margaret Atwood which has the same title as the series and this show is distributed by MGM Television.

The upcoming season 4 of this drama series will most likely release 2 or 3 episodes on Hulu on the premiering date. After the release, a new episode will be released every week.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Cast

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 cast includes talented actors who are listed below

Elizabeth Moss is seen playing the character of June Osborne.

Yvonne Strahovski plays the character of Serena Joy.

Ann Dowd plays the character of Aunt Lydia.

Joseph Fiennes plays the character of Fred Waterford.

Madeline Brewer plays the character of Janine Lindo.

O-T Fagbenle plays the character of Luke Bankole.

Amanda Brugel plays the character of Rita Blue.

Max Minghella plays the character of Nick Blaine.

Samira Wiley plays the character of Moira Strand.

Nina Kiri plays the character of Alma.

Bahia Watson plays the character of Brianna.

Bradley Whitford plays the character Joseph Lawrence.

Alexis Bledel plays the character of Emily Malek.

Stephen Kunken plays the character of Warren Putnam.

Ever Carradine who plays the character of Naomi Putnam.

Sam Jaeger plays the character of Mark Tuello.

Jenessa Grant plays the character of Dolores.

Kristen Gutoskie plays the character of Beth.

Tattiawna Jones plays the character of Lilie Fuller.

Jordana Blake plays the character of Hannah Bankole.

Edie Inksetter plays the character of Aunt Elizabeth.

According to reports, Alexis Bledel won’t be joining the cast for season 5 and though the character of Fred Waterford is dead, glimpses of him will mostly be seen in the new season.

Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Bradley Whitford, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger are among other actors that will be joining the cast. Most of the original cast is going to be renewed for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5.

Must read:

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date Revealed!! Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Updates

Welcome To Chippendales Release Date On Hulu Is Revealed!!

Social Media About Handmaid’s Tale season 5

The Handmaid’s Tale series has received a lot of appreciation over the years and the audience has taken social media to express their feelings towards the new season. The series has an official page on Instagram with the handle “handmaidsonhulu” and an official Twitter page as well with the handle “@HandmaidsOnHulu”.

These pages keep the viewers and fans updated about the news related to the show. The audience has expressed how they think that June has become a whole new person and that they are eagerly waiting to see her in all her glory.

The viewers express that it is going to be interesting and heart-wrenching to see June go forward with her revenge. The audience has evidently expressed that they are eagerly waiting for this show.

What To Expect From Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

Since The Handmaid’s Tale has produced 4 successful seasons, it is only fair that we expect great things from the new season. We can expect this season to have more action since June is going forward with her revenge.

The death of Waterford is going to bring on some intense consequences as well. All in all, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 will bring back the essence of the show along with more intense drama and action.

Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode Guide

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episodes will follow a pattern similar to its previous seasons. The new season will consist of a total of 10 episodes which will be released every week after the initial release of the first two or three episodes.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Trailer

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 trailer has been officially released and it seems promising. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the upcoming confrontation between June and Serena. June is seen facing the consequences of Waterford’s death and she also expresses why she did what she did.

June also says that she wants Serena to know that it is her who is responsible for her unfortunate fate as she is seen set on taking her revenge in the trailer. June is seen delivering an intense heartfelt speech towards the end of the trailer which is impactful.

Hulu has all four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale available to stream. Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale has yet to get a teaser or trailer, and the 15-time Emmy Award-winning series has released an exclusive Season 4 teaser so that you may relive the previous season’s events for the time being.

Read more:

Family Guy Season 21 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More Updates

The Resident Season 6- Will It Be Released By 2022?