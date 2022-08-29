On My Block Season 5: Is On My Block Getting Cancelled?

On My Block Season 5 release date will not be there since the show concluded with its last season, season four, which premiered in 2021. The show then got canceled for another season.

On my Block is an American television series exploring the genres of comedy and teen drama. The show was created by Lauren Lungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft. Crazy Cat Lady Productions is the production house involved along with Robert Sudduth, Hal Olofsson, Arlyn Richardson, David Berke, Sonia Kharkar, and Adam Starks being the show’s producers.

Will There Be A 5th Season Of On My Block?

Season one of this show had 10 episodes and was released on Netflix on 16th March 2018. After that, the show was renewed for a second season on April 13, 2018, which also premiered on March 29, 2019. Then on March 11, 2020, was released the third season. Lastly, the show got renewed for its last and final season four on January 29, 2021.

On My Block Season 5 streaming will not be happening since it was canceled, the series ended its journey with its last and final season four which was released on the online streaming platform Netflix on 4th October 2021. The rest of the series’ previous seasons one, two, and three are also available on Netflix.

The United States is the country of origin with English being its original language. The show premiered a total of thirty-eight episodes and four seasons throughout its journey. The series’ main lead cast includes Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, Julio Macias, Peggy Blow, and Jacking Guillory.

On My Block Season 5 Expected Release Date

What Could The Plot Of On My Block Season 5 Be About?

On My Block Season 5 plots will not be there since the show got canceled for the fifth season. The series concluded with its last season four, the season four plot revolved around the lives of the show’s lead characters. Season four took place with a two-year leap after Monse left to study at Mayfield Academy.

Along the way, a lot changed amongst the members of the core four. Jamal had become a popular jock who most teenage girls liked. Whereas Ruby was seen trying to maintain his relationship with his love interest Jasmine and simultaneously was focusing on his run for senior president.

Where To Watch On My Block?

On My Block concluded with its last and foremost season, which was season four. It had a total of ten episodes, all ten episodes of the final season four are available to be streamed online on Netflix and were released on 4th October 2021. The other seasons are also available for the audience on the same platform.

However, fans were expecting On My Block Season 5 for this famous show but unfortunately, it got canceled.

On My Block Cast

Sierra Capri as Monsé Finnie

Jason Genao as Ruben Martinez Jr. Aka Ruby

Brett Gray as Jamal Turner

Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz

Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine Flores

Julio Macias as Oscar Diaz Aka Spooky

Peggy Blow as Marisol Martinez ‘Abuelita’

A few of the recurring cast members include:

Ada Luz Pla as Cuchillos

Mallory James Mahoney as Ainsley Riches

Gilberto Ortiz as Cute

Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson as Kendra

Ian Casselberry as Ray

Nikki Rodriguez as Vero

Andrea Cortés as Isabel

Jahking Guillory as Latrelle

Emilio Rivera as Chivo

Paula Garcés as Geny Martinez

Danny Ramirezn as Mario Martinez

Kylie Samaniego as Luisa Martinez

Julian Lerma as Luis Martinez

Reggie Austin as Monty Finnie

Lisa Marcos as Selena Whitman Aka Julia

Eme Ikwuakor as Dwayne Turner

Raushanah Simmons as Mrs. Turner

Rob Murat as Coach Ron

Angela Gibbs as Rosé Westbrook

The Talk On Social Media About On My Block Season 5

On my block season 5 spoilers have confirmed that the series will not be returning for the fifth season. Season four, episode 10: The last chapter was the show’s last and final episode.

One last adventure for this crew to figure out. The final season of On My Block is now streaming on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/aPAApXOOEX — On My Block (@OnMyBlock) October 4, 2021

The fans all over the internet were wanting the show to continue, the butterflies and jitters that it gave along with a deep reality check are being craved by the audience. However, their requests are falling on deaf ears, the makers are sticking to their decision to close the series and have already declared its end.

What To Expect From On My Block Season 5?

There will not be On My Block Season 5 for the Netflix show on my block. As such there is nothing that could be expected from it.

Season four ended with Cesar and Monse making peace, they were back on good terms with one another and did not officially end up together. The audience will also witness Cesar moving to Portland to help raise his niece after seeing a future for himself. The ending displayed the gang reuniting and heading back to Ruby’s place for an after-party.

With the show’s last and final season ending, the audience witnessed Ruby finally allowing himself to earn the closure that he needed for a long time through his relationship.

Is There Any Episode Guide For On My Block Season 5?

On my block season 5 episodes will not be available to stream online since the show ended with its last released season in the year 2021. The makers of the show released the last season of the series on 4th October 2021, it had a total of ten episodes.

Each episode has an average runtime of about twenty-three minutes to twenty-eight minutes. All the episodes were dropped on the same day, thus following a similar pattern to the series’ previous seasons.

This is the following list of the episode no with the episode name:

Episodes Title Release Date Season 4, Episode 1 Chapter Twenty-nine 4th October 2021 Season 4, Episode 2 Chapter Thirty 4th October 2021 Season 4, Episode 3 Chapter Thirty-one 4th October 2021 Season 4, Episode 4 Chapter Thirty-two 4th October 2021 Season 4, Episode 5 Chapter Thirty-three 4th October 2021 Season 4, Episode 6 Chapter Thirty-four 4th October 2021 Season 4, Episode 7 Chapter Thirty-five 4th October 2021 Season 4, Episode 8 Chapter Thirty-six 4th October 2021 Season 4, Episode 9 Chapter Thirty-seven 4th October 2021 Season 4, Episode 10 The Final Chapter 4th October 2021

Is There Any Trailer For On My Block Season 5?

On my block season 5 trailers will not be there since the show ended with the previously 2021 released season four.