Guillermo del Toro and Netflix are teaming up this Halloween to release a new horror anthology TV series called the Cabinet Of Curiosities. Netflix dropped the trailer on 15th august 2022 giving the first look at the series. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities will be interesting for viewers who don’t like to watch long series or don’t have the time to do so because this series has independent episodes telling independent stories. Here’s everything you need to know about the Cabinet Of Curiosities- cast, plot, release date, the first trailer, and much more.

Cabinet Of Curiosities- Cast, Plot, Release Date, First Trailer, And More

Guillermo del Toro is not new to this horror anthology genre. Before Cabinet Of Curiosities, he had collaborated with Netflix and delivered multiple projects like 3Below (2018-2019), Tales of Acardia trilogy: Trollhunters (2016-2018), and Wizards (2020).

Hellboy (2004), Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), And Shape of Water are Guillermo del Toro’s best-known magical and horrific creatures featuring projects. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities will premiere on October 25th, 2022.

In an interview, del Toro talked about his book called Guillermo del toro Cabinet of curiosities: my notebooks, collections, and other obsessions in which he has an assortment of sketches, illustrations, and thoughts which was published in 2013. A cabinet of curiosities is a classic concept where people collect unique and notable items in a room. Usually, this “cabinet” is more of a room similar to the room the warrens, the real-life paranormal investigators (the conjuring franchise) have in their house.

Cabinet Of Curiosities Release Date

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities will be released just in time for Halloween. The series is set to premiere on the 25th of October 2022, and two episodes will stream on Netflix per day. All the 8-episodes will be out till the 28th of October. The four days release is a part of the Netflix & Chills Halloween event, showcasing two episodes each day, making the series viewable as a whole from 28th 0ctober.

Must Check: Welcome To Chippendales Release Date On Hulu Is Revealed!!

Cabinet Of Curiosities Plot

Originally the series was titled ‘Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight’ which was later to be changed to something we now know- Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities. As a horror anthology series, del Toro’s Cabinet Of Secrets will offer viewers a different horrifyingly scary storytelling experience with each episode which leaves us unaware of the plot.

Academy award winner director del Toro describes the series as something he always wanted to make and will be genre-defying. From the looks of the trailer, the series will be a bundle of eight stylish nightmares.

Oscar-winning filmmaker and creator del Toro who is the executive producer and co-showrunner for the series said the series will showcase ‘the realities which exist outside of our normal world- the anomalies and curiosities.’ These Hand-picked and curated groups of stories will be a break from the traditional horror films.

Where To Watch Cabinet Of Curiosities?

The batch of eight terrifying tales and sinister stories, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinets Of Curiosities will release on Netflix on the 25th of October 2022. With two episodes releasing every day over the course of four days, the series will be available as a whole from 28th October after the complete release.

Cabinet Of Curiosities Cast

Cabinets Of Curiosities is loaded with incredible cast members-

Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter)

Ismael Cruz Cordova (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

DJ Qualls (Turning Point, Supernatural)

Nia Vardalos (best known for My Big Fat Greek Wedding)

Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy, Titans)

David Hewlett (The Shape of Water, Stargate: Atlantis)

Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Elpidia Carrillo (Predator, Euphoria)

Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead, Lovecraft Country)

Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle, The Young Pope)

Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone, Westworld, The Punisher)

Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge, Charlie’s Angels)

Oriana Leman (The Whale, The Detectives)

F. Murray Abraham (Homeland, Amadeus)

Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Luke Roberts (Ransom, Black Sails)

Essie Davis (The Babadook)

Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead)

Hannah Galway (Sex/Life)

Kate Micucci (The Little Hours, Mom)

Martin Starr (Silicon Valley, Party Down)

Peter Weller (upcoming The Colosseum)

Eric André (The Eric Andre Show)

Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service)

Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe, Good Girls)

Steve Agee (Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad)

Michael Therriault (Locke and Key, Cult of Chucky)

Saad Siddiqui (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow)

The series is created by Guillermo del Toro who serves as the co-showrunner alongside Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water, Sex/Life). Both of them also serve as executive producers alongside Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado is the co-executive producer. Guillermo also serves as the host.

del Toro’s fans are eagerly waiting for Netflix to release the series ASAP but obviously have to wait till October. The series has a lot of big names associated with itself and an amazing pool of directors and storytellers.

What To Expect From The Cabinet Of Curiosities?

These eight-episode tales are written and created by a selected group of seasoned writers and directors who themselves have some notable horror-thriller projects under their belts. This promises that the series will be a string of scary tales and twisted nightmares. Each episode is a whole world on its own presenting different “delights” and surprises with each “bite.”

Cabinet Of Curiosities Episode Guide

Dreams in the witch house – written by Mika Watkins (Origin, Black Mirror) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen, Twilight)

Graveyard rats – based on a short story by Henry Kuttner and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass, Hannibal)

LOT 36 – written by Regina Corrado (The Strain)- based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro; and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Narcos)

Pickman’s model – based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, the episode is written by Lee Patterson (The Colony) and directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil).

The autopsy – is written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Batman Begins) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man)

The murmuring – is based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro; directed by Jennifer Kent (the Nightingale)

The outside – written by Haley Z. Boston, based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll; and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (The Bad Batch)

The viewing – was directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), and co-written with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

Read More: Manifest Season 4 Release Date Confirmed! Latest Updates

Cabinet Of Curiosities Trailer

The first look trailer showcases Guillermo del Toro summarizing the series but also doesn’t give away any plots. He describes that the show has highlighted flavors of horror. Some will be sweet and some will be savor. But the main characters are his monsters whom he presents as something which makes the world horrible and beautiful at the same time. True to its name the first look trailer does give you glimpses of the monsters.