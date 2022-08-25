Pinocchio Release Date Revealed On Disney Plus!!

Disney has been an important part of our childhood and has continued to give us amazing content from time to time. one such Disney movie that fills our hearts with nostalgia is the animated film Pinocchio which was released in the year 1940.

Disney is bringing back this classic by turning it into a live-action adaptation. The film is going to have its original title “Pinocchio”. The new Pinocchio release date has been set and the movie is going to be released soon.

Pinocchio Release Date, Plot, Cast And More

Further in this article, we will get to know more about the Pinocchio cast, the trailer, where it is going to be streamed, and much more.

The famous adaption of the 1940 Disney film is going to be streaming soon. The movie is directed by Robert Zemeckis and the production company of the film is Walt Disney Pictures.

This fantasy film is actually adapted from the Italian book “The Adventures of Pinnochio” which was released in the year 1883.

Name Pinocchio Genre Adventure, Comedy, Drama Cast Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Kyanne Lamaya, Giuseppe Battiston, Lewin Lloyd, Sheila Atim Language English Official site Disney+ Release Date 8 September 2022

The story of Pinocchio has been seen resurfacing in the film industry from time to time but this latest adaptation has an extremely talented and famous star cast which makes the movie worth its hype.

The Pinocchio release date has been officially announced and the movie is going to be available to watch on September 8, 2022. The original classic structure of the film is beautifully going to be showcased in this upcoming live-action Disney film.

Pinocchio Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the Pinocchio release date was officially announced a while back. The adaptation of the famous 1940 animated film is going to be released on September 2, 2022. The initial announcement of the film took place in the year 2015 and the movie is now set to finally be released in the month of September this year.

Pinocchio streaming will exclusively take place on Disney Plus. The viewers will be able to watch the famous story of the wooden puppet and live through the nostalgia of the original film soon.

The Pinocchio cast is going to include some extremely well-known and talented actors and there is going to be a new addition to the original character list of the film.

The film is known for its wonderful fantasy graphics and heartwarming music and all of that and more is going to be seen in this upcoming Disney film.

Pinocchio Plot

The Pinocchio plot revolves around the wooden puppet who is called Pinocchio. He has the desire to become a real kid and hence sets out on an adventure to become the same.

The live-action adaptation of the original film Pinocchio will have the same basic structure and the original plot will mostly remain unchanged.

this new adaptation of the film while respecting its predecessor film is going to bring out the essence of the original classic. Geppetto is the woodworker who created the puppet Pinocchio.

In this adaptation, Geppetto is going to be played by the very famous, Tom Hanks. The film is going to include other amazing talented actors who are going to carry the original plot of the story with new minor and major changes that will set this film apart from the other adaptations of this film that have been released before.

The Pinocchio cast is also going to include a new character this time which will definitely bring a refreshing twist to this film’s plot.

Where To Watch Pinocchio?

The famous live-action adaptation of the 1940 Disney film Pinocchio is going to be released very soon. The Pinocchio release date was officially set to be September 8, 2022. The movie is a Disney creation and will be exclusively available to watch on the famous streaming platform Disney Plus.

The release of the film is going to coincide with Disney Plus Day. The remake of the classic Disney film is going to include some changes including minor changes like the appearances of some significant characters.

A bunch of extremely impressive actors is going to be a part of this film and we will be able to watch them in all their glory on Disney Plus on the 8th of September 2022.

Pinocchio Cast

The Pinocchio cast includes some amazingly talented actors that have produced well-known work in the past. The cast of the film includes:

• Geppetto is going to be played by the famous Tom Hanks.

• Pinocchio is going to be voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

• Jiminy Cricket is going to be voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

• Honest John Worthington Foulfellow is going to be voiced by Keegan -Michael Key.

• Blue Fairy is going to be played by Cynthia Eriyo.

• The Coachman is going to be played by Luke Evans.

• Stromboli is going to be played by Giuseppe Battiston.

• Fabiana is going to be played by Kyanne Lamaya.

• Lampwick is going to be played by Lewin Lloyd.

Along with these original characters, a new character, a Seagull, is going to be introduced in the film. This character is going to be voiced by Lorraine Bracco.

The Talk On Social Media About Pinocchio

Time and again social media has criticized Disney for creating remakes of their favorite classic films but at the same time, there are people who are really thankful for these remakes since it helps bring back memories.

The audience is excited to see what this remake is going to bring to the table and are hoping that the original essence of the movie is somehow revived.

The fans are also excited to see Tom Hanks in this famous Disney remake and have also appreciated the minor progressive changes in the film. While some of the audience seem a little disappointed because they are not ready for change but still have hopes that this movie will do justice to the original.

The audience was reminiscent after hearing a different version of the classic song “wish upon a star” in the teaser trailer and are looking forward to be reminded of all the beautiful things that this film had offered originally.

What To Expect From Pinocchio?

The original 1940 film is a timeless classic and since this upcoming movie Pinocchio is also going to be following the same plot along with fresh twists, it is only fair that we expect great things from the film.

The remake is going to include a new Seagull character and in the original film, we see that Geppetto always wears glasses but in this movie, Tom Hanks (Geppetto) is only seen wearing glasses when he is working.

The Blue Fairy is of African-American descent in this film and originally, she is Caucasian. Few minor and major changes can be expected but the original story will remain intact which will bring back the essence of the classic Disney film.

Pinocchio Teaser Trailer

The Pinocchio trailer doesn’t reveal much about the film but does seem promising. Tom Hanks can be seen singing “Wish upon a star” at the beginning of the teaser trailer and as it continues all the characters are seen amidst adventures.