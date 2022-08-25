John Hamburg will soon release the American comedy flick Me Time. The movie Me Time will be released on August 26, 2022. Sonny (Kevin Hart) decides to get back in touch with an old friend, Huck (Mark Wahlberg), for a crazy weekend while his family is away.

While his wife and children are abroad, a stay-at-home dad has some Me Time for the first time in years. He meets up with his former best friend again for a wild weekend that almost destroys him. Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Regina Hall are its main actors.

Me Time Release Date, Plot, Trailer, And Cast!

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are working together for the first time in their careers on the funny new comedy Me Time for Netflix. Me Time will debut on Netflix in August 2022, a year after production started. John Hamburg’s comedy Me Time was both written and directed.

Hamburg hasn’t directed a film since the 2016 comedy Why Him?, but he and Kevin Hart previously collaborated on the comedy Night School. The executive producers of the Original are credited as Hart, John Hamburg, and Bryan Smiley. The film is being made for Netflix by Kevin Hart’s production business, Hartbeat Productions.

Kevin Hart became a part of the cast in February 2021. Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall joined the cast in August. Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez joined the cast in September 2021. In the Sunset Gower Studios, there was filming.

On September 14, a stage technician who had fallen 30 feet on set was brought to a nearby trauma clinic. Netflix is planning to premiere Me Time on August 26, 2022.

Me Time Release Date

On Friday, August 26, Me Time is scheduled to make its Netflix debut. Make sure you have a subscription to the streaming service if you plan to view the movie when it premieres. The movie will be released on August 26, 2022, so the public won’t have to wait long.

Me Time Plot

This movie, which will be released in August, has a laid-back and relaxing premise. The protagonist of the narrative is a stay-at-home father who finds himself suddenly with some Me Time when his wife and children travel somewhere for a while.

Sonny is a husband, and parent who hasn’t had any time to himself in a long time. However, his wife unexpectedly leaves with the children, giving him a free weekend. Sonny finally has his ideal time while his wife and children are gone, as he invites his old pal, played by Mark Wahlberg, and the two set out on a crazy trip they won’t soon forget. Sonny makes the decision to visit his former best friend Huck, and the two are in for a crazy weekend that could completely change his life.

A dedicated stay-at-home father takes his first Me Time in years by going on a crazy birthday adventure with his hard-partying old friend while his family is away, according to the plot summary provided by Netflix for the movie Me Time.

If we had to explain further, we’d say that the movie depicts what occurs when a family man tries to change things up in his life by enlisting the help of the only person he is aware of who has no restrictions on having a good time. Unfortunately for the typically upstanding father, things spiral out of control and go beyond his wildest expectations.

Where To Watch Me Time

Whether it is a web series or a movie, the global OTT streaming behemoth Netflix consistently comes up with exciting contests for its viewers. Because of this, it is adored by fans of entertainment everywhere. Me Time, a Netflix Original, will be available soon.

Me Time movie, which is being billed as a comedy, is written and directed by John Hamberg, who is best known for films like “I Love You, Man” and “Along Came Polly” among many others. August 2021 saw the beginning of filming, which lasted until October of that same year. Me Time will debut on the OTT platform Netflix on August 26, 2022.

Me Time Cast

The two main characters in the movie Me Time are Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. They are portrayed as Sonny and Huck, two closest buddies who have recently reconnected. Friendships are always enjoyable and beautiful to witness.

The following actors make up Me Time primary cast:

Sonny is Kevin Hart. As Huck, Mark Wahlberg As Maya, Regina Hall As Stan, Jimmy O. Yang As Armando, Luis Gerardo Méndez

The movie stars Kevin Hart, as was already mentioned. This time, Hart plays a stay-at-home father who is in dire need of a night out to escape his adult obligations. Hart has experience with the comedic genre thanks to his roles as Jimmy in The Wedding Ringer, Darnell in Get Hard, Ben in Ride Along, and Calvin in Central Intelligence.

Along with filmmaker Hamberg and Bryan Smiley, Hart is also serving as the movie’s executive producer through his Hartbeat Productions.

Mark Wahlberg co-stars with Hart as the erstwhile best friend who aids Hart’s character in “having fun.” Wahlberg has previously played Victor in Uncharted, Pete in Instant Family, Evan in Infinite, and Dignam in The Departed, for which he garnered an Oscar nomination.

Yang (Space Force, Silicon Valley), Carlo Rota (A Perfect Plan, Titans), and Tahj Mowry join these A-listers in upcoming motion pictures (Smart Guy, Baby Daddy).

Social Media Talks About Me Time

Due to the comic nature of the upcoming series Me Time, fans are eagerly expecting it. As one fan tweeted, they were thrilled to see Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in the latest trailer for the Netflix comedy series Me Time.

Me Time premiered on Netflix on August 26th and was posted by another fan with a selfie. I love this kind of movie, and I can’t wait to watch this next month, another admirer tweets. It seems like a lot of fun and will be hilarious. On August 26, 2022, Me Time will be made available only on Netflix. We may therefore draw a conclusion based on the fans’ expectations because they are all eager to see it.

What To Expect From Me Time?

Me Time is one of the most popular shows right now, and new episodes are coming out one after the other. Me Time’s compelling storyline can be credited as one of the primary reasons for its success, leading viewers to search for Me Time.

Additionally, the film features a stellar group of actors who are experts in the genre and who give their best comedic performances. Hart plays Sonny, a stay-at-home father who gets some time away from his family for the first time in a long time, in Me Time.

Sonny rekindles his friendship with his former best friend Huck when his wife and children are gone for spring vacation. Sonny and Huck go on a number of wacky (and occasionally perilous) adventures together that could potentially ruin Sonny’s life.

Me Time Trailers

The committed father in the film, which you can watch below, finally has a chance to unwind and enjoy some time away from his children and domestic duties. However, his longtime friend leads him into all sorts of risky activities, turning what was meant to be a peaceful period of “Me Time” into complete turmoil.

