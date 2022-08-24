How Much Is Wells Adams Net Worth? Career, Wiki, Age, Bio/Wiki  

The immensely popular American radio Dj, social media personality, reality TV star, television personality, actor, media face, and entrepreneur Wells Adams’s net worth is estimated to be 4-5 million, approximately as of 2022. Adams’ major source of income is considered to be his professional TV career and his affluent job as a radio DJ.

Wells Adams Biography

Wells, Adams was born on May 16, 1984, in California, United States to mother Donna Adams and father Bob Adams. The Christian-born Adams is now 38-year-old, residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Adams went to a local high school for his elementary education followed by which he attended The University of Mississippi and earned his graduation in broadcast journalism. Again from the University of Mississippi, Adams completed his PR, mastering blue anthropology.

During his schooling days, Adams hosted at KSPB radio and he has also worked at Tuned in Broadcasting, Inc.

Full Name Wells Adams Profession Radio DJ Height 183 cm Weight 70 kg Date of Birth May 19, 1986 Nationality American Net Worth 4-5 million

Wells Adams’s Net Worth

The incredible entertainer rose to prominence through his TV show Bachelor in Paradise. In addition to it, Well Adams’ unparalleled fame was also a result of his appearance in other television programs like Worst Cooks in America, The Bachelor, Best in Dough, and many more.

Well, you might also be acquainted with Adams as a long-time beau of Sarah Hyland, the popular actress who is renowned for playing Haley Dunphey in the television series titled Modern Family.

If nothing at all, Adams is extremely known as a radio Dj and talker, who is a big source of entertainment himself.

Who Is Wells Adams? His Age

You must be living under a rock if you are unaware of the buzzing sensation of Wells Adams. No need to panic though, for we have piled up all the necessary information about the 38-year-old, who is now captivating the young souls.

To begin with, Adams is a famous television personality as well as a radio talker whose popularity is unmatched ever since he hosted the Nashville-based radio stations 1059TheRock and ALT983.

Adam’s appearance on The Bachelorette’s 12th season as a participant cannot be unseen as he was much admired and supported by many people at the time. Apart from this, Adams’ entry to the Bachelor in Paradise season 4 as a bartender paid him well in mesmerizing the young audience who was drooling on him throughout his scene.

Adams climbed the ladder of fame when he tied the knot with his girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, 31, who has taken a world behind her with her charm and movies like Love Island and Geek Charming.

Wells Adams Family

Wells Adams is a part of a joint family and has two brothers and two sisters. His brothers are Cord Adams and Brett Adams whereas his sisters are Whitney Adams Mathes and Marisa Adams Adair, who is well settled in the United States of America.

Being a family man, Adams was spotted sharing a note on mother’s day where he appreciated his mother referring to her as an ageless wonder who gifted him with all his good traits like his Portuguese skin and squinty eyes.

Wells Adams And His Wife Sarah Hyland

Apart from being famous for his career goals, Adams is also famed for his romantic relationship with Sarah Hyland. Their rendezvous platform was Twitter through which the power couple got introduced to each other.

Adams’ and Sarah’s romance budded in 2017 when he was playing the character of the bartender in the movie Bachelor in Paradise. Soon after that, their love affair became exuberant and turned out to be a flamboyant rumor and the dished pair got engaged after dating for 2 years in July 2019.

Adams and Sarah have plans to get married in August 2020 but had to postpone it due to Covid restrictions and not only that the couple has postponed their marriage multiple times until they finally tied the knot on August 20, 2022.

The nuptials were set up at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, in the auspicious presence of their near and dear ones.

Very recently, Adams and Sarah shared a cute snap along with a baby making their fans bewildered as they mistook the baby for the firstborn child of Sarah and Adams until she revealed that he was their nephew.

Wells Adams Height

Let us tell you that Adams, just like what his pictures say, is 6 feet tall with black hair. With the Hazel brown eyes, Adams has already captivated many young girls by being the original version of their dream boy.

Wells Adams Career

Adams, who is today profound for his television career, started his eternal journey as a radio talker. As a beginner, Adams has worked in radio stations including the Nashville-based ones like ALT9983, Lighting 100, and 1059TheRock.

However, it was not only his RJ career that was behind his skyrocketed success, instead, came into the limelight through his appearances on multiple television shows. IMDb claims that Adams’ foremost guest appearance was through the show titled After Paradise.

In 2017, Adams appeared as a bartender in Bachelor in Paradise Season 4. In addition to that, Adams is well known for his presence on the television shows like The Bachelorette, Home & Family, Celebrity Game Face, Celebrity Family Feud, and others.

The best DJ by the Nashville Scene, Wills Adams is also a social media star who has 1.1 million followers as of August 2022. The Best New Talent Radio Awards winner has primarily worked as a music director, and assistant program director, and has also served his finest for the Native and Brite Magazine.

Wells Adams Television Shows

The esteemed actor Wells Adams has brushed through a number of television programs, carving his name forever in the minds of various audiences. Adams’ television shows include Home & Family, Playing around with Paige Renee, Best In Dough, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Today, Celebrity Family Feud, After Paradise, Worst Cooks in America, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons- Ever, Celebrity Game Face, and Bachelor in Paradise.

Wells Adams Mansion

Very recently, Adams and his wife Sarah bought a super fancy new mansion worth $4 million. It is a two-story mansion more like a rustic and modest one with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Leading a moneyed lifestyle, the couple has dropped almost $4 million on the property that has a glassy walk-in wine closet, an eat-in kitchen full of luxury stainless appliances, formal dining, and a Subaru-sized center island.

The features of the magnificent residence do not end there for it also possesses a spa, a pool, a gym, a stadium seated theatre, and more.