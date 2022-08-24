The Invitation Release Date On Netflix And Latest Updates

Supernatural horror films have had a separate loyal fanbase for a very long time. it has been a while since the audience has received promising content in this genre. The Invitation release date was officially announced a while back and the movie is set to release on the 26th of August 2022 in the theatres near us.

The Invitation Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And More

The Invitation is going to be one such film that is inspired by the famous novel “Dracula”. The film is going to revolve around a young woman who witnesses the dark secrets of her family after her mother passes away.

Further in this article, we will get to know more about The Invitation cast, its trailer, where we can watch the film, and more.

The invitation is directed by Jessica M. Thompson and the production companies of the film include Screen Gems, Emile Gladstone Productions (also produced the movie “The Curse of La Llorona”), and Mid Atlantic Films.

This supernatural horror film is inspired by the novel written by Bram Stoker with the title “Dracula”. The film was originally going to be released with the title “The Bride” and was later changed to the current title.

The Invitation movie’s protagonist is going to be Nathalie Emmanuel who is going to play the character of a young woman who has lost her mother and is invited to meet her family for the first time.

The Invitation Release Date

As mentioned earlier, The Invitation release date was officially announced a while back and the movie is set to release on the 26th of August 2022 in the theatres near us.

The upcoming supernatural horror/thriller film is distributed by the famous Sony Pictures Releasing. The audience will be able to witness the lavish wedding that turns into a horrific nightmare in the theatres soon.

After a significant amount of time, a movie of this genre, with vampires is going to be released.

This new vampire film has a promising cast and interesting storyline which is definitely going to give the audience the chills.

The storyline revolves around a young woman who gets trapped in a terrifying family reunion which leads her to dark twisted secrets she could have never imagined. The character in this film must also find dark parts of herself in order to survive her terrible ancestors.

The Invitation Plot

The movie is inspired by the famous novel “Dracula” hence the plot is going to include supernatural horror. The Invitation plot revolves around the protagonist, a young woman Evie (played by Nathalie Emmanuel) who unfortunately loses her mother.

She is unaware of the existence of any of her relatives and is all alone after the death of her mother. She takes a DNA test and finds out that she has a cousin she knew nothing about.

She is introduced to a whole new family and is invited by them to a wedding in the countryside. There is more to this heartwarming family reunion than what meets the eye.

She discovers along the way that her newfound family has a lot of dark sinister secrets. She is also initially attracted to the host but as time passes, she goes through horrific events and witnesses the cruel intentions of her family members.

The simple invite that seemed like a ray of hope eventually turns out to be a nightmare.

Where To Watch The Invitation?

After the pandemic, we don’t see a lot of movies being released in the theatres near us instead are found on famous streaming platforms. The upcoming movie The Invitation which is inspired by the novel “Dracula” is going to be released on the 26th of August 2022.

The Invitation streaming will take place in the theatres near us. The movie is being distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. After being released in the theatres the movie will mostly be available to watch on other streaming platforms.

That information will mostly be revealed once the movie comes out. The DVD release date of the movie hasn’t been confirmed yet either and hence as of now, the movie is only going to be available to watch in the theatres.

The Invitation Cast

The Invitation cast includes some talented actors that have been seen doing significant work in the past.

• Nathalie Emmanuel is going to be playing the character of Evie (Protagonist).

• Thomas Doherty will be playing the character of Walter.

• Stephanie Corneliussen will be playing the character of Viktoria.

• Alana Boden will be playing the character of Lucy.

• Courtney Taylor is going to be playing the character of Grace.

• Hugh Skinner will be playing the character of Oliver.

• Sean Pertwee will be playing the character of Mr. Fields.

As of now, this is all that is known about the main characters.

The Talk On Social Media About The Invitation

The audience has expressed that the movie looks scary and promising. The avid readers who are fond of the book “Dracula” are hoping that the movie does justice to its inspiration.

Some of the audience has also expressed that the trailer has given away way too much and it would have been better if that wasn’t the case. The viewers also mentioned that the movie is giving them “Ready or Not” vibes which mostly means that the protagonist will be seen fighting alone for her survival.

The audience thinks that are going to be great twists in this film and are excited that after the early 2000s, finally, a promising vampire movie is going to be released. To sum it up, the audience is greatly looking forward to watching this movie.

What To Expect From The Invitation?

We know by now that this upcoming supernatural horror/thriller film is going to be released on August 26, 2022, and this movie is inspired by a book called "Dracula" which has received a lot of appreciation and recognition.

It is only fair that we expect good things from the movie as well since after a very long time a vampire movie that looks promising is going to be released.

The Invitation trailer was released a while back and looking at that we can definitely expect that the movie is going to be scary. The storyline of the film also has the potential to give the audience the chills and if the actors do a good job we can definitely expect to have a good thrilling time while watching this film.

The Invitation Episode Guide

The Invitation episodes are not available because it is a horror/thriller movie which is going to be released soon in the theatres near us.

The Invitation Trailer

The Invitation trailer was released and managed to give the audience the chills. The trailer begins with a young woman who mentions that she has only ever known her mom as a relative and is seen sending out a DNA test in order to find out more about the family she has never known.

She is later seen finding out that she has a cousin who asks her to meet him. During her meeting with the cousin, she is invited to a lavish wedding which will have the rest of her long-lost family. She is introduced to a charming host and as the trailer continues, the background music starts getting eerier.

Strange events start taking place and the protagonist starts questioning a lot of things. she also witnesses a murder in front of her after which she asks to go home but is trapped.

We can also see a glimpse of her getting married in the film and she is also seen fighting for her life. All in all, the trailer looks promising.

