No doubt, the year 2022 is the golden year of new releases for Netflix as almost all the releases were blockbuster hits. Now once again, soon to be blockbuster series is going to release which goes by the name “Jigsaw”.

Now you might be asking, Jigsaw? Isn’t it the horror film that centers on deception, trauma, and exciting situations when survival is at stake?

Jigsaw Expected Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast, And More

A brand-new American heist thriller tv series, The Jigsaw, is all about fraud, suspense, and violence. Eric Garcia, the author of the famous Matchstick Men series is the executive producer of the upcoming Jigsaw series.

The series Jigsaw will be going to have eight episodes which will be non-linear which means they will not be in chronological order.

According to rumors, you can choose to view all episodes in whatsoever order leading up to the conclusion.

The episodes take place during a period timeframe that is approximately 24 years before the robbery and also one year after it. It is unquestionably a remarkable film that will be released later this year.

Jigsaw is primarily being filmed in Brooklyn in Netflix’s brand-new, ultra-modern Bushwick Station.

Jigsaw is among the first big shows to be produced there because it’s a brand-new facility for Netflix, which began operation in the spring of the year 2021.

What’s on Netflix was able to determine that the series’ shooting started around September 2021, and ended on March 16th, 2022.

Jigsaw will be different from any other program shown before, keeping the audience in control, as according to Netflix on its official Twitter page.

The Reports clarifies that this does not imply that “Jigsaw” will follow a choose-your-own-adventure type of tale like the Black Mirror’s episode “Bandersnatch. As with the Paramount+ miniseries “Interrogation,” viewers will have the option to select the sequence in which they wish to stream the episodes leading up to the conclusion.

What Is The Release Date For Jigsaw?

Although Jigsaw hasn’t officially set a release date, it shouldn’t be too far off. The cast is finalized, and the program is already under production, so it will probably premiere in 2022. Most probably In September 2022, “Jigsaw” will make a significant debut.

What Is The Plot Of Jigsaw?

“Jigsaw” is a robbery series featuring your typical squad of criminals with various specialties working together for a significant gain.

It’s the biggest robbery ever committed in this specific circumstance. The happenings of Hurricane Sandy in the year 2012, when floodwaters submerged 70 billion dollars in small denominations in New York City,

served as the basis for the narrative (according to David Scully’s “The Law and Practice of Visual Arts, Jewellery, and Specialty Insurance”). Considering that those bonds weren’t taken, but simply destroyed, it will certainly be a very haphazard adaption.

Where To Watch Jigsaw?

As the series, Jigsaw will be Netflix Original show, it will be streamed on the Netflix platform only.

Who Is In The Cast Of Jigsaw?

In the Jigsaw series, Leo Pap, the leader of the robbery crew, is portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. He is a long-time thief with “a designer’s mind and a precise eye for detail.” He had made an effort to give up his life of crime.

Paz Vega portrays Ava Mercer, a lawyer who bets carelessly but ultimately sticks by the people she cares about deeply. Roger Salas, a former fraudster who is currently working as a security expert, is played by Rufus Sewell.

He appears to be a good candidate for the show’s backstabber yet a violent person.

Hannah Kim, a member of the hoodlum organization with some experience in mimicry and concealment, is portrayed by Tati Gabrielle. Stan Loomis, played by Peter Mark Kendall, is a runner who wants to live a good life and is fundamentally sincere.

Judy Goodwin, the group’s good-humored explosives expert, is portrayed by Rosaline Elbay. Last but not least, Nisha Noor portrays Nazan Abbasi, the Intelligence Officer tasked with eliminating the organization.

The Talk On Social Media About Jigsaw

The fans of heist tv series and movies are keeping themselves calm because they are told that this series will be different in a good way.

But that does not mean that they will not tweet about their excitement about the series. Below, are some of the tweets which you can find with the hashtags of the Jigsaw series.

“The jigsaw series coming soon. Helping you find the missing pieces to your success.”

“They were filming a rain scene at my job. A show for Netflix next year is called Jigsaw.”

What To Expect From Jigsaw?

It is quite fun to watch the heist shows and movies just because of their suspenseful and mind-blowing steps. And yes, there is a long list of famous heist programs to this date.

For instance, Netflix’s original series, Money Heist which ended in the year 2021 only. But “Jigsaw,” a forthcoming heist show, will be very different from the typical “ragtag band of thieves making one final score” plot.

The plot revolves around Leo Pap who is played by Giancarlo Esposito, an architect with a perfect mind and talents who is overly sensitive to details.

However, due to severe circumstances, he is forced to become a criminal at a very early age.

In fact, despite having the chance to leave the world of crime and start a new life, he discovers that he is unable to do so, costing him his chance to work with the family. Ava Mercer’s character Vega, a lawyer by profession, is depicted as a woman who is passionate about her work.

She is a good maid and exceptional in the court as well. Then, at a certain point, Nasan Abbasi played by Niousha Noor, an FBI specialist responsible for locating the money lost and bringing the cheating group to task, enters.

According to all reports, the series is incredibly captivating for viewers of the heist and adventure shows.

How Many Episodes Will Jigsaw Have?

According to the official reports of the directors and producers of the show, Jigsaw, the series will have eight episodes in total.

Although the official titles of the episode are not known yet, all the episodes will not be in chronological order.

This definitely means that one can watch the first seven episodes in any order as they will lead you to the conclusion in one way or another.

Is There Trailer Jigsaw?

The trailer of the Jigsaw series is still not released by the Netflix platform or by the officials of the Jigsaw team.

But it is expected to hit YouTube by the end of August if the show is going to release in the month of September.