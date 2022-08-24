Gabriel Jeannette Hanna is a profoundly wonderful American Internet Personality, Comedian, author, actress, and singer-songwriter from Pennsylvania who has a net worth of approximately $ 2 million as of August 2022.

Biography

Gabbie Hanna was Born on February 7, 1991, she is now at her golden age of 31. One of the highly acclaimed YouTube Phenomenon has earned over 6 million subscribers. Other than being an internet personality, she is also into literature and she has written and released a book named “ Adultolescence”.

she is unapologetically famous for posting pranks, challenges, vlogs, rants, and storytime videos. With her amusing abilities to draw the attention of the viewers, Gabbie Hanna soon became much more famous among her other contemporaries.

Gabbie Hanna became a social media star soon after she graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, with a degree in Psychology and communications. She has collaborated with numerous popular Viners, including ALx James.

Gabbie Hanna’s Net Worth

Gabriel Hanna is a profoundly wonderful American Internet Personality, Comedian, author, actress, and singer-songwriter from Pennsylvania who has a net worth of approximately $ 2 million as of August 2022.

Her main YouTube channel makes in the range of $2.37K to $7.33K. Apart from this as an actor she makes in the range of $20K to $214K.

Her unparagoned credibility and versatility in what she does made her a great influencer. Because of this she has attained hordes of fans across the globe. Digital content is pervasive across the globe and one of the brightest stars in the horizon is Gabbie.

As a precocious personality, she is well aware of her talents and so that she knows what to do for her best and this reason has made her rise to the top of her career as a YouTube personality. Her alluringly stupendous talents has made her what she is and the recognition, affection she possess now is the result of her painstaking efforts.

Must Read: How Much Is Wells Adams Net Worth? Career, Wiki, Age, Bio/Wiki

Her alluringly stupendous talents have made her what she is and the recognition and affection she possesses now is the result of her painstaking efforts.

Gabbie Hanna Early Life

She has a perfect figure, which is irrefutably alluring, has a height of 5ft 7 inches with riveting brown blond hairs and light brown eyes.

Although she is an allrounder and she does and portrays so much of her life on social media, she has been very discreet about her love relationships.

She graduated in Psychology and Communications, and after her academics, Hanna soon stepped into this internet field where she thought that she could only flourish in this field none other than being a psychologist or whatever.

She has six siblings, descents from various countries like Lebanese, French, and Polish. Her first job was a cashier at a local Pizza Joe’s in her hometown.

She was a promising member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. Hanna also worked for a marketing company that sold products and she became the top salesperson in the US and later moved to Ohio.

Gabbie Hanna Career Beginnings

Before releasing her debut single “Out Loud” she rose to prominence on the video platforms Vine and YouTube. 2WayMirror released on May 31 was her debut extended play.

Trauma Queen released on July 22, 2022, is her debut album. In late 2013 Gabbie Hanna started uploading skits to Vine. it gained much more recognition than she anticipated and this paved a brisk way for her rise to prominence in the field of the internet.

She set up a YouTube Channel in 2014 under the name ‘The Gabbie Show’ and swept the entire internet into another form.

Later she renamed it ‘Gabbie Hanna’. “Roast Yourself”, “ Honestly”, “Medicate”, “ Out Loud”, “Butterflies”, and “Dandelion” are the most prominent songs that belong to Hanna.

After her astute career, she later stepped and tried her luck in the film and music industry. In Dance Showdown she debuted on TV.

She also appeared in Series like Jake and Hudson and Escape the Night. In 2019, she published her first single Medicate. This single piece crossed 31st position on the US Billboard.

With the release of her extended play, 2WayMirror, she became the Top 5 emerging artist on Billboard. And at last on the 17th of April 2020, she gave another shot by the release of her single Dandelion and also she announced her second episode Bad Karma.

Apart from her First book Adultolescence, in 2020 she published her second book, Dandelion, which is loosely based on the poetry genre like her first book.

She has over a 2.8Million followers on Instagram, 2.4Million followers on Twitter, and over 1.3 Million Followers on Facebook.

Gabbie Hanna Personal Life

Although Gabbie Hanna has been very discreet about her personal life which includes, who she is dating, what is her current relationship status etc. But according to the recent information, she is dating and is in a relationship with Payton Saxon, who is a photographer by profession.

They started dating in 2019 and in 2021 she announced that they both parted ways for their own good. “I am single now. Honestly, it’s a good thing. It was a very clean and loving breakup.

He is still in the series with his permission of course, and I love the memories we had together”. Gabbie Hanna shared her views in the video she posted after their friendly breakup. Her father’s name is Michelle Hanna. She has six siblings, named Monica, Cherica, Sam, Cecilia, Madelynn, and Genevieve.

Apart from Saxon, according to the information, she also dated Andrew Siwicki popularly known as Shane Dawson’s cameraman. Andrew made sporadic appearances in her vlogs.

Gabbie Hanna always referred to him as a friend instead of her boyfriend, ostensibly. Other than this she talked about her infamous ex, whom she addressed as “a pathological liar”.

In that video, she describes the emotional abuse that she had to endure while dating him.

Gabbie Hanna Awards And Honours

Gabbie Hanna was nominated for Youtuber of the year at the shorty Awards in January 2018.

She has been nominated for choice web star: Female and Choice Viner.

She has won shorty awards for best youtube ensemble in 2018,

iHeartRadio Music Awards for social star award

She got nominated for streamy awards for the ensemble cast.

She was nominated for shorty awards for Vlogger of the year in 2017.

Hanna was nominated for Shorty awards as the best YouTube comedian.

Hanna was again nominated for Streamy Awards for the first-person storyteller, and also for the creator of the year.

Must Check: