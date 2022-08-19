Third, to the franchise of the 365 Days series, the Next 365 Days is set to hit the streaming platform of Netflix on August 19, 2022, at 12 am PT.

The 2022 film will continue to revolve around the complexities of Massimo and Laura’s relationship like in the previous releases of the series.

The Next 365 Days Released On Netflix!

Starring Michelle Morone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka, the Next 365 days would portray the story of a young handsome man, Nacho, a member of the Sicilian mafia family, who kidnaps Laura, a sales manager, and gives her a year, in other words, 365 days to fall in love with him.

However, she is already in love with Don Mossimo, the young and handsome guy, who has stolen the previous sequels with his charm and penetrating gaze.

The storyline itself is quite catchy as it can be highly anticipated that the movie would carry throughout the hot romance and the unmatched chemistry of the crowd’s favorite duo that will definitely skip your breath.

Helmed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandez, the Next 365 Days is already creating a storm on the internet with cute and sweet clips of the duo making love immaculately on screen.

The Next 365 Days Release Date

The sequel to 365 Days: This Day, The Next 365 Days release is scheduled for August 19, 2022, Friday, and the original Polish title of the 365 Days 3 series is read “ Kolejne 365 Dni”.

The prequel was released in April 2022 and the showrunners have already prepared the next shortly after the recent premiere. The trilogy would be complete with the launch of The Next 365 Days in August. From the very beginning, the fans were longing to see the couple end up with each other which so far was not seen in the closure of both the 365 Days.

However, the future of the pair shall only be discovered after the premiere, as for now, we have the trailer to drool upon which was released in August 2022.

Where to Watch the Next 365 days Release?

The Next 365 days shall be watched on Netflix as they have announced the release date very recently on which its subscribers can stream their favorite movie in the comfort of their homes.

It is now a trend to release and watch your favorites on Netflix especially, the Next 365 Days shall be a better option to consider watching along with your darling.

Add a reminder to your smartphones about the erotic thriller for we are sure that you would watch the Next 365 Days like a hawk once it begins.

Without any further ado, let us give you a glimpse of who you can expect on the screen on August 19.

The Next 365 Days Cast

You must be living under a rock if you have seen or heard about the romance of Massimo and Laura, which is leaving its traces on every social media platform so far. So, don’t you want to know who else would be joining the couple this time and who will be returning with their original characters this summer?

The Next 365 days Cast:

Michelle Morrone as Don Massimo

Michelle Morrone as Adriano

Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura

Natasza Urbańska as Anna

Magdelena Lamparska as Olga

Otar Saralidze as Domenico

Simone Susinna as Nacho

There are a few more established actors and interns who would be seen among the crew and actors including Blanka Lipinska, Tomasz Mandes, Ewa Kasprzyk, Ramon Lanka, Dariusz Jakubowski, and Natalia Siwiec. The roles of these actors have not been disclosed for it can only be understood when the movie launches on Netflix as per the announcement.

The Next 365 Days Trailer

Bringing back the pace of 365 Days fans, Netflix released the Next 365 Days trailer on August 8, 2022. In almost 2 minutes, the clip showcased a few steamy film scenes with a matching background score. Netflix primarily released the first 4 minutes of the film on July 25.

If you have already watched 365 Days: This Day, then you might know at which point the creators laid the curtain. Leaving the audience on the cliff edge, the previous movie ended with Laura getting shot. However, there was no need for a trailer to know that she was alive as we were already aware that Laura would survive the gunshot in the end, after all, she is the lead.

In the dramatic trailer, the hurdles and challenges budded on the couple’s way are hinted at enormously. Especially the return of dirty and naughty Nacho, who is like a moth to the flame when it is about Laura.

However, though only a few, the views of the heavenly match cannot be missed even for a second.

The Next 365 Days Plot

In case you are interested in a full breakdown of the sequel, here is your answer. Grab a chair, and make yourself seated, for we are going to the in-depth discussion. Read carefully, spoilers ahead.

The sequel opens with Adriano, who was shot to death by Massimo at the closure of 365 Days: This Day. Although Laura was also shot by Massimo’s ex-lover Anna, she remains alive in the sequel as well. But, no traces of Anna were seen in the trailer or in the first 4 minutes clip, so presumably, she was dead as Anna was also shot at the end.

On This Day, Massimo and Laura were engaged, hinting at their marriage in the upcoming film.

Otar Saralidze and Magdalena Lqamparska shall also be accompanied as Massimo’s right hand and Laura’s BFF respectively, who supposedly will lead a happy marriage in the trilogy. Other than that, Nacho, who is head over heels for Laura would also be seen in the sequel, revealing that he is the only son of the Mafia boss, the eternal rival of Massimo’s family.

Now if you are wondering how you are going to watch the overly hyped Netflix movie since you have missed the last film released from the 365 Days franchise, then here is everything that you should know before taking out your time for the third movie.

In The Next 365 Days: This Day, Laura’s life was left ambiguous over again as if the revelation of Adriano, Massimo’s twin brother did not suffice. The second film ended with Massimo’s eternal love, Laura getting shot, and the third film begins again with Massimo who is compelled to choose between Laura and his unborn child.

Laura previously had a miscarriage during the second half of the first movie, but she concealed the truth from Massimo, about which an explanation is expected in the sequel.

In the middle of the heated fight, Adriano was uttering about the miscarriage which Massimo did not hear as his senses were numbed when Laura got attacked.

Already the relationship of the duo was balanced on a tiny thread, which begins to shake with the emergence of Nacho who plants seeds of jealousy and urges them to raise questions about their mutual trust. In short, Nacho is the biggest threat that Massimo and Laura are about to face in the yet-to-release movie.

Okay, it is true to a certain extent that the movie was based on Blanka Lipinska’s novel, just the former sequels, you cannot expect the movie to be hundred percent justifiable to the novel as the events might alter.

There is no potential for a debate on the first prequel which was solely based on the novel, however, in order to tone down the controversies, the showrunners have reconsidered certain portions of the book this time.

The book sees Laura as a character, who eventually falls for the second guy Nacho after he kidnaps her. There will be plenty of ugly turns and twists to watch this summer. Stay tuned.

