HBO’s satirical black comedy-drama series- Succession is renewed for season 4 and the announcement was made official by the succession Twitter page on June 27, 2022. An announcement regarding the production of Succession season 4 was made on 27 June 2022 through social media. The show will probably film throughout summer and early fall, it can be speculated that Logan Roy and his family will be back on screen sometime by early 2023.

For season 4, a summer or fall 2023 premiere for season four can be reasonably assumed. As of now, no official release date has been announced for Succession season 4.

Succession Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

The photos posted announced that production on Season 4 has begun in New York City. The series premiered on HBO in 2018 for the first time. Succession- is a story about the Roy family who owns a global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo.

The head of the family, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) experiences a certain decline in his health which leads to his four fully adult children starting to prepare for a future without their father, and each of them to wants to take the charge in line of “succession”.

The four children are- oldest son Connor (Alan Ruck), power-hungry Kendall (Jeremy Strong), irreverent Roman (Kieran Culkin), and politically savvy Shiv (Sarah Snook).

Succession Season 4 Release Date

An announcement regarding the production of Succession season 4 was made on 27 June 2022 through social media. The show will probably film throughout summer and early fall, it can be speculated that Logan Roy and his family will be back on screen sometime by early 2023.

Since the production has just started, it’s possible the show may not air until late this year. The first two seasons were released in summer, and June and season 3 got delayed due to covid pandemic and was released in October.

Must Read: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Release Date Is Out!

For season 4, a summer or fall 2023 premiere for season four can be reasonably assumed. As of now, no official release date has been announced for Succession season 4.

Is There A Season 4 To Succession?

In season 1, after Logan suffers a stroke, Kendall attempts to take over complete control of the company. He tries to do so by attempting a vote of no confidence in his father’s leadership, and when that doesn’t work his next move is to attempt a hostile takeover.

Later in the series, Kendall’s drunk driving kills a waiter at Shiv’s wedding and Logan tries to cover up the incident. Along with that, Logan also demands Kendall withdraw his support of the takeover bid.

The second season follows Kendall doing his father’s bidding, and Logan leads shiv to believe that she can be the next CEO.

Later, when a string of sexual harassment and cover-ups at the company is revealed, Logan demands Kendall to take responsibility for the same, but instead, Kendall chooses to become and whistleblower and ends up publicly blaming Logan for the whole thing.

Then in the third season, Kendall can be seen attempting to wage a legal as well as public-opinion campaign against Logan’s leadership while also trying to maintain the family’s ownership of the company.

But along the way, he starts to lose focus and ignores advice from his lawyers and PR advisors which leads his campaign to lose momentum.

Towards the end, Logan ends up selling the company while his children unite against him for the first time but fails to prevent the sale.

What Will Be Succession Season 4 Be About?

No release date has been announced yet. The logline provided for Succession Season 4 by HBO doesn’t reveal much. It can be considered provocative, given the ending of season 3.

Logan decides to sell the company to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) and removes his children from the company board in order to do so. The season 3 finale was a shocker- siblings Roman Roy, Shiv Roy, and Kendall Roy banded together.

This prospect provokes the siblings to band together as they begin to anticipate what their lives would look like if this deal went through.

Production on Succession Season 4 has begun. pic.twitter.com/9sQAncXra0 — Succession (@succession) June 27, 2022

One thing that can now be expected and is pretty obvious is that succession season 4 will be an all-out war between the family and business unit.

Up until now the major goal for Logan was to protect his company but now with him sealing the company, a major piece of what keeps him going won’t be there anymore. So, what will he do now?

Succession Season 4 Plot

Since the beginning of Succession, the audience has wondered which Roy sibling will be presented with the opportunity to sit on the throne.

Turns out none of them! In the season 3 finale, Logan decided to peruse the buyout deal for Waystar by Lukas Matsson.

Logan also revisits his divorce agreement with his wife, Caroline Collingwood (Harriet Walter), which would strip them of any power or supermajority against him and override his plan. Instead of the Kendall vs Logan duo that fans are used to, season 4 will focus a great deal on the buying out or Waystar to Lukas Matsson.

In a recent post-Emmy-nomination interview, Brian Cox said that by the end of season 3, Logan is tired of his children not being able to partner with each other. He added, that fans can expect Logan to look up to his children and want them to “do something original” in upcoming episodes.

Keeping in mind how damaged, obnoxious, and power-hungry all the Roy siblings are, they are not going to let this go without a solid fight.

Where To Watch Succession Season 4?

As it is an HBO show, it is available through HBO on cable and HBO Max for those with the relevant subscriptions.

Another option is to include an add-on subscription to your pre-existing Hulu plan or Amazon Prime Video account. Or you can also buy individual episodes or seasons through Amazon, Google Play, YouTube TV, and iTunes, the usual host of services.

For a brief time during the beginning of the pandemic, Succession was made free to watch by HBO. Sadly, that isn’t the case anymore.

So, if free streaming is what you’re looking for, you’ll have to do it the old-fashioned way: start a free trial, finish watching the show within the trial period and cancel your subscription.

Succession Season 4 Cast

• Brian Cox As Logan

• Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

• Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

• Keiran Culkin as Roman Roy

• Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

• Hiam Abbass as Marcia

• Justin Lupe as Willa

• Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

• Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

• J.Smith-Cameron as Gerri

• David Rasche as Karl

• Peter Friedman as Frank

• Fisher Stevens as Hugo

• Scoot Nicholson as Colin

• Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach

• Zoe Einters as Kerry

Given that the family is now at war, fans can expect all the major players to return.

Now, team ‘Logan’ constitutes the big man himself (Brian Cox), allies such as Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), and his business next-in-commands Gerri (J Smith Cameron), Frank (Peter Friedman), and Karl (David Rasche) who have been with him for a long time now.

The addition of his wife Caroline (Harriet Walter) who sold out her children in the season three finale will also be there. It is not yet clear which team the eldest son, Connor, will side with. But now that he has his fiancé Willa (Justine Lupe), he’ll probably save her in the tow.

The Talk On Social Media About Succession Season 4

The Twitter page of the Succession team has been blowing up since the renewal news of season 4 was posted. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming season of this award-winning series.

Jeremy Strong won an Emmy in 2020 for his role as Kendall Roy under the category- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Must Check:

What To Expect From Succession Season 4?

Chances are, this toxic family isn’t going anywhere hence Roys will be Roys after.

Understandably there are big questions the audience has for season four. For example, if any of the siblings were to occupy the throne, which one will? Is Shiv aware of what Tom did? and whether he did it or not? And where the hell did Conner go in all this?

As for cousin Greg, who’s seemingly everyone’s favorite character, he will shift into another gear. As Nicholas Braun told in an interview, Tom and Greg will have a new frequency.