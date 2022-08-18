The Cuphead Show has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix and would air on August 19, 2022. So, just a few more days before its fans get to see more of the misadventures of Cuphead and Mugman.

The Cuphead Show Season 1 debuted on 18 February 2022 on Netflix. Since its appearance, it was immediately likened to and praised by its viewers and they certainly, could not wait for its season 2. The Cuphead Show is an animated series on Netflix and season 1 consisted of 12 episodes. This show is an adaption of a video game caked Cuphead.

The Cuphead Show Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Trailer, And Cast

This show follows the mischievous adventures of the two brothers, Mugman and Cuphead. It took its inspiration from the works of Walt Disney and Max Fleischer. The show got so much of praise and the reason behind it is the 1930 aesthetics of the series and its loveable characters. This appraisal of the show is why Netflix decided to renew it for season 2.

Cuphead in the show can be seen as the one who is impulsive whereas, his brother Mugman is the cautious one and the show revolves around the misadventures of those two. The Cuphead Show is produced by StudioMDHR and King Features Syndicate and created by Chad and Jared Moldenhauer for Netflix.

Release Date August 19, 2022

Is Netflix Lying About The Cuphead Show Season 2?

As soon as The Cuphead Show made its appearance on the screens, it garnered so much fan following all because of its great humor, classic animated style, and the development of the characters from the game. And all because of its massive fan following Netflix decided to give more to its fan.

The Cuphead Show season 2 first trailer was released on 10 June 2022. The plot of season 2 of this show is still not known. But as it can be seen from its teaser video it would, most probably includes the new bosses from the game. Season 2 will start off from where it ended in season 1 that is, from the ‘stoney lonesome’ (jail in translation).

It is expected that many more characters will also show up in this season. There are no words about whether the show will get renewed for season 3.

The Cuphead Show Season 2 Release Date

The Cuphead Show has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix and would air on August 19, 2022. So, just a few more days before its fans get to see more of the misadventures of Cuphead and Mugman.

The Cuphead Show Season 2 Cast

The Cuphead Show is an animated series and its voice cast includes:

The voiceover of the Cuphead is done by Tru Valentino, he is very well known for his role in The Rookie (released in 2018), Fast and Furious Spy Racers (released in 2019), and Psychonauts 2 (released in 2021).

The voiceover of Mugman and Jerry is done by Frank Todaro, he is a voice actor, actor, and host of live events and radio programs. He has done a voice-over actor in various video games and “Transformers” animated series. He has also worked as a puppeteer in New York City which is his native place.

The voiceover of Ms. Chalice and Doris is done by Grey Griffin; she is an American comedian, voice actress, and singer-songwriter. She is very well known for her several roles in video games and animated productions. Griffin released her debut comedy on 27 September 2018 called “My First Comedy Special.” She has also worked in the animated series called The Simpsons.

The voiceover of Elder Kettle and Sal Spudder is done by Joe Hanna. He is very well known for his role in Death Sentence, Looper, and Mulholland Drive.

The voiceover of the Devil is done by Luke Millington- Drake, is a he is one of the members of the Sunday Company at The Groundlings Theatre.

The voiceover of King Dice is done by Wayne Brady; he is an American comedian, singer, and actor. Brady is a regular on the show Whose Line Is It Anyway? Brady also hosted the daytime talk show called The Wayne Brady Show. He has also hosted various other shows.

The voiceover of Henchman and Mr. Telephone is done by Dave Wasson. He is an American storyboard artist, animator, voice actor, writer, and producer. The Cartoon Network original series known as Time Squad was created by Wasson. Not only that, he has also created, directed, and was executive producer of Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

The voiceover of Porkrind and Chauncey Chantenay is done by Cosmo Segurson, he is famous for his role in Camp Lazlo!, Nic Tristian Go Mega Dega, and Ed Wood.

The voiceover of Ribby is done by Chris Wylde, he has a recurring appearance in Young Sheldon. He has created, produces, stars, and writes in Dadholes which is a web series.

The voiceover of Croaks is done by Rick Zieff, he gives voice-over coaching and is an American actor. Zieff is best known for his appearance in Nick of Time and Terminator 3.

The voiceover of Ollie Bulb, Jasper, and Duke is done by Jim Conroy. He is an American television writer and actor and he is best known for his appearance in Top Cat: The Movie, Fetch! With Ruff Ruffman and Kenny the Shark

The voiceover of Bowlboy is done by Keith Ferguson. He is best known for his work in Kingdom Hearts, Final Santasy XII; Wander over Yonder, Destiny and Destiny 2, Reaper and many more.

The voiceover of Cherry and Brandywine Heirloom is done by Candi Milo. She is an American actress and is very well known for giving voice to characters in the animation series like T6he Adventures of Puss in Boots, Tiny Toon Adventures, ChalkZone, Cow and Chicken, Loonatics Unleashed, and many more

The voiceover of Quadratus is done by Gary Anthony Williams; he is a director, comedian, producer, actor, and writer. He has given voice to characters in many video games and animation. Williams is best known for his role in the television series Malcolm in the Middle.

The voiceover of Stickler is done by Andrew Morgado, he Is a film writer, voice actor, sound editor, and ADR mixer. He is very well known for giving his voice to characters in animation and video games, such as Sanjar Nandi in The Outer Worlds, Kouichi Adachi in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Cliffjumper in Bumblebee.

The voiceover of Baby Bottle is done by Cristina Milizia ; she is a voice actor. Cristina is best known for giving her voice to the character in the Disney movie McStuffins.

The Cuphead Show Season 2 Talk On Social Media

The Cuphead Show on June 10 twitter made the news of the new season of the show saying, to see that will see all of their fans soon in August.

return to the Inkwell Isles with THE CUPHEAD SHOW! new episodes coming soon #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/TyZmd36Kiz — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2022

What To Expect From The Cuphead Show Season 2?

In The Cuphead Show season, 2 fans are expected to see many more colorful characters, which include Captain Brineybeard by whom the boys are threatened, and Baroness Von Bon Bon who can be seen making a brief appearance at the ending of the trailer.

The Cuphead Show Season 2 Episode Guide

There is no news about the number of episodes The Cuphead Show season 2 is going to have. But looking at its season 1, it most probably consists of 12 episodes.

The Cuphead Show Season 2 Trailer

The Cuphead Show season 2 very first trailer was released on June 10, 2022. The teaser of season 2 gives a sneak peek of the show and many new appearances will be taking place in season 2.