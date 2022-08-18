The sixth season of My Hero Academia will debut on Crunchyroll on October 1st, 2022, as was announced at The Hero Fest 2022. On August 1st, 2022, Crunchyroll will begin streaming two of the franchise’s original video anime before its October premiere

My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast And More

Khei Horikoshi is the author of the Japanese superhero comic book series My Hero Academia. All Might, Japan’s greatest hero, discovers him and gives Midoriya his Quirk after recognising his potential. All Might also helps get Midoriya accepted into a renowned high school for aspiring superheroes.

The initial chapters of the 27th volume will serve as the starting point for the sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime series, which will be produced by Bones.

There is now a set date for the premiere of My Hero Academia season 6. My Hero Academia stands out despite being a conventional shonen production by adding its own unique twists to the well-known superhero sub-genre.

Name My Hero Academia Genre Adventure

Science fantasy

Languages Japanese My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date August 1st, 2022

My Hero Academia, a manga adaptation by Khei Horikoshi, presents superheroes with some of the most fascinating and absurdly inventive powers. Despite having a straightforward good vs. evil plot, the film’s appeal is due to its vivid colour scheme, well-animated action sequences, and coming-of-age drama.

In a world where 80% of people have superpowers known as “quirks,” the protagonist of the television series My Hero Academia is a young kid named Izuku “Deku” Midoriya who lacks a quirk. While he spends his days admiring the strong heroes around him, a stroke of luck allows him to pick up a potent quirk from his favourite hero, All Might.

Izuku then enrols in a school that develops future heroes like him and battles against all odds to uphold the honour of All Might. Deku and his friends fight Class 1-B students in My Hero Academia season 5 to demonstrate why they should be regarded as the stronger heroes.

My Hero Academia Season 6, which was previously announced to premiere in October, will indeed debut on October 1st, according to the most recent series poster. The beginning of a massive conflict between heroes and villains in the upcoming season means that some of the most well-known professional heroes will be thrust into the centre of the action, which we haven’t yet seen in its entirety.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date

My Hero Academia producer Yoshihiro Oyabu thanked viewers for watching the season and assured them (through Twitter) that the show will “come back with a new and enhanced version” shortly after the release of the season 5 finale.

Additionally, the conclusion of My Hero Academia season 5 hinted that the series might return by including a “TO BE CONTINUED IN THE 6th SEASON” motif. Since then, it has also come to light that the sixth season of My Hero Academia would follow the “Paranormal Liberation War” arc of the manga, which depicts a bloody conflict between the pro-heroes and The League of Villains.

The sixth season of My Hero Academia will debut on Crunchyroll on October 1st, 2022, as was announced at The Hero Fest 2022. On August 1st, 2022, Crunchyroll will begin streaming two of the franchise’s original video anime before its October premiere. My Hero Academia season 6 is being produced by Studio Bones, and it is anticipated to contain 25 episodes, exactly like its previous seasons.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Plot

The fifth season of My Hero Academia concluded with a post-credits sequence of Class 1A gazing out toward a city populated by supervillains. We can therefore assume that season six will centre on the Paranormal Liberation War, a significant occurrence in their realm. The bad guys will form a super-coalition of evil and wage war on our heroes as a result.

There are many reasons to get excited, and it’s also one of the most anticipated and well-known manga storylines! For those who are just now reading the graphic novels, the Paranormal Liberation War dominates chapters 253 to 306.

Without giving too much away, the Heroes now possess sufficient knowledge to face the Paranormal Liberation Front head-on, in large part because Hawks underhandedly conducted some covert surveillance. But take note: by the time this battle is through, our heroes won’t look anything like they did as the fifth season came to a close.

Where To Watch My Hero Academia Season 6?

Customers anticipate Crunchyroll to offer the episodes as soon as they become available. All of the weekly episodes of My Hero Academia will be broadcast on Yomiuri TV, allowing Japanese viewers to watch them on television. On August 1, 2022, Crunchyroll will also make the fifth season OVAs available.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Cast

My Hero Academia continues to be tight-lipped regarding its cast, but we anticipate that the voice performers from the first five seasons will return for the sixth as well. There will be some changes and some characters will be gone.

The following voice actors, both in Japanese and English, will return for season six:

• Justin Briner; Daiki Yamashita (of Japan); Izuku Midoriya (English)

• Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Clifford Chapin; Katsuki Bakugo (English)

• Kenta Miyake (of Japanese descent); Christopher R. Sabat (English)

• Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Luci Christian; Ochaco Uraraka (English)

• J. Michael Tatum; Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Tenya Ida (English)

• Monica Rial; Tsuyu Asui — Aoi Yuki (Japanese) (English)

• Minoru Mineta — Brina Palencia; Ryo Hirohashi (Japanese); (English)

• Momo Yaoyorozu: Colleen Clinkenbeard and Japanese actress Marina Inoue (English)

• Josh Grelle and Yoshimasa Hosoya (both of Japan’s Fumikage Tokoyami) (English)

• Yuki Kaji (Japanese); David Matranga; Shoto Todoroki (English)

The talk on social media (About My hero academia season 6)

One of the most well-liked shonen anime and manga series right now is My Hero Academia. After the My Hero Academia season 6 release date was revealed, the fans were overjoyed, especially since one fan had just finished season 5 and had tweeted, “Finished Season 5 of My Hero Academia ONA.” Watching the characters have a good time and laugh before the calamity, which I believe was set up with smiley emojis, is entertaining. Another fan who is eagerly anticipating season 6 uploaded a selfie with the phrase “finally the wait ended.” This demonstrates how avidly fans await the series.

What To Expect From My Hero Academia Season 6?

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode Guide

The episode schedule for the upcoming season of My Hero Academia has not been officially released, but based on information we’ve gathered from several websites, there will be a total of 25 episodes, much like the season before.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Trailer

Jump Festa 2022 will not just feature news for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Bleach. The finale of the manga was discussed during the My Hero Academia stage event, which also featured a display of various unpublished works of art.

The My Hero Academia Season 6 teaser trailer preview was the cherry on top. Although it was only a 45-second film, it effectively established the tone for the MHA community. The speed of the My Hero Academia anime series will entirely change in accordance with the discussions on comics that are expected in 2022.

We witnessed a muted MHA Season 5 in terms of action. But Season 6 will be the most thrilling and heart-pounding period yet. Watch the official trailer that was previously released while you wait: