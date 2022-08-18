Lebron James Signed A 2-year, $97 Million Contract With The LA Lakers

On Wednesday, Lakers star LeBron James, nicknamed King James, extended his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for 2 more years.

Since his existing Lakers contract was about to end in October 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers reconsidered his agreement, finalizing for $97.1 million, rewriting Lebron James as the highest gross earring star to date in NBA history.

The renewed deal has an addition of a player option for the 2024-25 season, to which it has been reported that James was about to consider his son Bronny, 17, as a rookie.

With the end of the prolonged contract, Kevin Durant would come second to the four-time NBA champion as James would top the list of most earned NBA players with total earnings of $532 million, which would definitely rewrite the records with a guaranteed payment.

However, an official statement from neither Lakers nor James has been received to date. Although things are not clear as the air, James, 37, in an exclusive interview has shared that he was looking forward to a game, probably in 2024-25, in which he would be able to play alongside Bronny, his eldest and teenage son, who is a top-notch school prospect in Los Angeles.

However, there is a talk saying that James would be ineligible for the player option as he locked an extension to the contract instead of a new one. If that is not the case, then James still has the capability of staying at the top until he plays a game along with one of his sons, either Bronny or Bryce.

It would be a rare phenomenon to watch the father-son duo play a match just like how Lebron James and Ken Griffey Jr. shared the MLB stage as father and son along with the Seattle Mariners. Ballplay fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the historical moment where the massive NBA player James would also share the field with his son, at least for once.

With the visible strategies of James, the Lakers’ last victory was marked in 2020 when James alone scored 30.3 points and 8.2 rebounds with a record of 49 defeats and 33 win by the team.

James would be seen as a player throughout the next season in October since the previous contract which was about to end in October 2023 has been renewed. Like Anthony Davis, James will also be able to negotiate and play as a free agent for the next two years.

After all the speculation, the finalized decision of ‘King’ was initially confirmed by Rich Paul, the Klutch Sports CEO after which ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reconfirmed that James would remain as a Laker. His performance level was never affected although James was one of the elders in the league.

BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022

In the last season, James was one among the three players who scored an average of 30+ PPG. It was a landmark moment for the player which led his agency to negotiate a two-year contract with the league that is worth $97.1 million, securing $48.05 million.

When dug more, it was found that if James’ salary for the year 2023-24 were to increase, then his overall wage might also heighten to a staggering $ 111 million. In addition to it, the extension has also mentioned the 15% trade kicker.

Probably, the very deal has the potential to mark Lebron James’ final contract as the NBA star would be completing 2 decades of an incredible journey.

Recently in July, the MultiVersus announced that they were including the four-time NBA champion Lebron James as the next brawler along with Arya Stark, Batman, and Iron Giant which evoked unmatched confusion within the players thinking how an actual human being could fight against the DC heroes with his b-ball skill set.

The whole thing was inspired by a Twitter meme. As for the multiverse, James would be seen in his Space Jam 2 Jersey coupled with funny and entertaining moves, of course, with his basketball. The player in James could also bonk the opposing players on their faces, and create an earthquake by dunking it or even smush the enemies with a finger spin. The game will feature James as a powerful player who loses mostly all of his strength when his ball is snatched.

The players initially failed to realize that the attacking style was stolen from the meme, but when closely observed, the movement of James’ arms, and hands clearly hinted at his popular meme.

