The former mayor and Donald Trump’s attorney, Mr. Rudy Guliani is scheduled to testify on Wednesday regarding the investigation undergoing on his name for overturning the 2020 election.

Guiliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello reported that the ex-mayor was subjected to a criminal investigation for his made-up conspiracy theories related to the corrupted voting machines and ballots.

Will Rudy Guiliani’s Campaign Worry Trump’s Political Career?

This summer, the testimonials of the witnesses were taken before the special grand jury by the Fulton County prosecutors who questioned Guilianis’ suspicious appearance in December 2020. Costello revealed that Guiliani would appear before the court on Wednesday but probably won’t speak about the former president, but if asked Guiliani would pass the question stating attorney-client privilege.

The questioning would be a secret thus anything that differed with the special jury would be discussed behind a closed door.

Clearly, Guiliani’s actions were filthier than one could ever imagine during the administration period of Donald Trump, however, they got even worse as when looking back, Guikliani’s past seems better than his present, which means that he is currently the most unpleasant version of himself at the present. Despite who the president is, Guiliani is doing his things as per his will, which will be impeached by the court on Wednesday. Yet, it is unsure how much he will spill and how much he will hide.

Guikliani’s accounts include the creation of fake electors and the absurd lies during the 2020 election and currently, Guiliani is being sued by the voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion for millions of dollars citing defamation as well.

In 2021, Guiliani’s law license was suspended for making unlawful and fraudulent statements regarding the Georgia presidential election results and for lying about the 2020 election. It was nevertheless obvious for Guiliani’s lawyer to state his innocence.

Trump, who is much dedicated to his political career, is seemingly curious as well as concerned about the investigation that will probably root itself in the end.

Not only Guiliani but a number of Trump alliances were also unmasked during the investigation among which definitely Giuliani is the popular prey since his appearance in the escalating investigation has popularised the case more than before.

The ultimately failed attempts to overturn the victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election include a number of massive democrats including Senator Lindsey Graham, who reportedly asked Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of Georgia, whether he can throw out mail-in ballots. O his part, Graham asserted that his call was solely based on his former position as the Judiciary Committee’s chairman, which was entirely plucked away by Leigh Martin May, the district court judge, who on the other hand claimed that Senator Graham was engaging in an activity where he was trying to influence Secretary Raffensperger in teaming up for the benefit of Trump.

Back in May, the former U.S attorney of Alabama, Joyce Vance told the outlet that Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, had super efficient evidence which would be more than enough to prove the attempts owned by Trump to mislead the 2020 votes.

Needless to mention that it was a groundbreaking, shady phone call made by Trump which literally was a game-changer where it was proven that he pressured Raffensperger to create as many votes as needed to outturn the result, despite losing the election.

Willis opened her investigation right after the audio clip was released. Trump, whose voice was more than clear in the file, declined to accept the accusation.

In July, Willis filed petitions to take testimonies of seven Trump associates, including Trump himself. Followed by the move, Trump hired a criminal defense attorney to represent his legal team in the case.

When the process commenced, Willis realized that Guiliani was more than a personal attorney for Trump, where it turned out that Guiliani was also the lead attorney for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Followed by the aforesaid drama, Brooklyn Institution released an analysis stating that Trump was eligible for impeachment for his actions that have put him at risk of multiple charges including committing election fraud, state RICO violations, conspiracy to commit criminal solicitation, and international interference of election duties.

As for Trump, he has got more than this to be concerned about since the legal fronts for Trump is eternal including a criminal investigation for his Jan 6 actions, a criminal case filed by the Manhattan district attorney against the Trump organization, another criminal investigation to their family business, FBI raid in his residence and other lawsuits that are piled up.

