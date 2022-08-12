Are you someone who suffers from oral health issues? Then this ProDentim review might help you to find the right natural solution.

According to a study conducted, it’s estimated that around 3.5 million people are affected by oral diseases. Most dental issues are left untreated because treatment for oral health conditions is expensive.

Hey people, I’m Dr. Lily Ava, a dentist by profession for a decade. I’m always interested in reviewing oral health supplements to find the legitimacy behind each of them. Recently, I came to know about the ProDentim supplement that has been creating waves in various science forums.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5. Price: $65 Quick Overview ProDentim is a dietary supplement that supports the good health of your gums and teeth. The supplement consists of 3.5 billion probiotics along with 5 unique ingredients such as Lactobacillus Paracasei, Lactobacillus Reuteri, B.lactis BL-04, BLIS K-12, and BLIS M-18. each of these ingredients is clinically proven to support the health of your teeth and gums. Who is its best for? Bad breath

Cavities and plaque

Oral cancer

Gingivitis

Gum disease Highlights Includes natural herbs and probiotics that support your oral health

Scientifically proven formula

Does not contains any stimulants and is non-habit forming

ProDentim Reviews – Overview Of The Product!

Teeth and smile have such a great role in our lives. So that’s why I’m always skeptical about health supplements especially oral health supplements. Because a bunch of dental health supplements are available on the market including creams, powders, pills, and other topical products. In fact, most of them are not based on real science rather they are backed by clever marketing tactics.

So I decided to conduct in-depth research on the formula behind the ProDentim supplement. After analyzing its customer reviews and comments, the supplement seems to be a legit one at the surface level itself.

This ProDentim review intends to break down everything about the ProDentim dietary supplement and analyze whether it’s effective for those who are suffering from oral health issues. So let’s get into it.

About this Item:

Product Name ProDentim Product Benefits Oral Care Specific Uses Of Product Bad Breath Oral Health Boost bone density in teeth and jaws Active Ingredients Lactobacillus Paracasei

Dicalcium Phosphate

Spearmint

Lactobacillus Reuteri Health Concern Teeth and Gum Key Features GMO-Free Non-Habit Forming No Stimulants Gluten-Free Customer Reviews ★★★★☆

Reviewed and Approved The ProDentim is our most recommended dietary supplement that provides dental support. The supplement has been tested and approved by a third-party clinic and has been proven for its safety and effectiveness. So the ProDentim supplement is a good choice for those who are suffering from bad breath, gum disease, and other dental issues.

Things to know:

Formulated To Repopulate your mouth with good bacteria Health Benefits Rebalances the oral microflora Help reduce inflammation and prevent gum disease Boost bone density in teeth and jaws Item Form Chewable soft tablets Allergen Information GMO-Free

Non-Habit Forming

No Stimulants Material Feature Gluten-Free Recommended serving size Chew 1 tablet daily in the morning after brushing your teeth Side Effects No major side effects reported Price $69 Available Bonuses Bonus #1 – Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox

About ProDentim Oral Health Supplement

ProDentim is a dietary supplement based on particular probiotics that help promote the correct balance of oral bacterial flora. It is formulated with Lactobacillus Paracasei, Lactobacillus Reuteri, and B.lactis BL-04 that help neutralizes acids in the plaque and check the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth. Increasing the flow of saliva, cleanses teeth and effectively strengthens tooth enamel.

List of ingredients added in ProDentim

Popular among the probiotics found in ProDentim include:

Ingredients Qualities Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus Paracasei is known to effectively prevent the growth of pathogenic bacteria in the mouth. It has an anti-candidal property that helps to eliminate gingivitis and plaque.

Lactobacillus Reuteri It helps to prevent inflammation of the gums and reduce gingivitis. Also, Lactobacillus Reuteri is effective in treating chronic periodontitis.

B.lactis BL-04 B.Lactis BL-04 is known to support the immune system and regulate your digestive system. It also treats several stomach ailments and is widely used to aid dental health. BLIS K-12 BLIS K-12 is a well-known probiotic that supports ear, nose, and throat health. Also, it strengthens gums, wards off pathogens in the mouth, and prevents bad breath.

BLIS M-18 BLIS M-18 contains a species known as Streptococcus salivarius that inhibit the growth of bad bacteria in your mouth. It also prevents plaque build-up and reduces the possibility of gingivitis.

Natural ingredients contained in the ProDentim supplement include:

Ingredients Qualities Inulin

Inulin supports the growth of acidogenic bacteria and reduces oral malodor. Also, regular intake of inulin has proven to reduce the chances of gum disease.

Malic acid Malic acid has a bleaching effect which can help your teeth to whiten and also support cleansing activities by boosting saliva production.



Dicalcium Phosphate Scientific research and studies have proven that Dicalcium Phosphate prevents tooth decay and is a viable replacement for fluoride. It also helps control tartar, gum issues, and the weakening of tooth enamel. Spearmint Spearmint has been widely used to prevent bad breath and it supports good oral hygiene too

Peppermint Peppermint is rich in iron, potassium, magnesium, and calcium which strengthens your teeth and gums. It is also able to fortify your enamel.

Why choose ProDentim?

ProDentim is a natural dietary supplement that includes all-natural ingredients that are known to improve your dental health and prevent bad breath. With the regular consumption of the ProDentim dietary supplement, you can expect a significant improvement in your dental health.

So choosing ProDentim dietary supplement might be the right choice for those who are in search of an authentic and natural dental support formula.

Expert advice: How to improve oral health with ProDentim?

ProDentim is a weight loss supplement that’s recently been reviewed by top experts. As per the advice from health experts, the ProDentim dietary supplement seems to deliver exact results if the users are following the ideal dosage as instructed by the ProDentim manufacturer.

Most of the ProDentim users have felt subtle changes within the first few weeks of taking the ProDentim. Because the ingredients included in the ProDentim supplement start acting on your body from the first week itself. But some of the customers have reported that they have witnessed a positive change after using the supplement for one or two months of continuous use.

So the experts state that the results and changes that you get might vary from one individual to another. So to get the optimal results it’s important to take the supplement for two to three months consistently.

How does ProDentim Formula Works?

ProDentim is a natural dietary supplement that works to support good dental health and reduces gum inflammation. The formula contains probiotics that balance the oral microflora and promote healing.

The good bacteria present in the ProDentim formula help counteract halitosis due to gum inflammation.

Also, the vitamins and minerals in the ProDentim supplement strengthen your enamel, promote the health of gums, and control the accumulation of plaque.

The ample probiotics contained in the ProDentim dietary supplement produce enzymes that selectively kill harmful bacteria and inhibit their growth. They also produce oxygen derivatives and hence prevent anaerobic pathogens which are the main cause of bad breath and dental issues. Besides, the ProDentim probiotic formula also improves the barrier function of oral mucosa to protect enamel and inhibit the course of inflammation.

Is there any clinical evidence?

The effectiveness of probiotics against gum disease and dental issues is scientifically proven. The ProDentim dietary supplement is backed with strong clinical and scientific evidence that proves the effectiveness of each of the ingredients added in the proprietary blend. The formula includes natural ingredients that are beneficial in improving your dental health.

Also, the manufacturer assures that the ProDentim has been manufactured in an FDA-approved facility under strict, precise, and hygienic standards.

Regular use of ProDentim probiotics dental supplements has shown to reduce plaque and prevent gingivitis. Besides, several tests indicate that probiotics help prevent caries and periodontitis.

Why are Probiotics important for dental care?

Dental or oral probiotics improve your oral health and support a healthy mouth. Probiotics and specific strains of bacteria present in the ProDentim dietary supplement can encourage the growth of good bacteria and resume the growth of bad pathogenic bacteria in your mouth.

Like gut probiotics, dental probiotics are known to maintain a healthy microbiome balance inside your mouth. Probiotics produce an enzyme that delivers some bacterial strains directly to your mouth. These strains then colonize on the surface of your mouth and form biofilms. Apart from supporting dental health, oral probiotics also offer other health benefits such as improving immunity and digestive health.

Benefits of ProDentim

Clinically proven formula : The ProDentim dietary supplement is backed by a clinically proven formula that helps to improve oral health and to prevent bad breath.

: The ProDentim dietary supplement is backed by a clinically proven formula that helps to improve oral health and to prevent bad breath. A unique blend of probiotic strains : The supplement consists of a unique blend of 3.5 billion probiotic strains and nutrients backed by scientific studies.

: The supplement consists of a unique blend of 3.5 billion probiotic strains and nutrients backed by scientific studies. Supports a healthy mouth : The formula is known to support the health of your gums, help with inflammation, support the balance of mouth bacteria, and even support the respiratory tract.

Who should and shouldn’t use ProDentim oral care supplement?

Anyone and everyone who needs to improve their oral health can use this ProDentim dietary supplement. The clinical viability of probiotics is well established in preventing dental issues. So far mentioned in the ProDentim review, the supplement also contains ingredients that are scientifically proven to offer several benefits to teeth and gums. Since the supplement is made in GMP and an FDA-approved facility, the quality is guaranteed.

🔥 In fact, the supplement is not recommended for those who are pregnant, nursing, and children below 18 years. Also, if you are under any treatment the manufacturer recommends seeking medical advice before taking the ProDentim dietary supplement.

What’s the best way to take ProDentim?

Since the ProDentim supplement comes in small capsule form, the supplement is easy-to-swallow and to use. As far as the dosage of the ProDentim supplement is concerned, there is no complex regime to follow as like other supplements. To get the optimal result, the manufacturer recommends taking one capsule of ProDentim capsule each day which is enough to revitalize your gums, strengthen your teeth and freshen up your breath.

Precautions to be taken before having ProDentim?

Some of the precautions that you have to take before taking any natural dietary supplements are:

Always follow the recommended dosage as mentioned on the official website or printed on the label.

Read all the instructions and guidelines provided by the manufacturer and take them as directed.

Do thorough research on each and every ingredient added in the ProDentim dietary supplement and make sure that none of them cause any allergic issues for the user.

ProDentim is meant to support your oral health and never be used as a substitute for real food.

Always store supplements properly and away out of children’s reach and sight.

Real reviews of ProDentim

Now the most critical question – what is the opinion of those who have already tried the product. Upon researching, I found testimonials mostly in favor of the product, which confirms its effectiveness.

People found it exceptionally safe with no side effects or contraindications. Although, a few incidences of allergic reactions have also been reported, which I think is possible and avoidable if you just go through the ingredients list before using the product.

Tab 1

Tab 2

Tab 3 Mia Lucas, Orlando ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ I purchased the ProDentim because I have to have good oral health. No matter what I eat, afterward, I always have bad breath. It is stressful and my mother always told me that I need to brush more often and have to eat certain foods. ProDentim helped me to keep my bad breath at bay for a longer time. All in all, I appreciate this supplement. It not only helps you to get rid of bad breath but also helps neutralize the bacteria in the mouth. Emma Oliver, New York ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ I was looking for a probiotic supplement that contained ingredients to help with bad bacteria in our mouth and oral decay. I came to know about the ProDentim dietary supplement from one of my friends. The supplement consists of good bacteria strains that are effective in improving your oral health and maintaining a good balance of bacteria inside your mouth. James, Chicago ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ I have been taking the ProDentim dietary supplement for a month now. I haven’t noticed any difference in my dental health and gum infection. Hopefully, I expect results within 2-3 months as mentioned by the manufacturer on their official website.

ProDentim – Before and after

While using the ProDentim teeth care pill, remember that patience is the key to obtaining solid results. Therefore, strictly follow ProDentim treatment for at least three months if you wish to witness concrete and long-lasting results.

Subtle changes may begin to take shape in a few days of use, but measurable results are only possible by continuous use for three months. Also, ProDentim reviews claim that a regular course of ProDentim formula pays off well – you have healthy gums, shining white teeth, and fresh breath, and the benefits of the ProDentim supplement remain with you for two years.

Is ProDentim safe?

ProDentim Oral care pill is backed by strong scientific studies of probiotics and their beneficial properties. It contains nothing synthetic and relies only on 100% natural substances to improve dental health. Furthermore, the ProDentim Oral health formula is prepared following high-quality standards; consequently, each bottle of ProDentim supplement remains good for two years.

Since the oral pill consists of all-natural ingredients, it is completely safe to consume and there shouldn’t be any concerns regarding side effects. Also, as mentioned above, the supplement has been manufactured in a facility inspected and approved by FDA and under strict, precise, and hygienic standards.

Prodentim Score Card Criteria Rating ✅ Customer Satisfaction 4/5 ✅ Easy To Follow 4.5/5 ✅ Ingredients Quality 3/5 ✅ Safety 4/5 ✅ Value For the Price 4.5/5 ✅ Evidence-Based 4/5 ✅ Recommended 4/5 ✅ Overall Rating 4.0/5

Tips to improve your oral health

Here are some general tips for you to improve your oral health.

➡️ Brush your teeth at least two times a day: It’s important to brush your teeth after taking every meal. This helps to remove food particles that are stuck between your teeth and gums. Also, brushing your teeth two times a day helps to prevent gum diseases and tooth decay.

➡️ Change your toothbrush at least every 3 months: You should replace or change your toothbrush every three to four months. Using a brush more than this makes the bristles worn and they won’t remove or clear away the plaque accumulated over your teeth effectively.

➡️ Realize the importance of flossing: Flossing regularly helps to remove the bacteria that cause bad breath. It also helps to remove plaque from below the gum line which causes teeth discoloration.

➡️ Stop smoking: When your teeth are exposed to nicotine and tobacco, it becomes stained. Smoking also causes yellow teeth and bad breath and even affects your sense of taste.

➡️ Reduce the intake of colored drinks such as black coffee: Colored drinks such as black coffee will stain your teeth as it contains a compound known as tannins. Tannins leave a yellow color on your teeth and even cause discoloration.

➡️ Follow a nutritional diet: Nutrient-rich food improves the health of the tissues present inside your mouth and it improves the overall health of your mouth. Also, it is recommended to reduce the intake of sugars. Because intake of sugar may lead to an increased risk of developing dental cavities.

Pricing information of ProDentim

The ProDentim dietary supplement is only available to purchase from its official product website. The supplement is not available through any retail stores or eCommerce websites. If you have seen that many sellers are selling the ProDentim supplement through any other third-party websites, then experts warn you not to go beyond. They might not be the original formula of the ProDentim supplement and might be the imitated version.

The rising demand has led to the propagation of several duplicates and ineffective products. To ensure that customers receive an authentic product, makers or ProDentim have to limit the sale to the official channel only.

Besides, you also receive bonuses, discounts, and a money-back guarantee on each purchase through the official product website.

Some of the price packages now available on the official website are:

180-day Supply (Six Bottles) – 49/per bottle + Two Free Bonuses

90-day supply (Three Bottles) – 59/per bottle + Two Free Bonuses

30-day Supply – 69/per bottle

How many ProDentim bottles should you need?

If you are concerned about which pack to buy, consider the treatment duration, discount and bonuses. Considering these factors, I think the best deal is the six-bottle pack which is only available for $49 per bottle and includes two bonuses.

ProDentim Bonus

With specific packs of ProDentim capsules, there are amazing bonuses too.

Bonus #1: Bad Breath Gone – One Day Detox

Bad breath gone – one day detox is a guide that includes recipes that help you to get white teeth. The guide helps you to discover recipes made out of 7 spice and herb mixes from your kitchen and helps you to enjoy fresh breath naturally. This ebook is worth $109 and now you will get it free with the ProDentim dietary supplement.

Bonus #2: Hollywood White Teeth at Home

This bonus is worth $109 and includes the 10-second teeth whitening method that allows you Hollywood White teeth with minimal effort. In this guide, you will discover one little-known brushing trick that is very popular among celebrities.

ProDentim shipping and money-back policy To make the ProDentim supplement available and affordable to all, makers do not charge a shipping fee. Also, you can try the product for 60 days risk-free. It means your money is safe with the ProDentim formula – in case you don’t like the supplement, you can ask for your money back within sixty days of the purchase, and you will get a full refund.

Final Verdict on ProDentim Real reviews

From my in-depth research on ProDentim dietary supplements through this ProDentim review, it’s clear that ProDentim is the right natural solution for those who are in search of a legitimate oral health supplement. The supplement consists of probiotics that are clinically and scientifically proven to improve your dental health.

The manufacturer assures that the ProDentim dietary supplement is ideal for anyone above 18 years and wants to find a permanent solution for their toothache and gum disease. The original formula of the ProDentim supplement is only available to purchase through its official website. Besides, the manufacturer offers a 100% money-back guarantee for those who are not satisfied with the results. So it’s really worth trying.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is ProDentim formula a replacement for toothpaste or mouthwash? No. ProDentim is a health supplement; therefore, its intended purpose is to treat gum and teeth issues. It’s not in any way a replacement for mouthwash or toothpaste. Are there any contra-indications about the ProDentim Dental care formula? No. It’s an entirely natural and safe product. But I will still recommend a doctor’s advice if you suffer from diabetes, heart, or kidney disease. Why is the ProDentim formula taking so long to work? ProDentim supplement is not a drug but a natural supplement. It works gradually in the body and provides lasting results. Therefore, continue it for at least three months to experience significant improvement in your oral health. Can I give ProDentim formula to my child? No. The ProDentim might be safe, but it’s not recommended for children. In any case, please consult a doctor before you give it to your child.

The supplement is not working for me. Can I get my money back? Absolutely. If ProDentim treatment is ineffective despite continuous use, you can ask for a refund. Do remember that refund is only applicable within 60 days of the purchase

Pros and Cons of ProDentim Supplement

In this section, I will summarize the main ProDentim benefits and some negatives of ProDentim for you to have a clear understanding of the formula through many ProDentim reviews

Pros ProDentim probiotic formula rebalances the oral microflora.

The active ProDentim ingredients help reduce inflammation and prevent gum disease.

Minerals and vitamins in ProDentim oral care capsule boost bone density in teeth and jaws, fortify enamel, and reduce tartar.

The dietary oral health solutions kill harmful bacteria and have lasting effects against bad breath.

It prevents caries, periodontitis, and gingivitis. Cons It can cause allergic reactions, so check out ingredients before use.

Not suitable for those already on drug therapy.

