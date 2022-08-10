Ellen DeGeneres Reacts To Ex Anne Heche’s Tragic Car Crash: ‘I Don’t Want Anyone To Be Hurt’

Finally, that time arrived when the famous American sitcom host Ellen Degeneres, 64, reacted to her ex Anne Heche’s awful accident, leaving her in a coma.

The frontman of The Ellen Show briefly responded when the legendary entertainer was asked about Anne Heche, with whom she had a fleeting romantic relationship in 1997, which lasted till 2000.

Ellen DeGeneres on Anne Heche’s Car Crash

Anne was hospitalized last Friday with severe burns throughout her body and when queried, Ellen replied that she had no idea about her as the former pair was not in touch with each other. At the time of the diminutive conversation, she was accompanied by her friend on August 8. The friends were on a casual outing in Santa Barbara, California.

Anne was in a high-profile relationship with Ellen long back ago and the ex-couple is trending after decades after the Donnie Brasco star stole the headlines of the articles for involving in an abhorrent and shocking accident where her green mini cooper was hit on an apartment and then a residence resulting in a blast. The collision was reported in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, and Anne was said to have spent around 30 minutes inside the flaming vehicle before the firefighters commenced the rescue procedures. Upon reaching the hospital, the officials reported that Anne had severe burns on her body.

Just like the Finding Nemo fame, Anne’s other exes were also in the frame sharing a word of concern in the anime about their past love, among which the Canadian actor James Tupper and The Punisher star Thomas Jane were in the front row. After working together in the HBO series, Hung, Jane, and Anne got serious in their fling and dated in 2019-2020, whereas Tupper, 52, and Anne, 38 shared an, even more, stronger romantic relationship that lasted for more than a decade. While being in love, the pair welcomed Altas, who is 8 now.

Anne, who is renowned for her role in Men In Trees, met Tupper while they were co-starring in the show. At the time, Anne was married to the cameraman, Coleman Laffoon.

Anne and Tupper very soon got along with one another, yet marriage was never a choice for them. When asked about marriage, Anne replied saying that they were not in a rush and said that if the matter was about a ring, then Tupper had given her rings every year, which she had a collection by then. According to her, the pair was eternally engaged and she had already uttered hundreds of “yes” es to him.

The then-boyfriend has shared a sweet note on Instagram in the light of her unexpected tragedy coupled with a cute picture of Anne and their son Atlas. The caption described Anne as a lovely woman and displayed his love. Tupper sent his love and prayers in his ex-girlfriend’s way.

Jane has also talked about the atrocious incident and has updated her buffs with her current condition and improvement. In the conversation, Jane mentioned Anne, as an actress who had true talent among the other stars of her generation and said that he would be offering his prayers and thoughts.

Although the accident seemed to be quite frightful, the grounds behind such a horrendous collision have not been found so far. Among the varied speculations regarding Anne, it was noted that she was speeding minutes prior to the collision. However, there is s talk that Anne must have been drunk as a bottle somewhat similar to that of a bottle of booze found in her mini cooper in a photo that was clicked in the midst of both crashes.

As soon as the news was broken by the media, Anne’s rep stepped ahead and stated that the claim was a fraud and that Anne was not befuddled at the time of the wreck.

On August 6, her rep reported that The Brave star was out of danger and that she was in a stable condition. Furthermore, the rep requested privacy and prayers during these hard times.

According to the reports, Anne’s friends, and family are in great sorrow and they were hoping for the speedy recovery of their beloved. In the recent reports, it was stated that her condition was not that good as she has been diagnosed with a severe pulmonary injury which would probably require mechanical ventilation.

Right after the accident, Anne lost consciousness and to date, she is in a state of coma, and apparently, there would be a surgical intervention any time sooner.

