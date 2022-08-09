The creator of the Japanese manga series Tokyo Revengers is Ken Wakui. Since March 2017, the series has been launched in the Weekly Shnen Magazine. Liden Films’ adaptation of an anime television series broadcast from April to September 2021. In January 2023, Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is scheduled to begin in July 2021, Japan saw the premiere of a live-action film adaptation. The series showcases the pinnacle of Takemichi Hanagaki’s life which occurred during his second year of middle school.

Will There Be Tokyo Revengers Season 2?

He was respected, had a close-knit group of pals he could rely on, and even had a girlfriend. However, that happened 12 years ago. But now he is now a loser, mocked by kids, compelled to continuously apologize to his younger employer, and a washed-up nonentity. The only girlfriend he had ever had was brutally murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang, along with her brother, in an abrupt news story, adding insult to injury.

Takemichi has a flashback to the same day twelve years prior when he was still dating Hinata Tachibana, just before a train finally destroys his pitiful existence. Takemichi encounters Hinata’s younger brother after being made to recreate the exact day that set off his downward spiral. He immediately acknowledges his seeming death before going back in time.

Name Tokyo Revengers Genre Action

Science fiction thriller Original run March 1, 2017 No: of episodes 24 No. of seasons 1

Takemichi tells him to defend his sister before mysteriously traveling back in time. Thankfully, he is still alive. Even stranger, the future has altered. Takemichi appears to be able to change the passage of time. Takemichi chooses to fly through time in order to alter the outcome of the future in order to stop his ex-girlfriend from tragically dying at the hands of the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Tokyo Revengers Release Date

During the Jump Festa 2022, the well-known anime series by Ken Wakui officially announced Tokyo Revengers Season 2. The crew has begun production on the series, but the release date has not yet been made public.

But it is speculated that the release date for Tokto Revengers is going to be somewhere in January next year i.e. 2023 in the time period of winter 2023 anime schedule. Tokyo Revengers season 2 Streaming will take place on Netflix, Crunchyroll, HBO Max. On Crunchyroll, users can also watch the anime in dubbed form. Tokyo Revengers’ 24 episodes are also available to see for free on Muse Asia’s YouTube page.

About Tokyo Revengers Season 2

The official Japanese title of the second season is Tokyo Revengers: Seiya Kessen. The official English title of the anime follow-up will be Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown, according to BD/DVD distributor Pony Canyon.

The Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release date will be somewhere in January 2023, though the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Plot Is Going To Be As Follows

The commander of the Tokyo Manji Gang, Manjiro Sano (also known as Mikey), makes the announcement that the Gang and Valhalla would unite, with Hanma serving as the captain of the new sixth division. They hail Kisaki as their saviour, and Chifuyu suggests Takemichi for the position of first division captain.

When Takemichi returns to the present, he discovers himself to be a senior executive. Now that Draken has been killed and Mikey and Mitsuya are AWOL, Kisaki is in charge in Mikey’s absence. He detains Takemichi and Chifuyu and reveals that the police have raided the Tokyo Manji Gang during the executives’ meeting.In order to exact revenge on Kisaki, who killed Baji, Chifuyu admits that he was the one who provided information to the police. Then, Kisaki, who calls Takemichi his “hero,” gets ready to shoot the man.

The “Christmas Showdown Arc,” which was revealed around Christmas 2021 with the subtitle SeiyaKessen-hen, would be featured in Tokyo Revengers Season 2. (Battle on Christmas Eve).

After Takemichi returns to the present, Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers will depict his subsequent story, in accordance with the “Christmas Showdown Arc.” Takemichi learns once more that the Tokyo Manji Gang has expanded into a sizable criminal enterprise as a result of absorbing the Black Dragons, and his comrades continue to perish.

When he goes back in time, he finds out that Hakkai Shiba is forced to leave the Tokyo Manji Gang and join the Black Dragons on the orders of his abusive older brother and the current leader of the Black Dragons, Taiju; this action has an impact on how the Tokyo Manji Gang and the Black Dragons merged.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Cast

Yūki Shin; A.J. Beckles as Takemichi Hanagaki

Hinata Tachibana as Azumi Waki; Lizzie Freeman

Naoto Tachibana as Ryōta Ōsaka; Griffin Puatu

Manjirō Sano as Yū Hayashi; Aleks Le, Casey Mongillo (young)

Ken Ryūgūji as Tatsuhisa Suzuki; Sean Chiplock

Masataka Kiyomizu as Satoshi Hino

Atsushi Sendō as Takuma Terashima; John Omohundro

Tetta Kisaki as Showtaro Morikubo

Takuya Yamamoto as Yūya Hirose

Makoto Suzuki as Shunsuke Takeuchi

Kazushi Yamagishi as Shouta Hayama

Keisuke Baji as Masaaki Mizunaka

Takashi Mitsuya as Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Haruki Hayashida as Subaru Kimura as Subaru Kimura

Ryōhei Hayashi as Yukihiro Nozuyama

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Talk On Social Media

Managed by Crunchyroll this is the Official account for Tokyo Revengers, with new episodes every Saturday!

Tatsuhisa Suzuki will be ralaced by Masaya Fukunishi as the seiyuu of draken.

production of Tokyo Revengers Season 2 begins.

What To Expect From Tokyo Revengers Season 2?

Takemachi Hanagaki will time-travel once more in the Tokyo Revengers Season 2 anime TV series to battle the Black Dragons, a group that subverts the Toman from the inside out. Takemichi will essentially reveal the manga’s title to these gang members. Since voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki withdrew from Tokyo Revengers 2, Draken will now be portrayed by Japanese voice actor Masaya Fukunishi (Blue Period, Haikyuu!!). Fukunishi will also play Draken in a two-disc Blu-Ray box set that will be released in 2022 as well as a July 2022 repeat of Season 1 in Japan.

