Tekken Bloodline Release Date Confirmed On Netflix!!

Tekken: Bloodline is the upcoming Netflix animated television series an adaptation based on the Tekken Videogames exploring the genres of action and fantasy. Tekken: Bloodline Netflix’s release date is 18th August 2022. The series is directed by Katsuhiro Harada and is produced by the Netflix production house. The country of origin of Tekken: Bloodline is Japan. The series will be released in Japanese and English.

The Tekken: Bloodline summary will follow the Tekken 3 storyline. The animated series begins between the previous adaptation Tekken 2 and Tekken 3, where Jin Kazama was seen training with his mother, and as he loses his mother Jin goes on a quest to feed his revenge against Ogre by training under the guidance of his grandfather, Heihachi Mishima.

According to the director of the series, fans can expect Jun Kazama’s story who happens to be Jin Kazama’s mother, and the life of these two characters in Yakushima. Where the directors and makers will be trying their best to screenplay a story that was only written in text as of now.

Previously Netflix had released the teaser back in March 2022 which did set up the tone for the official trailer of the much-awaited animated series. The teaser was promising and made it clear to the fans that “Blood will be shed”.

There was an added snippet from Jin Kazama’s younger days where he was seen recalling his mother’s teaching of how to deal with one’s emotions and the teachings of pacifism. A lot of fan-favorite characters caught the eyes of the viewers in both the teaser as well as the trailer, including quite a brief snap of Ogre’s true form. The official trailer was released on 19th July 2022.

What Is Tekken: Bloodline About?

The Tekken: Bloodline plot revolves around the theme of Power is everything. One of the main characters of the series Jin Kazama at a noticeably early age had learned his family’s self-defense arts known as the Kazama Style traditional martial arts from his own mother. Even with all his skills, a monstrous evil appeared and destroyed everything that was dear to Jin thus changing his life forever.

Jin lost his mother and became so filled with anger for not being able to stop Ogre and as such, he embarked on a journey for revenge against it and tried his best to seek the absolute power to exact it. Jin’s quest for revenge thus would result in the ultimate battle of all time on a global stage known as the king of Iron Fist Tournament. Tekken: Bloodline anime release date is 18th august 2022.

Tekken: Bloodline Release Date

Tekken: Bloodline Cast

Tekken: Bloodline cast will comprise a few confirmed characters from the Tekken franchise such as ancient ogre, Devil Jin, Feng Wei, Heihachi Mishima, Hwoarang, Jin Kazama, Ganryu, Julia Chang, Jun Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, King II, Kuma II, Leroy Smith and Ling Xiaoyu, Nina Williams, and Paul Phoenix.

The cast behind the voices of the English dubbed version has not yet been revealed by the directors and makers of the show. However, the confirmed Japanese voice cast of the series is:

Jin Kazama (voiced by Isshin Chiba)

Jun Kazama (voiced by Mamiko Noto)

Heihachi Mishima (voiced by Taiten Kusunoki)

Kazuya Mishima (voiced by Masanori Shinohara)

Hwoarang (voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa)

Ling Xiaoyu (voiced by Maaya Sakamoto)

Paul Phoenix (voiced by Hōchū Ōtsuka)

Julia Chang (voiced by Seika Yoshida)

Nina Williams (voiced by Yumi Tōma)

Gnaryu(voiced by Hidenari Ugaki)

Tekken: Bloodline Talk On Social Media

The fans are eagerly waiting for the return of the king of iron fist tournament. Since this is not the very first time that the Tekken Franchise is on set to explore other entertainment mediums apart from their incredibly famous video games. In the year 1998 an anime Tekken film was released and then followed by a live-action film in 2009 and the CGI Tekken: Blood and vengeance film that got released in the year 2011. Fans are eagerly excited for this latest addition to the worldwide famous fighting video game franchise Tekken.

These were a few comments from fans on the official Twitter handle of the Tekken: bloodline account, “So Tekken 3 story, looks good. I am interested” and “the official trailer for Tekken: Bloodline is here! CGI is everything!”. Also, a few fans were seen pondering over the visible mountain peak-shaped pyramid in the official trailer of the series saying, “I would like to hear from the animators the story behind the mountain peak-shaped pyramid shadows in every scene.”

What To Expect From Tekken: Bloodline?

The Tekken: Bloodline story is expected to be set between the events of the video game series Tekken two and Tekken three. The viewers will be witnessing and entering a dystopian world that will be full of pain, fights, terror, and horror, through the eyes of a young boy named Jin Kazama.

Fans who are aware of this marvelous game are very aware of this character as being an important character in every Tekken game following Tekken three as well. He has played the protagonist in this very much-awaited series adapted from the Tekken game.

The 2010 live-action movie named Tekken had the same storyline as the basis which received a 0% rotten tomatoes rating. The fans have higher hopes with this new anime adaptation series, it also looks more promising as viewed in the recent trailers and teasers. This upcoming anime series will come back with the return of many fans’ favorite characters and the makers have changed the narrative a bit from the famous Tekken video games.

The trailer showed Jin Kazama as the protagonist of the upcoming series, but fans will also be watching a few of the familiar characters joining the cast from the Tekken Franchise including Leroy Smith, King, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya Mishima, and Ogre. Also a few of the other characters as well.

Tekken: Bloodline Episode Guide

Tekken: Bloodline streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Netflix. There has not yet been informed regarding the total number of episodes that the makers will publish for this upcoming season 1 of the series.

Tekken: Bloodline Trailer

The Tekken: Bloodline trailer runs for a full two minutes and 29 seconds and was released on July 19th, 2022. The story takes up right where the first official trailer’s left. Where a young Jin was being trained by his mother, learning the famous Kazama style of self-defense.

Thus, remembering his mother’s instructions to keep his anger in check and then came the moment when all hell broke loose when their house was destroyed by an unknown monstrous evil (known as Ancient Ogre).

Jin and his mother were seen fighting the monster and towards the end, his mother instructed jin to run eventually the trailer ended with jin fainting and waking up moments after to find that everything he has ever cared for was ruined by Ogre.

