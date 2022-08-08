See Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More Updates!!

Apple TV platform officially declared that the final season of the famous science fiction thriller series See Season 3 will be released on 26th August 2022, exactly after one year of the previous season.

Will There Be A Season 3 Of See?

See Season 3 is an American science fiction series that got premiered on 1st November 2019 on the AppleTV+ platform. Followed by the release of See season 2 on 27th August 2021, which is two years later than the first season.

In the previous seasons of See, the main story was that the majority of mankind was swept out by a pandemic in the twenty-first-century era. Only fewer than 2 million people managed to live, and most of their future generations are blind.

When Can We Expect See Season 3?

A few centuries later, in the world of See, people discovered new methods to communicate, construct, kill, and survive without eyesight. But when a pair of babies with eyesight is born, everything is put to the test.

Maghra, a pregnant lady, takes refuge with the Alkenny clan in the highlands. Baba Voss, the Alkenny tribe’s leader, marries Maghra and adopts her babies because he hasn’t been able to procreate. But the Payan region’s queen was seeking the kid’s biological father, Jerlamarel, for the offense of being “sighted”.

As news of Jerlamarel’s procreation expands, he and his descendants become the targets of a witch hunt. Against the Monarch’s soldiers, Baba Voss has to defend both his family and his clan.

See Season 3 Release Date

Apple TV platform officially declared that the final season which is season 3 of the famous science fiction thriller series See Season 3 will be released on 26th August 2022, exactly after one year of the previous season.

As stated by the producer of the show, it has been noted that the shooting of season 3 was wrapped up on 27TH October 2021 and the official teaser was out on June 2022.

What Is See Season 3 About?

According to the official synopsis of Apple TV, See once again returns to the prehistoric future in the new See Season 3, precisely the year after Baba Voss vanquished his brother and great opponent Edo Voss played by Dave Bautista who was the commander of the army of the nemesis kingdom of Payan.

After that, Baba Voss breaks off contact with his wife and children and spends the remainder of his days alone in the wild. But a Trivantian researcher creates sighted weapons that might possibly bring about the extinction of humanity, disturbing his serenity. Once more, Baba Voss is forced to return to his home and defend his clan from the danger that follows.

After this season which will premiere on August 26, 2022, there will be no Season 4. The news was officially declared by the producer Jonathan Tropper when he posted two photos on Instagram with a long message where he gave an emotional tribute to the whole cast of the show. In the first photo, the shooting of season 2 was shown whereas in the second one the last day of the shooting of See season 3 was shown.

See Season 3 Cast

The show’s lead role which is Baba Voss is still going to be played by Jason Momoa who was the actor in DC universe film Aquaman. While the role of Maghra will still be played by Hera Hilmar.

Therefore, the official cast of See season 3 of ‘See’ is Jason Momoa as Baba Voss, Hera Hilmar as Maghra Kane, Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane, Nesta Cooper as Haniwa, Archie Madekwe as Kofun, Eden Epstein as Wren, Christian Camargo, Olivia Cheng, Tom Milson, Michael James, Trieste Dunn, and David Hewlett.

Even though in fantasy and science fiction, there is no such thing as absolute death, it would be extremely surprising to see Alfre Woodard and Dave Bautista back in the new season 3. Furthermore, Sylvia Hoeks’s murderous Queen Kane will appear more frequently in this coming season.

See Season 3 Talk On Social Media

Since the show’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts declared the news about the upcoming season, fans got absolutely crazy. All the fans started tweeting how they were eagerly waiting for the final season and made hashtags about the show.

The official Twitter account of the SEE also posted the question and answer sections for their fans where the fans voted on what they think will happen in the upcoming season. There were also questions regarding the characters of the show and whether the fans think the character will be in the new season or not.

Baba Voss returns. The final chapter of #SEE begins August 26, only on Apple TV+ https://t.co/SokSHZKgnL pic.twitter.com/4Y4vAh1UtQ — SEE (@SEEofficial) July 23, 2022

Some Of The Tweets About The See Season 3

I’m not scared when seeing Haniwa in the new season, but I was afraid they would neglect Wren. I’m relieved I was incorrect since SEE is by far and away the best program on Apple TV. Absolutely can not wait to see how the tale concludes, but more importantly, how they will wrap up the series.

Among the most amazing projects, I’ve will ever have the privilege to work on it was SEE.

One of the finest horrible thrills I’ve experienced since Stargate that was also hard and encouraging! You MUST see this trailer… It’s crazy.

What To Expect In See Season 3?

In regards to characters and plots, Season 3 of See is anticipated to begin just where Season 2 left off, where Baba and Edo led their forces into a fierce struggle that resulted in an explosive encounter between the siblings.

The first episode of the coming season is anticipated to fill in any remaining plot holes and unexpected twists, as well as continue the narrative and character arcs to a satisfying climax.

Also, the new twist will be shown in the upcoming season when a scientist invents a sight weapon that will eventually destroy the future of mankind. In order to stop all this, Baba Voss will reunite with his family and clan and fight for their safety.

See Season 3 Episode Guide

As stated by the directors and producers of the show, See Season 3 will also be releasing eight episodes similar to season 1 and season 2.

The episodes will start released every week from 26TH August 2022 and the final episode and the official conclusion will be shown on 14th October 2022.And if you are a new viewer of the show then watch See’s season 1 and season 2 only on the AppleTV+ Application before watching the upcoming See season 3.

See Season 3 Trailer

The official trailer of See season 3 starts with Jason Momoa who states that he had spent all his life trying to protect his family and now once again he will save them from this battle. Then the characters and the battlefield are shown and also the new weapon which will kill thousands of people.

All the promises were made and eventually, the final battle took place which will conclude the future of the Alkenny clan and the Payan region.