Nintendo Direct for August 2022, Scarlet and Violet will be shown for the first time LIVE

The upcoming Direct conference this week will provide an in-depth look at Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch, so fans of the Pokémon franchise will want to pay close attention to the event.

The Pokemon Company is gearing up to begin the month of August with a significant event that will be comparable to Nintendo Direct in nature. On August 3, at 14:00 British Summer Time (BST), the Pokemon Presents event will take place, and it will feature new information on everything to do with Pokemon, including numerous updates to video games and mobile applications. The most exciting part of the event will be the first public demonstration of the new gameplay for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next mainline entries in the phenomenally successful Pokemon series. It should go without saying that the event will be broadcast live on a variety of media apps such as YouTube; additional information regarding this topic can be found below.

The news was initially shared on Twitter by The Pokemon Company, and then it was shared once more on Twitter by Nintendo along with a sneak peek at what players can anticipate. Both of these announcements were made via Twitter.

“A word of advice for you, wise Trainers! On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM British Summer Time, a new episode of Pokemon Presents will be uploaded to our channel on YouTube (BST). There will be new content for the Pokemon apps and video games in this episode, including updates for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.”

To view the Pokemon Presents event as it takes place in real time on August 3, simply click the play button on the video embed below at 14:00 British Summer Time.

During the course of the event, a variety of video games and mobile applications will be demonstrated; however, the majority of the attendees’ attention will be concentrated on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

In November of this year, the video games of the ninth generation of the Pokemon franchise will be made available for purchase under the names Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. The most notable change that has been made with this update is the addition of a huge open world.

Both of these things, as stated in the official description, “On November 18, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, the most recent instalments in the Pokemon series, will be made available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch.

The Pokemon game franchise has advanced to a new level of sophistication with the release of these new titles, which enable players to have complete freedom of movement within a dynamically rendered open world “There are no distinct boundaries between the different towns and the wilderness that is all around them. You can find Pokemon that are native to this region anywhere from the clouds to the seas to the forests and even the streets! They can be found everywhere!” Players of any age can now experience one of the most cherished aspects of the Pokémon series for the very first time in a video game for the franchise: the excitement of engaging in combat with wild Pokemon in order to capture them.”

Fans will get a more in-depth look at the open-world Pokemon game as well as additional information about new Pokemon that will be making their debut during the event, which will also provide them with additional information about new Pokemon that will be making their debut.