SPY x FAMILY Season 2 is an anime series adapted from Tatsuya Endo’s SPY x FAMILY manga series. November 1, 2021, is when the series was announced to run for two separate cours and was animated by WIT Studio and Cloverworks, and premiered on 9 April 2022.

When Will Spy Family Season 2 Come Out?

Everyone has something about themselves that they cannot show to anybody else. To investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the Westalis Intelligence Services (eastern focused division) send their most talented spy, “twilight”, on a very top-secret mission. Desmond was the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity party. He was threatening peace efforts between these two countries. The mission was named “Operation Strix”. The mission was to put together a family in a week, to invade social gatherings that the school organized that Desmond’s son goes to.

The spy “Twilight” changes his identity to psychiatrist Lois Forger and starts searching for Family members. But his adopted daughter, Anya, has the ability to read people’s minds. And his wife, You’re, turns out to be an assassin. They all wanted to keep these facts about themselves hidden and start to live together and continue to hide their identity from one another. Now, world peace lies in the hand of this brand-new family as they move on to an adventure full of surprises.

SPY x FAMILY Season 2- What To Expect?

No matter how ridiculous the characters of this series may seem, they have unconventionally made us love them. This series is an action-comedy series. The show has left everybody wanting more and luckily, they don’t have to wait for too long as the second part is going to release soon. Screwball stylings have already labeled the show appreciation as one of the 2022’s breakout anime hits. Even though the official title is inspired by Japanese and in English

it’s written as Hunter x Hunter, it is claimed that it should be pronounced spy family where the x is silent.

SPY x FAMILY Season 2 Release Date

It has been announced to be released in October 2022. Season 2 will start from the 13th episode of Spy× Family. In total it will have 25 episodes. This kind of making or series is called cour which basically means a single anime season taking a multi-month break before resuming the series broadcast. The studio and main staff involved in the making of SPY x FAMILY Season 2 are unknown for now but the audience is hoping WIT studio and Cloverworks can come back.

The original manga is undergoing, and the first part of the series only covered 3volumes out of 10. The Blu-Ray/DVD volumes 1 to 3 consist of episodes 1-12 and got released on 20 July 2022 and two more releases left- September 22, 2022, and 16th November 2022. But SPY x FAMILY Season 2, i.e., volumes 4 to 6 will be released on 18th January 2022, 15th March 2022, and 17th March 2022. The 13th episode i.e., the beginning of SPY x FAMILY for released in October 2022.

SPY x FAMILY Season 2 Cast

SPY x FAMILY season 2 will have the voice cast as the previous season, consisting of experienced Japanese and English actors. Takuya Eguchi (Japanese)/ Alex Organ (English) will play the voice for Loid Forger. Atsumi Tamezaki (Japanese), and Megan Shipman (English) will play the voice for Anya Foger. Saori Hayami (Japanese) and Natalie Van Sistine (English) will play the voice for Yor Foger.

Hana Sato (Japanese) and Macy Anne Johnson (English) will play the role of Emile Elman. Kenshô Ono (Japanese) and Dallas Reid (English) will play the role of Yuri Briar. Yūko Kaida (Japanese) and Stephanie Young (English) play the voice for Sylvia Sherwood.

Actress Megan Shipman who is playing the role of Anya was spotted at AnimeExpo in July 2022. When asked about her character in the series, she said, “I think what find so endearing about her and even people to is that she actually a child. She’s not some 10,000-year-old human trapped in a 5year old body. She’s really a child. And she’s written so well for someone who’s a child.”

Tetsuya Nakatake (who made the Attack on Titan series, and the Bubble movie) and Yuuichi Fukushima (The Promised Neverland) are the producers for 2nd season. Jouji Wada (Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, Vinland Saga) is the executive producer for 2nd season.

Where To Watch SPY x FAMILY Season 2

The first season ended with 12 episodes and the second season will pick up from the 13th episode. The total will come to 25 episodes. It will all depend on the exact date the SPY x FAMILY Season 2 will air on; the season 2 finale could move till the end of December.

Given the ending of SPY x FAMILY Season 1, where operation stric was back on track but Loid’s super spy job means there is never a flow fixed for the episodes and anything can happen. The second season’s tone I pretty clear. With heading towards a more serious, Loid Forger is confronted with a task to stop a terrorist bombing attack by a new character.

While Anya makes fast friends with her dog, we got a glimpse of Yor’s overprotective mom instincts. This is the same white-coated dog that appeared in the 11th episode for a while. This dog has clairvoyant powers which ultimately brings more chaos into the family dynamic. Anya could be seen tackling more difficult examinations at her school. There she might also get introduced to a ‘new’ WISE agent who has more than professional feelings for Loid.

If the viewers wouldn’t want the series to end with the season, they better hope for the second season to have a similar amount of plot as the first one.

SPY x FAMILY Season 2 Talk On Social Media

People have been waiting for SPY x FAMILY Season 2 for a while now. Tweets show people making sketches and sharing pictures of their favorite characters from the series. Congratulations tweets also got posted upon the confirmation of SPY x FAMILY Season 2. Viewers won’t have to wait for long now as the release date for SPY x FAMILY Season 2 will be somewhere in October 2022.

SPY x FAMILY Season 2 Episode Guide

Episode Name 1st episod e Operation Strix- aired on April 9, 2022 2nd episode Secure a Wife- aired on April 16, 2022 3rd episode prepare for the interview- aired on April 23, 2022 4th episod e the prestigious school’s interview- aired April 30, 2022 5th episode will they pass or fail- aired on May 7, 2022 6th episode the friendship scheme- aired on May 14, 2022 7th episode Target’s Second Son- aired on May 21, 2022 8th episode The Counter-Secret Police Cover Operation- aired on May 28, 2022 9th episode Show Off How in Love You Are- aired on June 4, 2022 10th episode The Great Dodgeball Plan- aired on June 11, 2022 11th episode Stella- aired on June 18, 2022 12th episode Penguin Park- aired on June 25, 2022

SPY x FAMILY Season 2 Trailer

SPY x FAMILY Season 2 is can be streamed on Netflix and Crunchyroll. SPYxFAMILY Part 2 features 13 episodes, starting with Episode 13. It was a split-cour anime series.