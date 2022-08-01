Riverdale Season 7 Release Date: Will There Be Season 7?

Riverdale is an American teen drama television adapted by Archie Comics and created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. This series is based on the characters of the incredibly famous Archie Comics. The production houses of Riverdale are Warner Bros Television and CBS Studios. The show’s first episode premiered on January 26th, 2017. Riverdale Season 7 expect to be released on March 2023.

Riverdale Season 7 Release Date And Cast!

Season one dealt with the mysterious and tragic death of Jason Blossom. The characters of the show were seen resolving his death. Finally, figuring out the culprit behind Jason’s death. Season 1 ended up having gained a lot of popularity. Consequently, the show was renewed for further seasons.

Riverdale is an incredibly famous teen drama series for its confounding plot lines and character interactions. The series started as a run-of-the-mill teen drama with a bit of mystery and romance as its theme, now five years after its first release the show has come far to its sixth season having a mixture of a lot of genres out there.

Spiraling about dealing with the themes of mobsters, killer nuns, cult leaders, addictive games, Drugs, serial killers, possessed dolls, and a high voltage drama. It has become of the highest views shows out there in the market.

The filming of the show takes place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Name Riverdale Season 7 Language English Directed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Starring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes Release Date Expected In March 2023

Riverdale Season 7 Expected Release Date

Riverdale Season 7 will be released on 2023. The Seventh season of Riverdale is renewed on March 2023. The Riverdale season 7 will release on the online streaming platform The CW. Riverdale Season 6 Episode 22 Release Date on the online streaming platform The CW is 31st July 2022 and 1st August 2022 on Netflix.

A Few Words About Riverdale Season 6 Episode 22

The latest season 6 of Riverdale which is currently airing weekly on Netflix and The CW has gained quite attention from viewers across the globe for its outstanding and amazing plot twists, dealing with witches, human sacrifice, possessed dolls, and serial killers.

Riverdale season 6 episode 22 named Hundred and seventeen: The night of the comet will most probably deal with the night of the comet. With the ending of episode 21, it was made clear by Cheryl and heather that bailey’s comet will smash into the town of Riverdale and will destroy everything.

Percival changes the course of the comet and Tabitha warns everyone that the comet will eventually destroy the town. It is expected that the season finale will reveal the course of action of the approaching bailey’s comet, and it will most probably fill with a lot of action and drama. It is going to be a fight between good and evil.

Tracing the course backward to the beginning of season 6 of Riverdale, the first five episodes of Season 6 of Riverdale took place in a parallel universe and continued from the ending episode of season 5 where Archie, betty, and jughead were seen in a bomb blast at Archie’s house. Which resulted in Riverdale having a multiverse known as (Rivervale, “you will never want to leave”).

These five episodes were dealing with horrific events, ghosts, witches, The devil himself, and mystery and explored the genre of horror and terror. It also showed the death of Hiram Lodge (played by Mark Andrew Consuelos), the Sacrifice of Archie Andrew (played by KJ Apa), Reggie mantel (played by Charles Melton) going to hell, and Toni Topaz (Played by Vanessa Morgan) sacrificing and taking over the role of La Llorona.

The second half of season 6 continues from episode 6, where everything goes back to normal in the town and the multiverse switches back to Riverdale from Rivervale but at the beginning, it portrayed a certain consequence of the bombing that took place in season 5 the last episode.

Archie, betty, and jughead were seen having some superpowers. Jughead also lost his hearing ability, Cheryl got trapped by a witch who inhabited her body, and a new character named Percival Pickens was introduced.

Episode Guide Riverdale Season 6

The episode guide for the Riverdale season 6 episodes that premiered on Netflix and The CW are:

Riverdale season 6 Episode 1 Welcome to Riverdale(released on November 16th) Riverdale season 6 Episode 2 Ghost Stories (released on November 23rd) Riverdale season 6, Episode 3 Mr. Cypher (released on November 30) Riverdale season 6, Episode 4 The witching Hour (released on December 7h) Riverdale season 6, Episode 5 The jughead paradox (released on December 14th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 6 Unbelievable (released on March 20th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 7 Death at a Funeral (released on March 27th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 8 The town (released on April 3rd) Riverdale season 6, Episode 9 The serpents queen’s gambit (released on April 10th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 10 Folk Heroes( released on April 17th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 11 Angel’s in America (released on April 24th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 12 In the Fog (released on May 1st) Riverdale season 6, Episode 13 Ex-Libris (released on May 8th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 14 Venomous (released on May 15th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 15 Things that go bump in the night (released on May 22nd) Riverdale season 6, Episode 16 Blue Collar (released on May 29th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 17 Hundred and Twelve: American psychos (released on June 12th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 18 Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical (released on June 26th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 19 Hundred and Fourteen: The witches of Riverdale (released on July 10th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 20 Hundred and Fifteen: Return to Rivervale (released on July 17th) Riverdale season 6, Episode 21 Hundred and sixteen: The stand (released on July 24th Riverdale season 6, Episode 22 Hundred and seventeen: The night of the comet (released on July 31st)

Riverdale Season 7 Cast

Riverdale Season 7 cast is the same as that of the previous seasons. Starring KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mädchen Amick as Alice Smith, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray as Fangs Fogarty, and Erin Westbrook as Tabitha Tate.

Riverdale season 7 will also be having a new cast member Chris O’Shea as Percival Pickens, Oliver rice (guest starring as Louis Cypher), and Kiernan Shipka (as Sabrina Spellman).

The Talk On Social Media About Riverdale Season 7

With the ongoing season, 7 of Riverdale fans are excited about the upcoming fate of the certain ongoing love stories on the show. Fans are seen speculating about the faith of the ongoing romantic tension between Toni Topaz and Cheryl blossom.

Also on the same hand, there have been multiple tweets and comments from the fans requesting the makers of the show for the introduction of romantic scenes between Archie Andrews and betty cooper. Fans are rooting for Barchie (the fan-based name given to Archie and betty) to be the end game.

Fans are also left wondering about Cheryl’s and Veronica’s kiss, a snippet of which was shown in the trailer of the season finale episode.

Certain recent tweets were done by the official Riverdale account speculating and teasing the fans saying “ whether jughead will be able to save the soul of Riverdale?”. This left the fans wondering what the fate of the show will be. Fans are also speculating whether the show will get renewed for season 7.

What Is Riverdale season 7 To Be About?

Riverdale Season 7 Plot revolves around the coming of the astronomical event (The Bailey’s comet) that was previously mentioned in the multiverse (Rivervale) episode 4 of season 6. Episode 22 will be the season’s finale, where Archie Andrew and his friends will all come together to fight the most important danger ever hovering around their town Riverdale. A lot of drama, action, and death are expected in the season finale episode.

Riverdale Season 7 Trailer

Since Riverdale Season 7 trailer was not released yet. So you can watch the trailer for season 6.

