Bones And All Release Date And Cast

Bones and All plot is based on Camille DeAngelis’ coming-of-age horror novel named Bones and All. The story revolves around the dark desires, guilty pleasures, love life, and hardships of a young adult woman with a cannibal urge. The human-eating young woman is named Maren is played by the actor Taylor Russell. Maren’s mother abandoned her at the age of 16 as she was done with Maren’s inhuman lust for human lives, especially for the men who try to befriend her. Since then she is seen on road, searching for her father and thereby also for her uncontrollable inhuman instincts.

On her way of self-searching, she meets a few others like her and a guy named Lee (starring Timothée Chalamet) who share the same cannibal instincts as hers and fall for him. The storyline may seem disturbing to some viewers due to the brutal and unconventional approach of the writer and the director towards romance and horror. This upcoming movie is directed by Luca Guadagnino, an Italian director and producer who has directed other blockbuster movies like Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria, I Am Love, etc. The screenplay writer is David Kajganich.

Is Bones And All About Cannibalism?

The movie is an adaption of the novel “Bones and All” written by American novelist Camille DeAngelis. This novel is about teenage cannibalism that has won the hearts of many readers and the 2016 Alex Award.

The movie portrays a road trip of a young woman named Maren who is remorseful of her inevitable lust for human flesh and is in search of answers and self-discovery. Maren thrives on the periphery of society with her irresistible dark desire to eat the flesh of the men who love her.

Maren’s mother being quite aware of her daughter’s inborn urges left her at the age of sixteen. Her mother came to know about the horrific reality of her daughter when Maren killed her first and the only female victim at the age of two. But the storyline of the movie doesn’t just end in the face of cannibalism itself, rather there is a twist of tricky love between two cannibals and their gruesome past, the struggle of a teenage girl, traces of feminism, and a fight for self-acceptance. Maren finds Lee on her way to her father and that’s when the cannibalistic couple falls in love. The movie is going to be full of drama, violence, love, and spice that will leave the audience at the very least, flabbergasted!!!

Bones And All Release Date

Bones And All release date is 23rd November 2022. In September 2022, the movie will make its international debut at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Bones and All streaming will take place on Amazon Prime Video. Vision Distribution will release the movie in Italy. Bones and All Trailer is still unreleased.

Bones And All Cast

In the movie Bones and All, actor ‘Taylor Russell plays Maren Yearly, a young woman with an inexplicable impulse to kill and eat men she has a love interest. Taylor Russell is Canadian by descent and has played outstanding roles in several other movies and television series. She starred as the lead in the 2019 horror movie “Escape Room”, portraying a young lady imprisoned in a dangerous maze. She was also cast in the Netflix science fiction series “Lost in Space” as Judy Robinson, and played Emily in the widely praised drama “Waves”, among other parts in movies and series.

The other main cast co-star of Taylor Russel is ‘Timothée Hal Chalamet’ portraying Lee, the young cannibal man whom Maren is in love with. He has collaborated with the director Luca Guadagnino on the sets of “Call Me by Your Name”. he was also featured in the science fiction film “Interstellar”.

There will also be other eminent actors as side cast to the main two lovers. These include Michael Stuhlbarg (who also starred in “Call Me by Your Name” as Chalamet’s father), Anna Cobb (as Kayla), Kendle Coffey (as Sherry), Ellie Parker (as Jackie), Mark Rylance, Jessica Harper, David Gordon Green, André Holland, Francesca Scorsese, etc

What Is The Movie Bones And All Going To Be About?

Based on Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name, it is expected that the movie will be direct inaction of the novel. The main two protagonists in the movie will be Maren Yearly (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet). The movie will showcase a young woman Maren who has spent the majority of her life evading the repercussions of her genetic predisposition to crave and devour anyone who lusts after her excessively.

On top of everything, Maren is hardly unlikable to attract men because she has an amazing attractive personality and this makes it harder for her to avoid her inhuman side. She goes on a road trip to find her father and answers to her mysterious instincts because she is abandoned by her mother. Like any other person, Maren also wants to be loved and respected but her shameful dark secret forces her to live on the margins of society. On her way to life, she meets other creatures like her, and then comes the entry of Lee, a cannibal vagabond. The two of them begin their “thousand-mile” journey across the nation, but their gory past will never leave them.

Bones And All Trailer

As the Bones and All trailer is not released, people can watch a few Timothée Chalamet & Taylor Russell filming scenes in Middletown.