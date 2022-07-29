Ashley Judd Net Worth, Best Movies, Salary, Career, Early Life, Affairs

Ashley Tyler Ciminella, an American actress and political activist, was born on April 19, 1968, in Granada Hills, California. As the daughter of country music performer Naomi Judd and the sister of Wynonna Judd, she grew up in a household of successful performing musicians. Although her acting career has lasted for more than two decades, she is best recognized for her political engagement and humanitarian work on a global scale.

Ashley Judd’s Best Movies

In the 1991 episodes “Darmok” and “The Game” of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Judd played the Starfleet officer Ensign Robin Lefler. She played Reed, Alex’s (Swoosie Kurtz) daughter, in the NBC drama Sisters from 1991 until 1994.

She had a minor role in 1992’s Kuffs, her first appearance in a major picture. She was chosen to portray the title part in Victor Nunez’s Ruby in Paradise, which was released in 1993, in her first leading role.

The Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Award went to this. Judd was so anxious before the audition that she almost had a car accident on the way there because she thought this job would determine the course of the rest of her career

Name Ashley Judd Born April 19, 1968 Nationality American Net Worth $14 Million Wealth Source Acting Relationship Separated Awards Best Female Lead Award

She told the San Jose Mercury News, “I knew it was written for me from the first three phrases.” She was praised for her performance as Ruby Lee Gissing, a young woman attempting to start over. Her acting career would begin with this performance.

Ashley Judd was praised and nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in 2004 for her work in the film De-Lovely with Cole Porter actor Kevin Kline. She appeared in Twisted as well (2004). This was generally disapproved of.

The TV show Rizzoli & Isles’ Detective Jane Rizzoli was originally going to be played by Judd in 2010, but Janet Tamaro rejected it. Patrick Dempsey and Judd co-starred in the 2011 movie Flypaper. She played Rebecca Winstone in the ABC drama Missing in 2012.

She had an appearance as Natalie Prior in Divergent in 2014, a role she carried over into the 2015 follow-up Insurgent.

What Is Ashley Judd’s Net Worth And Salary?

Ashley Judd is an American actress for television and movies, as well as a political activist. As per various reports, Ashley Judd’s net worth is estimated to be around $14 million, has a distinguished career as a political activist, even though she is arguably best known for her varied acting appearances.

Ashley was said to be exploring a political career at various times, although this never actually happened. Ashley makes between two and five million dollars annually, or $208,333 each month.

Ashley Judd Early Life

On April 19th, 1968, Ashley Tyler Ciminella was born in Los Angeles, California. When she was four years old, her parents learned she was being raised in Granada Hills by the country singer Naomi Judd and a marketing analyst.

Ashley’s mother didn’t start recording successful country music until the 1980s. She grew up next to her sister Wynonna, a country music star herself. Ashley’s mother brought Ashley and her sister to Kentucky, where she was raised, following their mother’s divorce. Judd attended 13 different schools in Lexington, Ashland, and Tennessee during this time.

She temporarily worked as a model in Japan following her high school graduation before pursuing her education at the University of Kentucky. She majored in French while attending college, as well as anthropology, art history, drama, and women’s studies.

She drove to Hollywood to study acting after graduating while working at a restaurant. She eventually returned to Tennessee so she could be near her mother and sister. Judd returned to the University of Kentucky several years later to complete his bachelor’s degree. Later, Union College conferred an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree on Judd.

Ashley Judd’s Career Beginnings

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” gave Ashley Judd her first significant acting opportunity. In the first two seasons of the show, she made an appearance. A recurring part of the NBC drama “Sisters” was later secured by her.

Around this period, she also played her first movie character, who only had a little role in “Kuffs.” She subsequently landed the lead part in the independent movie “Ruby in Paradise.” Additional roles in movies like “Natural Born Killers,” “Smoke,” and “Heat” resulted from this.

She played Marilyn Monroe in “Norma Jean and Marilyn,” which was another significant role in the 1990s. She had appearances in films such as “Where the Heart Is,” “Someone Like You,” “High Crimes,” “Frida,” “De-Lovely,” and “Twisted” during the 2000s.

She additionally appeared in a Broadway revival of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” at this time. She rose to fame in the 2010s thanks to her parts in movies including “Flypaper,” “Divergent,” and “Insurgent.” She also appeared in ABC’s “Missing” during this time as Rebecca Winstone. Judd started to concentrate more on political activism after taking on these responsibilities.

Also Read: Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And Latest Updates!!

Then “A Time to Kill” appeared in a supporting role, garnering favorable reviews and doing well at the box office. She had become a well-known actress by this point and had offers for lead roles in films like “Kiss the Girls” and “Double Jeopardy.”

Following her endorsement deals with well-known companies, Ashley Judd became the new face of the cosmetics company American Beauty in 2004. Judd collaborated with Goody’s Family Clothing in 2007 to launch three new clothing lines.

Ashley Judd Earnings By Year

About $2.5 million is Ashley Judd’s annual salary. She makes the majority of that money acting. The actress receives a portion of the sum as compensation for participating in various TV programs.

She makes roughly $575, 000 a year from sponsorship deals. Additionally, Ashley is the author of the 2011 memoir “All That Is Bitter and Sweet.” Each time a copy of her book is sold, she receives $14.

Ashley Judd Personal Life / Relationships

Ashley Judd has had numerous relationships with numerous wealthy and well-known Hollywood actors. She once spent some time with singer Lyle Lovett. Later, she began dating Michael Bolton, another well-known musician.

She was said to be dating outfielder Brady Anderson. She first met Robert De Niro on a movie shoot, and they started dating in 1995. In 1996, she was in love with Matthew McConaughey, another well-known actor.

Ashley Judd seems to find happiness in 1999. She dated Dario Franchitti, an incredibly accomplished auto racer. They immediately became engaged, and they wed in 2001.

In her interviews, Ashley Judd expressed how content she was with her husband. The actress said that the pair decided not to have children, and that’s why they didn’t have any. She preferred to donate money to charitable causes.

The actress reasoned that she didn’t want to have her own children because there are already enough homeless children in the world. It was 2013 when she divorced. Her spouse and they stayed friends.

Ashley Judd Actress Awards And Honors

In 1993 for the movie Ruby in Paradise, Ashley Judd won two awards: the Most Promising Actress Award from the Chicago Film Critics Association and the Best Female Lead Award from the National Society of Film Critics.

Must Check: Tony Dow Net Worth: ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Dead At 77!!

She received the favorite actress-suspense award in 2000 for the movie Double Jeopardy. She received numerous nominations for many of her movies.

The Talk On Social Media

Ashley Judd claims she just met the rapist in order to have a “restorative justice conversation.” Her admirers applauded her as she added, “I decided against having children because I consider the children who are already here to be truly my own. When there are so many orphaned or abandoned kids who need love, care, time, and attention, I don’t need to start having “my own” kids.”

Ashley Judd’s fan posted an image of her movie with the caption, “For me, the sun rises and sets with her man.” Heat with Val Kilmer and Ashley Judd (dir. Michael Mann, 1995).