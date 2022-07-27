This romantic series is based on the Virgin River books by Robyn Carr. The show got picked up for a fourth and fifth season in September 2021. On July 20, 2022, the fourth season was made available. Netflix is unlikely to clarify when Virgin River season 5 will be released in the near future given that season 4 has only recently been released on the service.

A nurse practitioner relocates from Los Angeles to a small town in Northern California in search of a new beginning. She is shocked by what and who she discovers there.

Will There Be A Season 5 Of Virgin River?

Therefore, it is a miracle in and of itself that Virgin River Season 4 finishes with them in a reasonably good situation engaged, expecting a child, and not in any serious danger!

By the very end of Virgin River season 4, the father of Mel’s child was finally revealed to be Jack. All indications were that he was the father of the child. After learning that Mel’s ex-mother-in-law wants custody of her embryos, the couple decides to undergo the test. Adorably, Jack and Mel got engaged before to learning the paternity, demonstrating that they are truly committed to one another. As we wait for the announcement of new seasons, it’s a good idea to take a moment to remember the incredible rollercoaster that was season four, which may have just presented the show’s next major conflict.

Name Virgin River Season 5 Genre Romance, Drama Language English Creator Sue Tenney Production Reel World Management Creator Creator Patrick Sean Smith Cast Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson,

Martin Henderson No. of seasons 4 Network Netflix Release Date Season 5 filming

Virgin River Season 5 Release Date

In September 2021, the love drama revealed the good news via an Instagram video starring actors Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) (Jack). I really wanted to ask you—do you want to do a Virgin River season 4? Henderson asks Breckenridge in the 20-second film as he kneels down on one knee and appears to pop the question. Then Breckenridge responds: “I do, indeed! Do you want to do a season 5? I’ve been meaning to ask you that.

Netflix is unlikely to clarify when Virgin River season 5 will be released in the near future given that season 4 has only recently been released on the service. Having said that, recent Instagram pictures by Alexandra Breckenridge have confirmed that Virgin River season 5 filming has started. On July 19, the Virgin River actress, who plays Mel on the show, posted a video to her Instagram where she is seen ascending a snowy mountain in a cable car. She announces the start of Virgin River’s fifth season. “Why is Mel ascending a mountain? I can’t wait to learn in about a year.”

Virgin River Season 5 Cast

The main cast of Virgin River is Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a nurse practitioner and midwife who recently relocated to Virgin River from Los Angeles, portrayed by Alexandra Breckenridge. PTSD-afflicted local bar owner and former U.S. Marine Jack Sheridan is played by Martin Henderson. Colin Lawrence plays Jack’s close Marine friend John “Preacher” Middleton, the cook at Jack’s Bar. Mel’s older sister who resides in Los Angeles is played by Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes. Lauren Hammersley portrays Charmaine Roberts, a friend of Jack’s with advantages. Hope McCrea, the mayor of Virgin River, is played by Annette O’Toole.

Ben Hollingsworth plays Dan Brady, a fellow younger veteran who served in the Marines with Jack, while Tim Matheson plays Vernon “Doc” Mullins, the town doctor. Ricky works at Jack’s Bar and plans to enlist in the Marines as soon as he graduates from high school, is played by Grayson Gurnsey. Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, Jack’s sister; Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Connie’s troublemaking niece from Los Angeles; and Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, a Marine friend of Jack’s who works as a police detective. Dr. Cameron Hayek, the new physician at Doc’s clinic, is portrayed by Mark Ghanimé. As Denny Cutler, Doc’s grandson, Kai Bradbury.

Tim Matheson (Doc) and Annette O’Toole, as well as the leading ladies of Virgin River Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) and Martin Henderson (Jack), are known to be returning for Virgin River season 5.

Meanwhile, we know that the following cast members will also be returning.

Cameron Hayek and Mark Ghanimé

Brady, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Pastor Colin Lawrence

Brie Zibby Allen

Mike Marco Grzzini

Jo Ellen, Nick Gwynyth Walsh, and Keith MacKechnie

Connie and Nicola Cavendish

Joey Cooper-Jenny

Denny is Kai Bradbury.

Teryl Rothery, Christopher, and Muriel Chase Petriw

Sheila Dugdale the Lizzie

Bert Trevor Lerner

Young Mel by Emma Oliver

Lydie, aka Christina Jastzembska

Virgin River Season 5 Talks On Social Media

Following the conclusion of season 4, supporters are excitedly anticipating Virgin River season 5. One fan expressed his excitement by tweeting, I’m disappointed in how Virgin River finished because I want season 5 right away. After watching Virgin River’s fourth season last night, fans are eagerly anticipating Virgin River season 5.

Are you ready for Season 4 AND 5 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Dol1KoBUKK — Virgin River (@virginriverpics) September 20, 2021

What Do We Expect In Virgin Season 5?

The main concern for Mel and Jack in season 4 was the father of her child, and in the season’s last episode, the answer is revealed. The wonderful news is that Jack is the father when Mel and Jack receive their lab results back! Season 5 will probably focus on the newly engaged couple’s road toward motherhood, especially in light of the recent revelation Charmaine gave Jack. At the conclusion of the episode, Jack runs to Charmaine, who is found on the floor gasping for air. She claims that because she lied before admitting that the twins are not Jack’s children, what is happening to her is karma.

Hopefully, in season 5, Charmaine will reveal the identity of the father of her children and explain exactly why she made up Jack’s paternity. However, in the season finale, he told Lizzie that he doesn’t want to get romantically engaged with her since he “doesn’t have a future” and has been diagnosed with Huntington’s disease. Meanwhile, Doc has only recently gotten to know his grandson Denny. Given the potential for a romance between Denny and Lizzie, season five is likely to explore this storyline development.

Virgin River Season 5 Episode Guide

As of now, there isn’t any information available about the episodes. But in a recent Instagram live, Breckenridge and her co-star Zibby Allen announced that season 5 will have 12 episodes, the same as season 4.

Virgin River Season 5 Trailer

While there is no official Virgin River season 5 trailer out yet.