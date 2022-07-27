Tony Dow Net Worth: ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Dead At 77!!

Dow was born on April 13, 1945, in Hollywood, California to Muriel Mantras and John Stevens. Dow, from a very young age, had expertise in swimming and was a diving champion in Junior Olympics. The American actor, film producer, director, and sculptor Tony Lee Dow, 77, had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his demise

Tony Dow Net Worth And Biography

In June 1969, Dow married Carol Marlow and the couple had their first child in 1973. The marriage did not last long and the pair sought a divorce. Dow and Marlow officially parted their ways in 1980 and the multi-faceted actor tied the knot with Lauren Shulkind, the same year. Woefully, Dow left to the heavens on July 26, 2022, at an age of 77.

The American actor, film producer, director, and sculptor Tony Lee Dow, 77, had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his demise. Dow’s net worth chart kept on hiking and even doubled when compared to his net worth in 2017, as the amount was estimated to be $2 million. Every year, Dow attained a marginal upsurge of $500,000 and peaked at the maximum of $5 million eventually.

Tony Dow Movies And Tv Shows

The Leave It To Beaver fame, Tony Dow, rose to his best days with its season that stayed for six years from 1957 to 1963. The US actor has worked on a number of projects including Dr. Kildare, My Three Sons, Never Too Young, Mr. Novak, and The Greatest Show On Earth. Tony Dow’s cameo roles in the television series, The Mod Squad, Knight Rider, Square Pegs, Emergency, The Hardy Boys, Adam-12, and Love American Style, also gained much appreciation from the industry.

Tony Dow Income

Dow’s piled-up net worth is the consequence of his constant appearance before and behind the camera. The actor stepped behind the lens for his iconic directions for the television series, Coach, Babylon 5, Harry, and the Hendersons. Needless to say that Dow has also showcased his directional talents in his own series, The New Leave It To Beaver.

Dow, despite being an established actor and director, did not confine to it but pursued his career as a producer who successfully produced the movies, The Kentucky Fried Movie, Back To The Beach, Highschool U.S.A, Still The Beaver, and the list goes on and on.

No wonder, Dow was a silk-stocking cash rich, since he had a number of sources to acquire large sums of money. The estimated amount of the aforementioned mansion would make one’s jaw drop as the luxury manor house is worth millions of dollars. The sensational actor, Tony Dow owned a 1962 model car, Chevrolet Carvoir, which was his first car to ever own.

Tony Dow Salary

The dynamic person, Tony Dow approximately received a salary of $50,000 plus from his splendid career. Whereas, Tony Dow’s annual income was estimated to be more than $500,000 a year.

Tony Dow Career

Tony Dow stepped as a kid into the world of Hollywood by making his acting debut in the show, Leave It To Beaver, where Dow was hooked for the next 6 years, starting from 1957. For Dow’s iconic role in the series, he was honored with the Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award as well.

Until 1965, the child artist remained to flourish in his acting career, grabbing both big and small roles in series like Never Too Young and The Greatest Show On Earth and later marked a short hiatus from the series and went to serve in the US national guard. The crews of the series Knight Rider, Love American Style, Emergency, and others got his dates after his return from serving the nation.

Not only in television, but Dow has also appeared in a bunch of movies. To highlight a few, he has done a role in the sketchy film, The Kentucky Fried Movie. Other than Dow, John Landis, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Saul Kahan portrayed their respective roles in it. After a decade, he was seen in another film, Back To The Beach, along with Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon.

Dow has managed to major in both filmmaking and journalism, while he was committed to certain projects. His popular character of Wally Cleaver knocked once again on his door in 1983, which completely altered Dow’s fortune.

By stepping behind the camera, Dow initialized his directing career in dramas such as The New Lassie, Coach, Babylon 5, Get A Life, Crusade, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. It was in 2013 that the actor confronted the camera for the film, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.

Tony Dow Other Career Pursuits

Throughout Dow’s career, he has brushed his hands through different areas other than acting, producing, and directing. In the midst of playing different roles, Dow worked in the construction industry. At the time, he was also focusing on his further education.

Tony Dow, who was also a sculptor, was chosen to show at the Société Nationale des Beaux-Arts exhibition in December 2008, which was held in Paris. One of his abstracts was shown in the Parisian shopping mall titled, Unarmed Warrior.

Dow was renowned for creating abstract bronze sculptures and produced nine different bronzes of limited editions, among which, one was displayed in the backyard garden of his ‘Leave It To Beaver’ co-star Barbara Billingsley.

Update on Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on “Leave It To Beaver”. His death was erroneously reported yesterday. His family now says he’s in hospice care. Dow’s son says, “he’s still alive but in his last hours” suffering from cancer. It’s all so sad. pic.twitter.com/G7gUPfCUEs — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 27, 2022

Tony Dow Health

After Dow’s success, in an exclusive interview, Dow revealed that he was once diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder, which is abbreviated as MDD. Beating The Blues was one of the self-help videos of the actor. In October of 2021, Dow, the versatile actor, was diagnosed with Pneumonia, and to heighten the dread, Daw was diagnosed with liver cancer in May 2022.

On July 26, 2022, Dow breathed his last after his family reported that he was battling with his life at his Topanga, California home with hospice care.

Summary

The massive actor, Tony Doe was born in California and from a very young age, Dow was interested in swimming. As years passed by, Dow got a golden opportunity to play one of the major roles in ‘Leave It To Beaver and he jump-started his career with it. The majority of Dow’s income is sourced from the television industry as Dow was not only an actor but a director and producer too. Dow has served in the US national guard and he was also a sculptor.

Adding up his incomes, Dow had a total net worth of $5 million as [per the estimation in 2022, and he owned one of the luxury mansions of California. Apart from his life on screen, Dow was also famous for his life beyond the camera.

Dow’s major works were The Mod Squad, Knight Rider, Square Pegs, Emergency, The Hardy Boys, Adam-12, and Love American Style, Dr. Kildare, My Three Sons, Never Too Young, Mr. Novak, and The Greatest Show On Earth. Dow has also directed a handful of projects like The New Lassie, Coach, Babylon 5, Get A Life, Crusade, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Tony Dow, the actor, director, producer, and sculptor had to bid his final goodbye to the world on July 26, 2022, from his California mansion.