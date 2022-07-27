The Blacklist Season 10 Release Date Renewed Or Cancelled?

The fans are yet to be informed of The Blacklist Season 10 Official Release Date. If NBC stays true to its previous release rhythm, season 10 will hopefully see its premiere arrive in the midseason. The potential release date of the show is most likely to be September 24, 2022. “The Blacklist” will only be available on Netflix after all the episodes have aired on NBC.

The Blacklist Season 10 Release Date, And Cast

“The Blacklist” is a television series that premiered on NBC on September 23, 2013. This American crime thriller follows Raymond Reddington also known as “Red”, a former U.S Navy officer who turns into a high-profiled Criminal. Red manages to avoid capture for years before he voluntarily surrenders to the FBI. He engages the FBI by telling them that he has a list of the foremost ugly criminals within the world that he has managed to compile over the years and is willing to share this information concerning their operations in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

The show is partly based on a true story. To be more precise, the crime thriller series is inspired by the infamous menacing criminal James Joseph “Whitely” Bulger who lived in Boston and was convicted for his involvement in 11 murders among other things. The series is mainly filmed in Montreal. “Red” is played by James Spader. The show additionally stars Megan Boone who portrays the role of rookie FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen along with other actors like Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, also Amir Arison, Harry Lennix, and Hisham Tawqif.

Is The Blacklist Canceled 2022?

The show is produced by Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, and John Davis for Sony Pictures Television, Universal Television, and Davis Entertainment. The show consists of a total of 9 seasons. Season 9 was released in October 2021. On February 22, 2022, earlier this year, “the Blacklist” was renewed for season 10. The official release date of the same has not been announced yet. Many critics have praised Spader’s performance in the show. Each season has received its fair share of positive reviews.

The Blacklist season 10 Release Date

The fans are yet to be informed of the official release date of Season 10. If NBC stays true to its previous release rhythm, season 10 will hopefully see its premiere arrive in the midseason. The potential release date of the show is most likely to be September 24, 2022. “The Blacklist” will only be available on Netflix after all the episodes have aired on NBC.

The Blacklist Season 10 Premiere

The NBC crime thriller “The Blacklist” was renewed for Season 10 back in February earlier this year. The show has gained popularity over the years and has been consistently entertaining its fans for almost a decade. The protagonist of “The Blacklist” is Raymond “Red” Reddington, a menacing criminal and fugitive. He has given himself up to the FBI, along with the “blacklist” which is a long list of dangerous criminals and terrorists who he has known and has been associated with. Throughout the show, Red helps the FBI using his unconventional methods. He specifically asks to work with rookie FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen and the mystery of his interest in her is bit by bit revealed in the show. Actor James Spader was the first to confirm the extension of the series in the US talk show, “The Tonight Show” hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It will be comforting to know that any cliff-hangers that remain after the Season 9 finale will most likely be resolved in The Blacklist Season 10. In this season, we will witness Wujing and other criminals pursuing Red, making plans to murder him.

The Blacklist Season 10 Cast

It is safe to assume that James Spader will surely return in his role as Raymond “Red” Reddington in the new episodes as he was the first to announce The Blacklist season 10 of “The Blacklist” on “The Tonight Show”. If nothing else is announced to the contrary, Lennix will be back as Harold Cooper, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, and Hisham Tawfiq will probably return as Dembe Zuma in season 10. The showrunner in the 9th season, John Eisendrath will probably return to his job for the new episodes. Aram Mojtabi played by Amir Arison since season one, will not return as a permanent cast member for The Blacklist Season 10 of The Blacklist. He bid goodbye to the series, saying he wants to take some time off and would like to reorient himself a bit in his career, as he wants to make his theatre debut on Broadway soon.

Actress Laura Sohn who plays Alina Park, also said goodbye to the series in the final episode of Season 9 citing medical reasons as the reason for retiring from the show. However, both characters remain alive and hence it is always possible that come back for a guest appearance or could maybe even return permanently. As of now, the two have bid goodbye to the show. It is also believed that Cynthia Panabaker, played by Deirdre Lovejoy, could return to the Task Force and she will have a major role to play. It has yet to be announced whether new faces will join the cast of the crime series or not.

What Do We Expect In Blacklist Season 10?

The departure of two long-time characters from the series will greatly influence the new season’s plot. The structure of the task force will most likely change and other significant changes will also be witnessed. There are no known further details about the plot so far. The death of Elizabeth Keen and the dissolution of the FBI Task Force has affected the lives of former task force members and Raymond Reddington. The Blacklist Season 10 will mostly revolve around Wujing’s plan to assemble dangerous criminals who Red has betrayed in order to take him down. It is only reasonable to expect that season 10 will add a few new series regulars due to Amir Arison and Laura Sohn’s departure from the show.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode Guide

Name Date Season 10 Episode 1 September 24, 2022 Season 10 Episode 2 October 1, 2022 Season 10 Episode 3 October 8, 2022 Season 10 Episode 4 October 15, 2022 Season 10 Episode 5 October 22, 2022 Season 10 Episode 6 November 12, 2022 Season 10 Episode 7 December 10, 2022 Season 10 Episode 8 December 17, 2022 Season 10 Episode 9 December 24, 2022 Season 10 Episode 1 January 29, 2022

The Blacklist Season 10 Talk On Social Media

“The Blacklist” has a Twitter account with the tag name “@NBCBlacklist” and fans have their theories ready before the release of the new season. The show also has an account on Instagram with the handle “blacklist”. “The Blacklist” finally resolves the death of Liz and fans are hoping that The Blacklist season 10 will get back to the primary mystery of the show which is Red’s true identity. For a very long time, viewers have wondered about his real identity after it was revealed that Red assumed the identity he currently sports and the real Red Reddington had died years ago.

The blacklist season 10 is gonna be fire! — ITU 💀 (@Only1Bash_) July 17, 2022

With the wait for The Blacklist Season 10, fans have come up with a lot of fresh ideas and are convinced that Red is Liz’s uncle. A user wrote that anything was possible on the Blacklist. Fans also suspect that it is possible that since Dom is a spy himself, he might have been forced to give up his son to that program. Another theory includes that when Dom talked about the ‘son he never had he could have probably been figuratively expressing disappointment.

