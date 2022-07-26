Third in Wolf Entertainment’s Chicago franchise, Chicago Med is an American medical drama television series developed by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead. On November 17, 2015, NBC aired the series’ debut episode.

Chicago Med follows the fictitious Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s emergency department (ED) physicians and nurses. Chicago Med is the third installment of Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise, which is set in Chicago. It centers on the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s emergency room and the staff members who work there to save patients’ lives.

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. characters occasionally appear. NBC renewed the show for a sixth, seventh, and eighth season on February 27, 2020. On November 11, 2020, the sixth season officially began. On September 22, 2021, the seventh season officially began.

Chicago Med Season 8 Release Date And Everything We Know So Far

NBC gave the series the go-ahead to air its pilot episode on May 1, 2015. Following his employment in June, Andrew Dettman resigned as showrunner on August 21, 2015, citing “creative issues.” On August 27, 2015, Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov were chosen to serve as the new showrunners.

For season one, NBC initially ordered 13 episodes; on December 11, 2015, 5 more episodes were ordered, bringing the season’s total to 18. For a second season, NBC gave the show a renewal on February 1, 2016. The move to Thursdays for the series was announced on May 15, 2016.

The start of the second season was on September 22, 2016. After the debut of Dick Wolf’s sixth Law & Order series, Law & Order True Crime, NBC decided to move the third season of the show from the fall to midseason on May 10, 2017.

After airing on Thursdays for one season, the show switched back to Tuesdays. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Universal Television stopped the production of the series on March 13, 2020.

About Chicago Med Season 8

When Chicago Med season 8 debuts on NBC in September, the action continues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The popular Dick Wolf show will once more serve as the centerpiece of the Wednesday night Chicago television schedule.

Fans will remember that things got hot at the end of season 7 when a fire put Will and Dylan’s lives in danger. During Pamela’s operation, she will be forced to deal with Crockett’s choice, while Charles must deal with his decision to break off his therapy connection. The majority of television shows never make it past their eighth season, which Chicago Med will enter soon.

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s doctors, nurses, and other staff members will soon return to duty, doing their best to save lives while simultaneously juggling personal difficulties. Here is all the information we currently have about Chicago Med season 8.

Chicago Med Season 8 Release Date

The eighth season of Chicago Med has not yet been given a specific release date. However, NBC has stated that it will most likely air in the fall of 2022. The most recent seasons of Chicago Med have all been released in September, with the exception of season six, which came a bit later due to production ceasing during the pandemic.

So, assuming the production pattern continues, season eight should follow suit. Of course, that is assuming nothing occurs to postpone manufacturing in the interim.

According to the rumors, Chicago Med season 8 may premiere on NBC on September 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The program acts as the opening act for One Chicago Wednesdays; Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will follow at 9 and 10 p.m. ET/PT, respectively.

Chicago Med Season 8 Cast (Old & New)

Former plastic surgeon Dr. Will Halstead, played by Nick Gehlfuss, is an ED supervising attending doctor at the beginning of the series. He is the elder brother of the Chicago P.D. character, Detective Jay Halstead, and a native of Chicago. From seasons three to four, he dated Dr. Natalie Manning.

ED nurse April Sexton, a first-generation Brazilian-American, is played by Yaya DaCosta in seasons 1-6. Noah, her younger brother, started out at the hospital as a third-year medical student. She was also Lieutenant Kelly Severide’s childhood buddy in the Chicago Fire.

Throughout the first season through the fifth season, Torrey DeVitto plays Dr. Natalie Manning, an emergency department pediatrician who completed a residency in emergency medicine. Dr. Sarah Reese, played by Rachel DiPillo (seasons 1-3; guest season 4), was a fourth-year medical student who preferred to pursue a career in pathology rather than emergency medicine.

Colin Donnell played Chicago-born cardiothoracic fellow, Dr. Connor Rhodes, in seasons 1 through 5, who briefly resided in Riyadh after finishing his residency. Brian Tee plays LCDR Dr. Ethan Choi, a former chief resident in emergency medicine and member of the United States Navy Reserve.

Former OR nurse and current Gaffney Chicago Medical Center Chief of Patient and Medical Services Sharon Goodwin are played by S. Epatha Merkerson. Dr. Daniel Charles, the head of the psychiatry division, is played by Oliver Platt. Maggie Lockwood, played by Marlyne Barrett (season 1–present), is the charge nurse of the ED and isn’t afraid to express her opinions when it comes to educating the residents.

South African trauma surgeon Dr. Ava Bekker, played by Norma Kuhling (seasons 3-5; returning season 2). Dr. Crockett Marcel, a brand-new trauma surgeon resident at Chicago Med, is played by Dominic Rains in season 5 and beyond.

Steven Weber plays Dr. Dean Archer, a skilled emergency physician, and Dr. Ethan Choi’s former Navy mentor (season 7; recurring season 6). ED pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, played by Guy Lockard in season 7. Dr. Stevie Hammer is portrayed by Kristen Hager, and Dr. Hannah Asher by Jessica Schram.

Since it’s still early, we haven’t heard much about the eighth season’s casting. Since NBC published a list of the cast members of Chicago Med as of June 2022, it is safe to assume that the following characters will return:

● Dr. Daniel, played by Oliver Platt Sharon Goodwin is portrayed by Charles S. Epatha Merkerson.

● Will Halstead, played by Nick Gehlfuss

● Ethan Choi, played by Brian Tee

● Maggie Lockwood is played by Marlyne Barrett.

● Dr. Crockett is Dominic Rains. Marcel

● Dylan Scott, played by Guy Lockard

● Dr. Stevie Hammer, played by Kristen Hager,

● Dean Archer, played by Steven Weber

● Dr. Pamela Blake is played by Sarah Rafferty.

● Hannah Asher, played by Jessy Schram

Talks On Social Media About Chicago Med Season 8

While waiting impatiently for Chicago Med’s eighth season, some fans are missing the old cast, and others are guessing how many episodes will be in this season. One supporter stated, “Last night I dreamed Sarah Rafferty was cast as a regular on Chicago Med for season 8.” The public anticipates some new cast members.

Chicago Med Season 8 Trailer

Unfortunately, there isn’t a trailer yet because work is still ongoing. But once a date is set, we may anticipate seeing the trailer in the week before the premiere. You can check out the Chicago med Season 7 Promo video here

What To Expect In Chicago Med Season 8?

Chicago Med’s seventh season was exhilarating, to say the least, and it appears like the violent climax has set up season eight for an equally exhilarating trip. Jo has plans to leave town in the season finale after a dishonest detective exposes her cover during her undercover probe. Dylan Scott goes to Will Halstead’s apartment to say goodbye to Jo, where we learn that she has been hiding out.

Jo gives Dylan the evidence she has gathered so he may submit it to his father, but Will Halstead interrupts them and says the building is on fire.

One of the culprits from Jo’s case unexpectedly shows up, which leads to a struggle between him and Dylan before Dylan shoots him. When Jo exits the room after being instructed to do so by Dylan, we see that she was hurt during the struggle.

While Dylan carries the wounded criminal to safety, Will arrives after hearing the gunshot. However, in the final seconds, the flames confine them in the corridor with no way out. Will we learn who the corrupt officer is? Will Will, Dylan, and Jo live? Season 8 won’t start until after that, so we won’t know.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode Guide

There is currently no information available for the Chicago Med season 8 episode guide. But according to the information, season 8 may consist of a total of 8 episodes.