Manifest Season 4 Release Date: Renewed Or Cancelled?

Twenty episodes will make up the fourth season, but they won't all be released on the streaming platform at once.

Manifest Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And More

Manifest is an American supernatural drama television series that has gained a significant fan base in recent years. The show is created by Jeff Rake who has also produced popular dramas such as The Mysteries of Laura (2014).

Manifest tells the tale of commercial airplane Flight 828, which vanished shortly after takeoff and then turned up again, complete with all of the crew and passengers, more than five years after they had been believed to be dead. The turbulence on the flight mirrored the jump in time for everyone on board. They all quickly come to the realization that a lot has changed since they left as soon as they resume their regular lives. Stranger still, the crew and passengers who have returned start to get premonitions about things that haven’t even happened yet and start to hear voices in their thoughts.

With all the drama, surprises, and twists during its three seasons, Manifest has been able to hold viewers’ attention. Additionally, interest among viewers is at an all-time high now that the fourth season is unofficially on the way.

Manifest Season 4 Release Date

Manifest’s strong success on Netflix and online petitions from fans to keep the show alive led the streamer to announce that the fourth and final season would be available in August 2021. Twenty episodes will make up the fourth season, but they won’t all be released on the streaming platform at once. It will instead be divided into two or more pieces. This fall will see the debut of Manifest. Fans believe that the show may debut on August 28, 2022, at the very least for the first episode, as a tribute to Manifest’s Flight 828.

Is Manifest Season 4 Coming Out?

The cliffhangers from Manifest Season 3 finale will have a big impact on the plot of Manifest Season 4 and final season.

The first was Jared’s (J.R. Ramirez) awareness of Saanvi’s (Parveen Kaur) role in The Major’s (Elizabeth Marvel) death and Sarah’s (Lauren Norvelle) mother. Additionally, after killing Eden, we witnessed Angelina (Holly Taylor) flee with Grace (Athena Karkanis). Ali Lopez-Sohaili and Christopher Piccione’s characters, Randall and Eagan, were both detained and taken away at the same time. Meanwhile, after touching Flight 828’s tail, Cal (Jack Messina) vanished into thin air.

Additionally, Captain Daly appeared and vanished unexpectedly (Frank Deal). For those 5 and a half years, Captain Daly was always where the passengers all together were. Since Cal vanished at the end of Episode 312 and returned there at the end of the season finale, Captain Daly has been where Cal was.

The implications of all these stories and much more will be examined in the final season. Despite not being able to get the six seasons he had originally planned, Rake is still pleased with where the program is now.

Manifest Season 4 Cast (Old and New)

In collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, the series is produced by Jeff Rake Productions and Compari Entertainment. Along with Len Goldstein, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, and Robert Zemeckis, Rake executive produces.

Following is a list of the series’ notable cast members:

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Matt Long as the popular Zeke Landon

Holly Taylor as the famous Angelina Meyer

Luna Blaise as the awesome Olivia Stone

Ty Doran as Cal Stone

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

The site also claimed that Grace Stone star Athena Karkanis would not return after her character died in the season 3 finale. Additionally, Cal (Jack Messina) won’t be appearing in the series anymore.

Manifest Season 4 Trailer

Executive producer Jeff Rake hinted about the possibility of a trailer even though no specific release date for the series has been announced. Early in June, he posted on Twitter:

“How about that trailer, Manifesters? Finally a nibble.

Hang in there!”

On June 15, 2022, Rake responded to a tweet from Stephen King and promised to work to secure King a “premiere date quickly.” We may see at least some of the fourth season this year based on Rake’s tweets and the fact that Luna Blaise tweeted in May that the “hiatus” for the Manifest “is almost over.”

Netflix "Coming Soon" clip fro MANIFEST looks really good. Only problem: I can't clear my calendar yet. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 14, 2022

When Will Season 4 Of Manifest Be On Netflix?

This fall will finally see the release of Manifest Season 4 on Netflix, according to Deadline. The season’s precise release date has not yet been announced. The Jeff Rake drama’s massive fourth and final season will be released in two parts with ten episodes each. When NBC abruptly canceled the show after its third season in June 2021, Rake lost the chance to address several pressing topics.

Manifest Season 4 will continue to put the puzzle pieces together for the endgame without giving away any surprises from the thrilling season 3 conclusion. A significant figure underwent tragedy, a significant character made a comeback, and the 828s discovered new details that might shed light on the mystery.

Don't sleep on Season 4, now in production in the city that never sleeps #ManifestNetflix pic.twitter.com/NYzGD6bszF — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) December 9, 2021

It’s a race against time for Ben, Michaela, Saanvi, and the rest of the team to figure out what happened to them, where they went, and how to save themselves from the time on their second chance running out as the death date for the passengers of Flight 828 approaches.

Josh Dallas teased what we might anticipate from his character Ben in a Manifest season 4 interview he gave in December 2021. He’s not in a great place, to be quite honest, the actor stated.

Fans have been speculating about a time jump since Netflix renewed Manifest for its final season, and a recent on-set picture of Dallas and the twins who portray Eden on the show appeared to support those beliefs.

Manifest Season 4 Episode Guide

According to Netflix, who said the upcoming season of Manifest will have 20 episodes, it will be the fourth and final season of the program. Like many Netflix shows, the 20-episode season will be published in installments.

Manifest Season 4 Episode 1 release date as introduced by star Josh Dallas was made available on Monday, June 6 by Netflix. Especially given the clip we got, it’s an amazing payout for fans to finally witness a first-look teaser from the impending final season.