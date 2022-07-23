Loki, prince of Asgard, Odinson, the rightful heir of Jotunheim, and God of Mischief- that’s how he introduced himself to all the marvel fans by appearing in Thor (2011) for the first time ever. The first season aired in June, Loki season 2 it was officially announced on July 14, 2021, and is scheduled to release on Disney + in 2023. Here we are going to recap Loki season 1, the cast of seasons 1&2, the talk on social media, and what can be expected in Loki season 2.

When Is Loki Season 2 Coming Out?

MCU shows ‘Wandavision’ and ‘the Falcon and the Winter Soldier took place after the blip and the other universe-shattering events never really moved the MCU to a new path instead focused on introspective storylines. But that’s where Loki differs since it has its own share of soul searching and character development but it also takes us to new places to meet new people which makes up for an enjoyable watch.

Loki Season 1 Recap

Loki Season 1 was the first real introduction to the Multiverse. It follows an alternate version of the Demigod. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) steals the Tesseract in Avengers Endgame (2019) and this allowed him to create a new reality. The show introduces viewers and Loki to the Time Variance Authority (TVA). These mysterious folks protect what they call “the proper flow of time”. Then the TVA Mobius M Mobius arrives and seeks Loki’s help in catching a dangerous variant of himself- another Loki that has been terrorizing the TVA, surprisingly a female Loki.

Loki being the perfect man for the job forms an uneasy alliance with agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) in order to track down the killer variant. Later in the series, our ‘old’ Loki tries to form a new allegiance with this new variant, named Sylvie, to help him take down the timekeepers but his efforts fail.

Loki Season 2 Release Date

Loki season 1 aired in June, Loki season 2, was officially announced on July 14, 2021, and is scheduled to release on Disney + in 2023. As Kevin Feige (president of marvel studios) told Collider “It is underway. We are hoping that much of the same team returns. Kate Herron (director) has moved onto bigger and better things”. The show’s new directors- Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson teased the fans can expect new and unexpected twists and turns as they “get to kind of do whatever (they) want.” The decision to make the second season was finalized during production which led to some tweaks in the finale episode.

Tom Hiddleston when appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live also confirmed that the entire cast is returning for the follow-up season, which means more Lady Loki, more alligators drinking wine from a kids’ pool (presumably), and definitely more Casey. Considering this, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Jack Veal reprises the role of Kid Loki at some point too, whether it’s in the second season of Loki or some kind of Young Avengers project.

Loki Season 2 Cast

For the cast, Tom Hiddleston is obviously on board, Gugu Mbatha-Raw will also return as Ravonna Renslayer as another TVA member, though when asked about the upcoming season she had no idea of what lay ahead of her character. These cast members are also expected to be in Loki season 2- Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 who is a former high-ranking soldier in the TVA, Tara Strong is expected to return as the voice of Miss Minutes, Owen Wilson as Mobius M Mobius who specialized in the investigation and analysis of particularly dangerous time criminals, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie. Although Di Martino’s return hasn’t been 100% confirmed.

Another Loki variant, played by Richard E Grant made a huge impact on fans with a brief but already iconic take on Classic Loki, complete with his Golden Age comic book outfit. Although he sacrificed himself to help Sylvie and Loki escape The Void, Grant told Entertainment Tonight that his character could still return one day.

The filming is on the way for season 2 loki and eagle-eyed fans have spotted the cast on set in London recently.

Social Media Talk On Loki Season 2

Since spotting the cast in London fans took it to social media to share what they have seen, including Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston. One of those tweets tells us about Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston looking very dapper in suits in front of a double-decker bus. Another one tells us about Hiddleston looking like he’s constantly holding his wrist, with what looks like a prosthetic hand covering his real hand. Another tweet shared images of the location and a look at one particular actor who appears to be playing a member of royalty, perhaps the Queen of England? Also judging from the cars and you know the season being filmed in London itself, the scenes appear to be set in England in the 70s.

Tom Hiddleston on set of Loki series season 2 today. so Loki is now working at McDonald’s too????💀 pic.twitter.com/JLutBAdyRO — Beb ♡ Jamie Bower (@ohmobius) July 16, 2022

Loki Season 2 Episode Guide

Development on a second season started in November 2020, and was confirmed in July 2021, with writer Eric Martin and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead all hired by late February 2022. They started filming in June 2022 at Pinewood Studios.

Season 2 Loki will be released on Disney+ and its predecessor and will consist of six episodes.

Loki Season 2 Trailers

The trailer for Loki season 2 is not yet released.

The series is exclusively streaming on Disney+.