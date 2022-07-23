10 Most Beautiful Fox News Female Anchors Of All Time

The Fox News Channels, abbreviated as FNC, have a bevy of top-notch and most beautiful fox news female anchors from every nook and corner of the world. The American multinational conservative cable has so far presented a number of gorgeous beauties. These elegant females are not only placed in that position for their looks but for their unmatchable talent in the field, which has ultimately enabled FNC to reign over the news industry over time.

Without a blink, let us take you to the Top 10 most Beautiful fox news Female anchors, who with their sleekness and grace have captured their position in the list.

Here Are The Top 10 Most Beautiful Fox News Female Anchors

1. Jenna Lee

Jenna Lee, 42, who with her extraordinary talent shifted to FNC in 2010 was joined initially at the Fox Business Network in 2007. The legendary news presenter is currently serving on FNC’s Happening Now, as a co-anchor to Jon Scott. The current New York-based anchor shall be looked upon every weekday from 11 am to 1 pm/ ET. Lee was one of the ex-anchors of Fox’s morning show, Fox Business Morning.

The San Francisco native graduated with a B.A. English and then pursued her post-graduation in Journalism from Santa Barbara, University of California, and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Lee, the number 1 most beautiful fox news female anchor, who hopped to the magazine of Cosmopolitan in the October 2009 edition, is now residing in Texas, according to her social media update.

2. Ainsley Earhardt

The New-York based co-host of Fox & Friends, Ainsley Earhardt, joined the massive team Fox in 2007. Prior to her graduation, Earhardt was a reporter for one of the local CBS stations in Columbia, named WLTX where she got the title of the Best Personality Of The Year. The beautiful fox news anchor has previously worked at KENS-TV for a weekday morning and noon podcast.

FNC noticed the budding beauty with talent and plucked her from the local stations and planted her on its multinational platform. The panelist on the Live Desk, who joined the troop without zero political interest has successfully hosted a number of shows including America’s News Headquarters, and All-American New Year’s Eve, and has managed to top with her own element, Ainsley Across America.

Earhardt acquired a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of South Carolina.

3. Andrea Tantaros

The commentator Andrea Tentaros, 43, is undoubtedly one of the top-3 most Beautiful fox news Female anchors. She is famous for her hit show, FNC’s The Five, which premiered at 5 p.m ET every weekday. Apart from that, she hosts another show which is titled after her beautiful name, The Andrea Tantaros Show. The tycoon has booked a weekly column on FBC to write about her take on daily New York news.

The former co-host of Outnumbered went to Parkland High School for her graduation. Before moving back to Washington from Paris, she worked for CNN’s Crossfire, which boosted the beauty’s confidence overall.

Being fully fluent in Greek and Spanish, the iconic beauty pursued a degree in French and journalism from Lehigh University.

4. Julie Banderas

The present New York-based correspondent of FNC, Julie Banderas, professionally known as Banderas, was discovered by Fox News in the year 2005.

With Her sensational presence, the American hard news program, America’s Newsroom, and daily daytime show The Faulkner Focus has emerged to their fame. The late-night comedy show, Gutfeld is also guested by Banderas every day.

Bandera was a local anchorwoman for WHSV- TV initially and joined the legendary Fox crew as a general assignment reporter with her experience in a slew of channels including WFSB- TV in Hartford, WBRE- TV in Pennsylvania, and WNYW in New York.

5. Megyn Kelly

The American Journalist, attorney, talk show host, and political commentator, Megyn Kelly, with her appealing looks coupled with her epic communication skill is one among the A-listers of Fox News.

The New York-based beauty mogul is acting as an FNC anchor in the show The Kelly File after joining the unit in 2004 as a Washington- based anchorwoman. She has co-hosted with Bill Hemmer in America’s Newsroom and ever since the duo has been appointed to cover the New Year special edition by FNC.

The enchantress Kelly, 51, hopped to the 100 most influential people on the TIME list. However, Kelly is missed by FNC as she has left the troop in 2017 to join NBC News, where she did Megyn Kelly Today till 2018.

In 2019, the baron left the show and NBC network and in 2021 she dropped her podcast titled The Megyn Kelly Show to Sirius XM.

Kelly signed a $10 million deal with Harpercollins for writing an Autobiography which is now published under the name, Settle For More.

She has a number of accolades in her name including an award from Childhelp, for her immaculate work against child abuse during her FNC times and an Alumni Achievement Award.

6. Molly Line

Who doesn’t know Molly Line? The blonde is famous for both her glamour and work.

Molly Line, the beauty Pageant finalist, who debuted in journalism as a Photographer at WDTV in Bridgeport is now one of the major anchors of FNC who joined the network as a Boston-based correspondent. The reporter served at WXXA in Albany, and WEXT in Boston prior to joining Fox News. while working as a reporter at WDTV, Line covered the news of the Station Nightclub Fire, which was a disaster taking many lives.

Keeping her beauty, Line is a hard-working journalist who has also covered one of the famous scandals of Neil Entwistle, who killed his wife and baby in 2006, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force Scandal.

To weigh on her educational scale In 1999, Line received a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication and Political Science from Virginia Tech College, and to weigh on the beauty scale, the tycoon participated in the Miss West Pageant as Miss Tucker County in 1995 and in the second attempt, she managed to climb to the top 10 semi-finalists.

In 2000, Line was honored with the Preliminary Talent Award and was the third runner-up in the Miss West Virginia.

7. Patti Ann Browne

The reporter, Patti Ann Browne is well known for her unmatchable performance on the Fox network from 2000 to 2018. Her decade-long experience covers hourly news updates for FNC as well as Fox & Friends First. Ann Browne appears regularly on the late-night talk show arranged by Fox, Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld.

From morning drive anchor to nightly anchor, Browne has touched almost all areas of the podcast in her career. Previously she served as a full-time reporter at WSJV- TV, Indiana, and then joined Fox later.

Brave Browne has covered much-unscripted anchoring throughout her journaling career, one of it being the TWA Flight 800. While the world was stuck with the bombing of the world trade center in 1993, Browne went to the spot to cover it online. Browne was renowned for conducting live interviews and doing unscripted breaking news.

Brown pursued her Bachelor’s Degree in Communication from Fordham University, New York, and received her Master’s Degree in the same subject from the New York Institute of Technology, New York.

8. Rebecca Diamond

The elegant, Rebecca Diamond was with the Fox News team from the time of its launch in 1996 as a news update anchor.

FBN ‘s Happy Hour was anchored by the experienced Diamond, which was broadcasted live from a hotel in New York City. The anchor with a fan on the following page on Facebook is now acting as a contributor on other FNC and FBN.

She has previously worked with Lifetime Television and The Associated Press, apart from serving stations in McAllen, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Diego, California.

Diamond received her graduation in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Maryland, College Park.

9. Sandra Smith

Fox News America Reports Co-reporter, Sandar Smith kicked off her career serving as a research associate at Aegis Capital Group. She was a mogul in aspects related to stocks and investments as she got the expertise by assisting the aforesaid group.

Bloomberg Television opened her way as a television reporter where she reported to the Bloomberg press about the derivative markets and breaking news. Smith was one of the family members of Fox, as she covered almost all of the shows including Don Imus Show, Imus In The Morning, Fox Business Happy Hour, and late-night satirical night talk show Red Eye w/ Greg Gutfeld. The ex-co-anchor of America’s Newsroom hosted Outnumbered for FNC in April 2014.

Smith graduated from Louisiana State University ( LSU) after transferring from Illinois State University.

10. Jamie Colby

Last but not the least, Jamie Colby, who is currently serving as FNC’s America’s News Headquarters stands in the tenth position among the 10 most Beautiful fox news Female anchors.

The national news correspondent has shaken hands with Fox Network in the year 2003 after working as a correspondent for CNN and as a reporter for CBN. CBS’s Up To The Minute was anchored by the beauty queen, Colby.

Despite being an attorney to practice law in New York, California, Florida, and Columbia, Colby has worked as an anchor and reporter at WPIX/WB-11 New York, WNYW FOX 5 New York, and a correspondent co-anchor on FOX News’ WebMD TV.

The Rising New Star to Watch has received a number of accolades including the Edward R. Murrow National Award for covering the September 11 aggression in 2002, the Gracie Award for her incredible investigation in the year 2000, and the Clarion Award from the Association for Women in Communications.

In 2015, the 51-year-old anchor hosted Strange Inheritance, a Fox Business Show.

From the University of Miami, Colby earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law, correspondingly.

