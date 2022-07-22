10 Most Expensive Funko Pop Ever!!

You may have heard about Funko Pop via the Internet, and it’s not a jaw-dropper why most individuals make it a hobby to collect Most Expensive Funko Pop and post amazing snaps on Instagram. If you are on the other hand, and still questioning what these Funko Pop actually are, then let me pause and stay a bit longer for the ones who still get confused on the same.

Funko Pop is a collectible figure made by an American company named Funko. The company has now become highly prevalent as they successfully popped up with licensed pop culture collectibles that most people love and like to collect. The Funko Pops look adoring and are something unique with their epithets. In general, they can be efficiently recognized by their giant heads, window display appealing box, and wide cute round eyes.

10 Most Valuable Funko Pop

For the lovers of these Funko Pop, there is a comprehensive variety of figures to select from. One can easily find their favorite scene from the best Marvel, Disney, Movies, Cartoons, and more.

If you are inquisitively looking for the best way to start a Funko Pop collection, the bright side is, that you can make it whenever you want and it’s really fun. You can even collect amazing characters from numerous franchises such as Stranger Things, Marvel, Disney, Rick and Morty, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, Game of Thrones, and more.

So, with no further ado, let’s dive deeper into the topic.

1. Clockwork Orange, Glow In The Dark – Alex DeLarge

The very First Funko Pop that tops our list is the Clockwork Orange Alex DeLarge. This Most Expensive Funko Pop is the main character of the renowned dystopian crime film released in 1971 which is Stanley Kubrick. The film was based on the well-known novel written by Anthony Burgess in late 1962.

The Clockwork Orange Glow In The Dark Alex DeLarge launched in 2012, and since in the market, it is prevalent within Geek culture.

For this Expensive Funko Pop, a standard version is available. The key dissimilarity between Clockwork Orange, Glow In The Dark – Alex DeLarge, and the standard version is that the character lacks his cane. Though it may seem to be a minute difference, the value of the new character with the cane is tagged to be a much higher cost.

The value of this pretty Alex DeLarge Clockwork Orange is estimated to be $13,300, seems legit, and worth it.

The Funko looks simply fabulous, and it highly reflects the ultra-violence vibes the character is highly recognized worldwide.

2. Jaime Lannister Bloody Freddy Funko

If you are a die heart fan of Game of Thrones, then you will surely adore and appreciate this rarest Funko Pop. Freddy Funko took a great way from Westeros and the cult TV series Game Of Thrones. Freddy has even been into the well-noticed role of Jamie Lannister in late 2013.

The fans could say it is a bloody variant of Jaime Lannister from the Game of Thrones series. This was solely released at San Diego Comic-Con, in 2013.

Jaime Lannister Bloody Freddy Funko Pop is currently tagged at an estimated rate of $9,310. However, the amount may get changed as per the purchasing shopping platforms.

3. Dumbo (Gold) Funko Pop

All of us love Disney characters and hold a special interest in them. In late 1942, Disney popped up and presented for all Disney character buffs this little adoring elephant named Dumbo. Such a cute elephant and a very pretty name as well. Dumbo, the small but perfect elephant has been in its Most Expensive Funko Pop in 2013, and it was a well notable hit in no time.

Now, the very appealing golden version of Dumbo rare funko pops is available with an estimated price value of $4,180.

From its hit as a Funko Pop, the majority of the Rare Pop Figures collectors were looking out for this Dumbo, as they already knew, that when time flies, it would be difficult to find and get such an adorable little Funko elephant.

When it was initially released, the price of this Dumbo was around $710 in 2014, and when it reached 2020, the price shot up due to its high demand, and now it seems the price will cross the boundaries and the sky will be the limit.

4. Stranger Things – Hopper (Gold)

The Stranger Things streaming on Netflix is all about a hit series that triggered back in 2018. From then, the series got die-heart fans and gained popularity even in a short time span. The hype of this very same series quickly extended its way to Funko’s Comic Con events.

In 2018, as part of the Fundays event, the team gave a mass new release of this well-shining gold variant of the little Hopper. In the series, Hopper played a perfect character of a police officer, and he got a tremendous fan circle.

The Stranger Things Hopper (Gold) Rare Funko Pop is limited to only forty pieces. So, it seems a very competitive space that only the lucky 40 fans could grab this fantastic mini hopper model which is your all-time favorite.

You can own it for a price of $4,110.

5. Count Chocula Freddy Funko (Metallic)

The well-packed, metallic Count Chocula Freddy Funko was released at San Diego Comic-Con 2011.

The Count Chocula Freddy Funko is all about Pop Ad Icons line and is a true line of monster-themed breakfast cereal, the General Mills.

This Funko Pop was released only for a small number of 480 units, and the value which is tagged at this Count Chocula seemed most valuable funko pop gradually increased and now it is available for $3,780.

6. Boba Fett Freddy Funko (Red Hair)

Boba Fett Freddy Funko is the perfect version of Star Wars that you will love to collect because of its deep cuteness. The highlighted red hair feature makes this Boba Fett droids figure really appealing.

This red hair Boba Fett Freddy Funko Pop was released at San Diego Comic-Con, 2014. Initially, very few counts of twenty-four were designed and released. Maybe their confined number supply made this Funko Pop get placed within a group of increased value Pop.

Among Freddy Funko Pop, the red-haired version is the best which seems worth collecting.

You can grab it for a price of $3,990.

7. Tony Stark Freddy Funko (Metallic)

The metallic version of Tony Stark Freddy Funko Pop is the seventh on our list. This cute little guy with his bulgan beard delivers a perfect look, just like a heroic warrior.

This Funko Pop was exclusively released at San Diego Comic-Con 2012. From the time it hit the market, it was labeled for a price of $3,499 and now is in high demand among the Funko community.

Presently, you can make a purchase of Tony Stark Freddy Funko, a metallic version for a cost of $3,500.

This may not be the rare piece you are looking for, but is surely the one you can opt for at a reasonable price. Undoubtedly this piece will surely be a fantastic little asset to your Funko Pop collection.

8. Buzz Lightyear Freddy Funko (GITD)

Buzz Lightyear Freddy Funko is the next on the list. This colorful Funko Pop with a golden crown on his head looks a bit naughty but perfect. This Most Valuable Funko Pop falls in an estimated price range of $5,030.

The Buzz Lightyear Freddy Funko (GITD) was released at San Diego Comic-Con 2011. This Funko Pop was designed and modeled as the loveable astronaut from the movie, Toy Story.

Right after its mass entry into the Funko Pop collection, Buzz Lightyear Freddy Funko was sold for a maximum of $6,500. Apart from this, now the average value at which you can grab one is around $5,030.

Based on the demand and quality of this Funko Pop, if it heads in the very same direction, then Buzz Lightyear Freddy will definitely reach a higher price boundary of $10,000.

9. Boo Berry Funko (GITD)

For the big glow-in-the-dark Funko Pops fans, if scary things are your taste of Pops, then there is no option to stick with other than Boo Berry Funko.

If you are all set and waiting for this Boo Berry to fill your Most Expensive Funko Pop collection, then know that only twenty-four pieces were produced, and this will make a tight purchase. This Funko Pop was exclusively available at San Diego Comic-Con 2011.

Scary Pop lovers can make a purchase of Boo Berry for an estimated value of $3,540.

10. Frankenberry Freddy Funko (Metallic)

Last but not least on our list is the metallic version of Frankenberry Freddy Funko. Though a normal version of the very same Frankenberry Freddy is available, the metallic version is a bit more worth collecting.

This Funko Pop which is a limited edition figure was released at the San Diego Comic-Con in late 2011.

Apart from its prior glow-in-the-dark version, this new metallic Pop features a glossy metallic appearance along with big black eyes that highlights using a rounded pink boundary.

The value of this figure is steadily shooting up, and now it’s around a value of $3,340.