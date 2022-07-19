The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Release Date, Spoilers, And More

According to Hulu, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 will launch in the United States on September 14. Other nations’ release dates are yet TBD. A two-episode premiere will kick off Season 5 before new episodes are released on Hulu once each week.

Will The Handmaid’s Tale Have A Season 5?

They know when to expect Elisabeth Moss’ June Osborne in season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. If you can’t wait for the series to premiere, you may take a sneak look. It seems like Serena Waterford, portrayed by June and Yvonne Strahovski, has a lot of drama ahead of her. According to the show’s next logline, June will face new obstacles after Fred Waterford’s death. Emily Malek’s former co-star Alexis Bledel won’t be returning for the following season.

Everything you need to know about the show’s next episode has been gathered in one place, from the cast list to plot summaries. Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale lovers will be happy to hear that they have good news for them, as Gilead is a sad, awful country. Even before season four started, the stars announced that the series would continue in December 2020.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date –

According to Hulu, the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will launch in the United States on September 14. Other nations’ release dates are yet TBD. A two-episode premiere will kick off Season 5 before new episodes are released on Hulu once each week.

All of this occurred during the shooting of 2022. The actress who plays Rita on the show, Amanda Brugel, tweeted a video from the season five set in February 2022. Ruby Red was the secret name given to the shooting of The Handmaid’s Tale in Ontario, Canada. Filming would take place in Brantford, Ontario, from February to March 2022.

The official release date for Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is September 14, 2022. The season’s filming reportedly began in February and will wrap up in July, according to reports. Handmaid’s Tale’s official Twitter account tweeted, “Season 5 premieres September 14.”

Where Can You Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5

There are many different subscription options for The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu Plus, so viewers can customize their experience to fit their budget and viewing habits.

Hulu has the show’s first four seasons available in the United States. It costs $6.99 a month and may be canceled anytime; no contract exists. Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon Instant Video are all options for renting or purchasing the series, depending on the viewer’s location.

A totalitarian nation in what was formerly the United States, Gilead, is the setting for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” according to the program’s official synopsis. Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the most acclaimed novels of the 20th century. Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the dictatorial Republic of Gilead, strives to live as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his unhappy wife.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Cast –

The bulk of the core cast to return for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. Moss to reprise her role as June, joining the likes of Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), O-T Fagbenle (Luke), Max Minghella (Nick), Wiley (Moira), Bradley Whitford (Commander Lawrence), Brugel (Rita), and Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Waterford).

Mckenna Grace returns after her triumph in Gilead. Her most notable role is as Sabrina in the Netflix reimagining of the witch hunter series.

With the death of Commander Waterford in season 4, Joseph Fiennes’ role in the show is likely to be reduced. When asked whether they would die if they didn’t see Joe Fiennes again, show creator Bruce Miller said, “they would die if they didn’t see Joe [Fiennes] again.”

There will be no Alexis Bledel in this season’s cast as Emily Malek’s former handmaid Emily Malek. In an announcement to Entertainment Weekly, she announced her departure. Bruce Miller’s work on Emily will always be a source of inspiration. To Hulu and MGM as well as the performers, they owe a lot of gratitude.”

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Trailer –

Hulu debuted a teaser trailer for the next season a little over two months ago. The short video shows scenes of a jubilant June with a sad Serena standing over Commander Waterford’s coffin. Serena may be tinkering with June’s skull before the two finally meet.

Hulu has released an official trailer for the film. Serena Waterford has always been the show’s “great evil,” despite many viewers seeing Fred as the show’s main villain. Some of us have been waiting for a June and Serena showdown.

That’s not true at the moment. Two new images of June and Serena have been released from The Handmaid’s Tale, one showing Serena dressed as a widow and the other showing June looking depressed.

Is there a release date for the fifth season trailer? Hulu released a teaser for the last season two months before the first episode aired in February 2021. If the previous seasons are any indication, they should expect to see a trailer for Season 5 around the middle of July.

Hulu has all four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale available to stream. Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale has yet to get a teaser or trailer, and the 15-time Emmy Award-winning series has released an exclusive Season 4 teaser so that you may relive the previous season’s events for the time being.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Plot –

According to Hulu, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 will continue after the sad events of season 4’s end. If you missed it, the episode ended with June and the other Gilead survivors killing Fred Waterford in the woods. Officially, the fifth season’s logline reads: “June has to cope with the consequences of killing Commander Waterford as she tries to regain her identity and goal. Her reputation in Toronto is being enhanced as Gilead’s influence stretches throughout Canada. Aunt Lydia helps Commander Lawrence in his endeavors to improve Gilead and bring about change. June, Luke, and Moira keep a safe distance from Gilead as they continue their search for the rescue of Hannah.”

Samira Wiley, the actress who portrays Moira on The View, said: “The truth is that this is a straightforward continuation of where they left off. Anyone who saw the season finale knows what happened to Commander Waterford. Because of this, June is experiencing some difficulties.” According to her, as she works out a strategy to take down Gilead, June will remain in Canada for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

Many believe this season seems to have the potential to become one of the most thrilling in their life.” In the past, there have undoubtedly been seasons in which a lot has changed. Depending on the time of year, there may be less activity. They’re on the verge of losing [season 5]. There has been active as well. These people are serious when they say they are overwhelmed by the amount of activity around them.”