Drifting Home Release Date, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch And More

As with A Whisker Away, Studio Colorado is back with a brand-new anime film for Netflix, Drifting Home. When Netflix releases Drifting Home in September 2022, we’ll have all the details you need, such as the narrative, cast announcements, trailers, and most importantly, when it is available on Netflix.

Drifting Home is an upcoming Japanese anime film directed by Hiroyasu Ishida and written by Hayashi Mori for Netflix’s original programming. The work of Ishida and Mori on Penguin Highway and Fumiko’s Confession is well-known, while Ishida’s work on Cells at Work! and Code Black is well-known. In addition to A Whisker Away and Penguin Highway, Studio Colorado has also released Drifting Home. On Friday, September 16th, 2022, Netflix will begin streaming Drifting Home.

Even animated films have attracted this charming vibe, such as Richard Linklater’s recent Netflix feature, “Apollo 10 12: A Space Age Childhood,” which is rotoscoped and set in the 1970s. Looking at the official release date for the Japanese anime film “Drifting Home,” it appears that Netflix will continue to support animated pictures that explore the legendary hold of midsummer youth.

Discover all you need to know about “Drifting Home,” from its fantastic story to the budding animation company that brought it to life.

Drifting Home Release Date

It’s now official that Netflix will begin streaming Drifting Home on Friday, September 16, 2022, thanks to the release of a new teaser trailer. According to Netflix’s “Drifting Home” launch date set for September 16, 2022, Labor Day will be a little over a week away (at least for those on the East Coast). On the other hand, the date of the film’s premiere is a great fit.

If you’re looking for a seamless transition into full-blown childhood nostalgia, this is the best time of year for short-term reminiscences. With the release of “A Whisker Away” in 2020 and “Penguin Highway” in 2018, Studio Colorado has now produced three feature-length animated films.

Japanese theatres will have a screening of the film in 2022 as well.

The Drifting Home Cast

Hiroyasu Ishida, who previously helmed “Penguin Highway,” is returning to direct “Drifting Home” for the Japanese animation company.

Hayashi Mori, a Japanese screenwriter, is on the script.

Japanese teenager Mutsumi Tamura,

Daiki Yamashita,

Asami Seto,

Yumiko Kobayashi,

The Cast Members of The Ragtag Group

Inori Minase Mutsumi

Asami

Daiki

Yumiko.

The Drifting Home Trailer

The central narrative lines of “Drifting Home” have already been revealed, but the trailers have kept an incredible number of little pieces of information secret. An entire year in advance of its anticipated release, the first teaser trailer debuted in September 2021, and even now, months later, the second teaser remains mystifying.

Kosuke and Natsume, who were raised as brothers and sisters, have been friends from infancy, but their bond is tested when Kosuke’s grandpa Yasutsugu dies in the sixth grade. The apartment complex where Kosuke and his friends are staying is about to be demolished, and the place is said to be haunted one day during their summer break. Since Kosuke and Natsume were both raised there, it’s a particular spot for them.

Kosuke is quizzed about the mysterious Nope when he runs into Natsume. Then, out of nowhere, they find themselves sucked into weird phenomena. They find themselves in the middle of a vast ocean when they come to.

To stay alive, Kosuke and the other residents of the apartment building band together as they float across an unknown sea. There are likely to be tears and conflicts, but there may also be a chance for forgiveness. Whether or not they’ll be able to return to the world they left behind, this is the beginning of a farewell voyage to summer.

Where To Watch Drifting Home

There’s a release date for Studio Colorado’s third feature-length anime film, Drifting Home, which will be available on Netflix worldwide. On September 16, we’ll be able to watch Hiroyasu Ishida’s film, which he created the screenplay for with Hayashi Mori.

Netflix is a good option for anime fans who want to catch up on the series. For the time being, Netflix has exclusive rights to the film. Fans may view it on Netflix without having to pay for a subscription.

Drifting Home Movie Plot

This summer, Kosuke and his pals visit a derelict apartment building slated for demolition, but the gang ends up at the heart of a bizarre phenomenon. Kosuke and his pals are stranded in the middle of an eternal ocean and must figure out how to return to land.

Every tidbit unearthed so far has made the relevance of early reflections even more apparent. Kosuke and Natsume, two childhood pals who were once inseparable, have grown apart as adolescents. Mostly, this is because the building where they used to dwell has long since been devoid of people. The construction is slated to be demolished, ironically bringing the two back to investigate and hunt for ghosts with friends before it’s lost to time. The youngsters’ urban spelunking trip is interrupted by a bizarre occurrence.

Upon awaking from their coma, the gang discovers that their apartment building has been lifted into the air and is drifting with the tides somewhere far away. Drifting Home’s storyline is fresh and original, focusing on the gang’s desperate attempts at survival and reunification with their family.

Conclusion

This film is based on a script by Hayashi Mori and is directed by Hiroyasu Ishida. A Whisker Away was produced by Studio Colorado, which was nominated for Best Animated Film at the 42nd Japan Academy Film Awards for Penguin Highway.