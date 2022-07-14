Their cherished giant panda, the master Dragon Warrior, returns with a “Blade”! Netflix will soon begin streaming the brand-new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, which will continue Po’s epic kung fu adventure. Netflix customers can watch The Dragon Knight on Thursday, July 14, 2022. On July 14, Netflix will begin streaming The Dragon Knight, an 11-episode fantasy series. This time, he has the Wandering Blade as a new traveling companion. Currently, nine Kung Fu Panda film spin-offs are in production, in addition to three Kung Fu Panda animated series.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Trailer, Cast, Release Date, And More

Po is joined by the Dragon Knight this time as they work together to save the planet. An exalted Chinese warrior must team up with the Wandering Blade, an English knight, to stop a pair of infamous weasels from escaping. It is more than just a synonym for “weasels” since they are the main bad guys in the narrative. In Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, based on the characters created by Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris, Jack Black will return as Po. Black works as an executive producer with Shaunt Nigoghossian, Peter Hastings, and Frank Zhu.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Release date –

The streaming portal has released a new trailer for the show, which stars Jack Black as “The Dragon Master.” After being wrongly accused of releasing a magical weapon that destroys a village, Po sets out on a journey to atone for his sins and save the world. He joins forces with English Knight Wandering Blade to clear his name (Rita Ora). They’ll have to deal with one other’s diverse personalities while they search for four lethal weapons that could wreak massive damage to the earth if they fall into the wrong hands.

The Dragon Knight was released in 2008 and is the eighth spin-off film in the franchise’s history. In the television series, James Hong will portray Mr. Ping with Chris Geere, Della Saba, Rahnuma Panthaky, Ed Weeks, Colin, and Amy Hill. Black also acts as executive producer together with Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian.

Where Can You Watch Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

They have the Dragon Master here. It is what Po the Panda, voiced by Jack Black in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, says in the series’ official teaser.

It’s the first time that Black has voiced the character of Po in a television series, yet he reprises his role as Po from the Kung Fu movies. Black originally appeared as Po’s voice actor in 2008’s Kung Fu Panda before returning for 2011’s Kung Fu Panda 2 and 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3.

James Hong and Rita Ora star as Mr. Ping and Wandering Blade, respectively. Along with Chris Geere and Della Saba as Klaus and Veruca and Rukhmini and Colin and Amy Hill as Pei Pei, the cast includes Rahnuma Panthaky and Ed Weeks.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Cast

The cast of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight has some familiar faces. Jack Black will resume his role as Jo in the next season of the program. The following cast members are also involved in the show:

James Hong is the man that goes by the alias Mr. Ping.

Rita Ora stars in the film Wandering Blade.

Chris Geere’s portrayal of Klaus Dumont

Similarly to Rukhmini, Rahnuma Panthaky assumes the role

Amy Hill is Pei Pei.

Actor Jack Black made his onscreen debut as the show’s first tease. As previously stated, he will reprise his role as Po the panda.

Kung Fu Panda was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2008 when it was released. Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, and Seth Rogen all lent their voices to the film’s supporting characters. Two sequels were published in 2011 and 2016 due to their success. To date, the three films of the trilogy have raked in over $1.8 billion in worldwide box office receipts.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Trailer

The trailer for the next film Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, has an appearance by the well-known panda, and it looks pretty interesting. After being stripped of his position as Dragon Master, Po is understandably distraught and seeks a way to make atonement. And it is the only option that life presents to him. The short film is just 2.5 minutes long, yet it is jam-packed with exciting action, Po’s most famous one-liners, and other unforgettable moments.

Even though Po’s old crew of the Furious Five are not a part of this new alliance, the new partnership between Dragon Master. They are an odd pair because, although Wandering Blade is a no-nonsense combatant who is solely focused on her goals, Po is always eager and fumbling.

In addition, Po’s goose father, Mr. Ping, makes a triumphant reappearance in the story. He will do his best to help his son defend China from dangerous criminals and won’t let anybody stand in his way. They can promise that you will be just as excited for the next chapter in the Po series after seeing the trailer.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Plot

After a long wait, Kung Fu Panda returns with a new and exciting storyline. With Wandering Blade and Po as its main protagonists, they may expect a compelling storyline for the show. They can save the world and China if they work together. Po and Wandering Blade will face off against various enemies and learn new things as they go. Po’s journey to find the weapons and recover his Dragon Master rank will be exciting to watch.

Conclusion

The Dragon Knight, Peter Hastings, Shaunt Nigoghossian, and Chris Amick are all executive producers. Rita Ora represents Wandering Blade; Chris Geere portrays Klaus Dumont; Della Saba portrays Veruca Dumont; Rahnuma Panthaky portrays Rukhmini; Ed Weeks portrays Colin, and Amy Hill plays Pei Pei.

When a couple of weasels set their sights on a collection of four fearsome weapons, “Po must leave his hamlet to embark on a globetrotting odyssey for revenge and justice that sees him paired up with an English knight called Wandering Blade.” These two mismatched warriors go on a perilous journey to find the legendary weapons and avert the world’s doom. Along the process, they could even share some helpful hints.