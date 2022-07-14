All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Confirmed!! Release Date, Cast, And Trailer

We know you are eagerly waiting for season 2 to get released. Your anticipation of knowing the release date of the series is understandable. But it seems the audience has to keep some patience because the release date is still Yet to be Announced by the authorities. As per the reports, the “All of us are dead season 2” was officially renewed on 6 June 2022. Although there are no further updates from the network about the release dates. We can expect it to be released in the starting or mid-2023, according to the first season’s release. It’s an assumption though, to know the final dates you have to wait for the announcements.

Will There Be All Of Us Are Dead Season 2?

This Korean series was loved by the audience. It went to the hit series list after a few days of its release. It is not only a zombie story, it is way more than that. It is said that All Of Us Are Dead season 2 is gonna be released soon on the OTT. If you are someone who loved the first season and is eagerly waiting for the second season then stays with us to know more about it.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date

The top ranking series of OTT, All of us dead season 1 was a blast hit. It was based on a high school where due to some happenings the people started to transform into zombies and the other people were trying to protect themselves from the beasts. However, the background of the story includes much more than just some zombie series.

Must read: P-Valley Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer, Plot, And Everything You Should Know

It seems the audience has to keep some patience because the release date is still Yet to be Announced by the authorities. As per the reports, the “All of us are dead season 2” was officially renewed on 6 June 2022. Although there are no further updates from the network about the release dates. We can expect it to be released in the starting or mid-2023, according to the first season’s release. It’s an assumption though, to know the final dates you have to wait for the announcements.

Where To Watch All Of Us Are Dead Season 2?

The first season of the series was released on the OTT platform Netflix. The series “All of us are dead” was an immediate blast, because the audience loved it. It was ranked in the list of Top 10 on Netflix. It has left its mark like the series “Squid Game.” It’s been five months since the release of the first season and the audience are enthusiastically waiting for the second season. But there are no announcements yet of the release date of season 2. Well, whenever season 2 comes it will be streaming on Netflix. You can simply find it on Netflix to binge-watch the whole episode. Till then have some patience!!

Cast Of All Of Us Are Dead Season 2

Do you want to know the cast of this series? Below mentioned is the name of the actors along with the role played by them.

Cho Yi-hyun: Played Choi Nam-ra, the class president of 2-5

Yoo In-soo: Played Yoon Gwi-nam, the main antagonist of the series. A student of class 2-1

Lemon: Played Lee Su-hyeok, an ex-delinquent, student of 2-5, the nickname was “Bare-su.”

Park Ji-hu: Played Nam On-jo, Cheong-san’s childhood friend and also neighbor, student of 2-5.

Yoon Chan-young: Played Lee Cheong-san, Nam On-jo’s childhood friend and also neighbor, student of 2-5

Lee Yoo-mi: Played Lee Na-Yeon, an arrogant and rich student of 2-5

Kim Byung-Chul: Played Lee Byeong-chan, a science teacher who was the creator of the spreading virus in the school, an antagonist

Jeon Bae-soo: Played Nam So-ju, he was Nam On-jo’s father, captain of the fire station rescue team of Hyosan

Lee Kyu-Hyung: Played Song Jae-ik, a detective, Hyosan police station’s detective

These were the cast of the series, “All of us are dead.” All the actors played commendable roles and were praised and recognized for their outstanding performances. Few among these didn’t even survive the first season of zombie attacks in the story. The second season may or may not introduce new faces. Let’s see what the second season brings for us.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Trailer

We all are waiting for the second season of “All of us are dead” to be released as soon as possible. But the final dates are yet to be announced by the network. The audience is also looking forward to the trailer release of season 2. The trailer gives an overview of the series, creates anticipation among the viewers, and also gives an idea if the story will be liked by the audience or not. The trailer for the second season of this series has not been released yet. As we all know Netflix releases the trailer one or one and a half months before the final release of the series/movie. So, as per the assumption the trailer of this series will also be released one month before the final release. Viewers need to have a little more patience to enjoy the “All of us are dead, season two.”

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Plot

The first season started with the spread of the zombie virus and its attacks on a high school in Hyosan. Almost all of them were attacked and died at the end of the season. The people who were not dead were demolished by the military bombing of Koreans. But this doesn’t mean the danger is all over because the situation can resurface, you never know what lies ahead. One zombie attacks again and the whole situation will arise.

It is said that the virus has been spread in Japan, maybe it is a hint that the next season will start with this scene, or maybe not. There are many assumptions about season 2 but the actual story will be known on the release of the trailer and the series.

The director of the series Lee Jae-kyoo earlier said that “the first season showed the survival of humanity so the second season might show the survival of zombies.” We need to wait a little more for this popular series to air on the OTT platform.

Conclusion

All of us are dead season 2 release date is yet to be announced by the authorities. Audiences are eagerly waiting for season 2 after the first season got so popular. The story was loved by audiences and ranked in the top 10 list on Netflix. We will get to see new faces with a new storyline along with the old one.

Must check:

Top 10 Best Black Anime Characters Ever!! Popular Black Anime Characters Revealed

Demon Slayer Season 3: Official Trailer, Release Date, And Everything We Know So Far

We hope this article helped you to get an idea about the upcoming season of the series. The anticipation of audiences is very high. People are expecting more from this series after the incredible performance of season one. The Korean drama has set a high benchmark for itself so if the next season is not up to the mark then it will disappoint the viewers. However, we hope it’s better and more thrilling than the previous one. We hope it’s worth the wait!!