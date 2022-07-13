Top 10 Strongest Man In The World 2022

While thinking about the strongest men in the world in 2022, many names might pop up in your mind with an appealing six-pack body and toned biceps and calves. These machos definitely are a good example to picture what strength actually looks like. However, these criteria may fail before certain people who are actually strong but do not fit in the stereotype.

Who Is The Top 10 Strongest Man In The World?

10 strongest men have been shortlisted considering the unmatchable strength and extreme power they carry. These men have set their own standards that are nearly impossible for anyone else to crack. Each one of the listed names has peaked on the list with its extremely appealing performance in wrestling, weightlifting, and other strength-measuring activities. Even the finalists of such breathtaking competitions are significantly powerful as they have completed tasks that none of the ordinary human beings dare to do.

The top 10 strongest men in the world are:

1. Zydrunas Savickas

Zydrunas Savickas, 46, is ranked in the number one position in the Top 10 Strongest Men in the World, as he has grabbed a number of titles under his name including Lithuanian Powerlifting championships winner and Lithuanian’s strongest man contest winner in 2002. Zydrunas Savickas has owned 6 Arnold Strongman Classic, consecutively from 2003 to 2008, and won another Arnold title in the year 2014, the title which is considered the toughest and hardest strength competition.

Leaving behind many potential competitors, Zydrunas Savickas is the world’s strongest in 2022.

2. Brain Shaw

Brain Shaw, 40, who is capable of being the first position holder, himself is the second strongest man in the world after Zydrunas Savickas.

The name must be familiar for many fitness freaks as Brain Shaw has been shortlisted in the Top 10 world’s strongest men, on the top five, thrice. He has showcased a tremendous performance in the world’s Strongest Man Competitions in the years, 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016. In addition to participating in such toughest contests, he has also ensured to take the trophy home, every time he hit the match.

3. Bill Kazmaier

The man who surpassed the remaining 7 competitors and scored the third rank in the Top 10 Strongest Man in the World.

Ex- championship powerlifter, Bill Kazmaier set a number of unbreakable records in the 80s and 90s taking part and winning in the competitions like International Powerlifting Federation World Championships, and has managed to top the list of strongest men, not once, but thrice. The weightlifter, 68, is still the toughest competition in the rising power of the universe. The December baby has created a record of lighting the two front tires of the car, weighing 1159 kgs.

4. Mark Henry

The present All Elite Wrestling Commentator, Mark Henry, 51, is the Olympic weightlifter who is right behind Kzmaier, hopping on to the fourth position in the World’s Top 10 Strongest Men.

The coach is famous for the unmatchable performance he delivered in his 25 years of wrestling in WWE. During that time, he won the World Heavyweight Championship title twice. The guy creates history by winning two titles of US Weightlifting winner as well as Powerlifting Super heavyweight Championships at once. Apart from winning the Arnold Strongman Classic, Mark Henry is also the one and only person to press the liftable Dumbell of Thomas with one hand.

5. Hafthor Bjornsson

The Icelandic strongman, popularly known as Thor, has ensured the fifth position in the Top 10 strongest men in the world, who is the only one to win the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe’s Strongest Man and World’s Strongest Man, everything within the same year.

With 30 international winning trophies, Hafthon Bjornsson,33, comes third to Zydrunas Savickas and Mariusz Pudzianouski, with respect to the most decorated strongman in the history of the world. Despite shining amongst the weightlifters, Hafthon Bjornsson is also an actor and a basketball player by profession.

6. Eddie Hall

The former boxer and ex-British Strongman, Eddie Hall, who is also an actor, won the World’s Strongest Man title in the year 2017. He has owned many other shields for winning the United Kingdom’s Strongest Man, England’s Strongest Man, and last but not the least, Britain’s Strongest Man a countable number of times.

The World record for weightlifting of 462 kg in the deadlift was possessed by Eddie Hall in the year 2015 at the Arnold Classic in Australia. Though many have shed their blood and sweat in defeating the record put forward by Hall, they did not realize that they were fighting a losing battle.

7. Vasyl Virastyuk

The 2004 title winner of the World’s Strongest Man, Vasyl Virastyuk is a Ukrainian politician and strongman competitor and was a candidate for the servant of the people.

Vasyl Virastyuk was among the finalists of the 2003 and 2004 World’s Strongest Man and he was even ranked as the second runner-up in the 2003 competition. With no turning back, the very next year, Virastyuk managed to become the title holder of World’s Strongest Man.

8. Leonid Taraneko

Leonid Taraneko, 66, is a former Soviet weightlifter. For more than three decades his record of 266 kg clean and jerk, remained intact with no better weightlifter to defeat him.

He holds numerous accolades like European Weightlifting Championships, World Weightlifting Championships, USSR Weightlifting Championships, and many more.

9. Andy Bolton

Powerlifter Andy Bolton is the foremost person to deadlift 1000 pounds and the current world record holder in the World Powerlifting Organization for deadlifts of 1273kg.

Among the strongman competition he participated in and won, the fifth-place attained in the 2002 Arnold Strongman Classic gained much importance. He is the youngest competitor in the Powerlifting competition who debuted at the age of 21.

10. Louis Uni

French Strongman Lois Uni, who was extremely famous for his grip strength and for giant hands, was the champion of Physical Education Edmond Desbonnet, hoping for the 10th position in the Top 10 Strongest Men in the World.

With the extremely large hands, Uni managed to have a strong grip on the dumbbells and weights, which was far away from the thought of other participants. Even after centuries, he is still reigning over other weightlifters in their era.

