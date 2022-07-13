Menu
Kota Factory Season 3 Official Release Date, Plot, Trailer, And More Updates

Written by Pihu
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
Kota Factory Season 3 Official Release Date

The addition of Netflix as a distributor would also help to speed production on a hypothetical third season, owing to the entire Kota manufacturing crew. This web series is presently trending in searches and can be viewed online. Kota Factory Season 3 will be available on Netflix on August 26, 2022.

The Viral Fever’s Kota Factory is an Indian Hindi-language web series developed by Saurabh Khanna and directed by Raghav Subbu. The story takes place in Kota, Rajasthan, a popular educational destination known for its coaching centers.

Kota Factory Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

The drama chronicles the life of Vaibhav (Mayur More), a 16-year-old who travels to Kota from Itarsi. It depicts student life in the city as well as Vaibhav’s endeavors to gain admission to IIT bypassing the JEE Advanced examination.

Kota Factory Season 3 Official Release

It also has notable performances by Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, and Ranjan Raj.

The show’s creator, Saurabh Khanna, stated that he hopes to transform the current narrative in Indian pop culture around Kota and IIT preparation into a more positive one with the show.

From April 16 to May 14, 2019, the series debuted concurrently on TVFPlay and YouTube. The series garnered a generally excellent reception from critics, who praised its monochrome environment, realism, and key technical aspects.

Netflix confirmed on August 30, 2021, that the series would be renewed for a second season, which would be released on 26 August 2022.

Raghav Subbu revealed the third season was in the works on September 26, 2021.

Kota Factory Season 3 Release Date

Kota Factory Season 3 will be available on Netflix on August 26, 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about the web series, from the premiere date to the actors. Everything you need to know about Kota Factory Season 3 The third season of one of the most anticipated shows, Kota Factory, is planned to premiere in August 2022.

Kota Factory Season 3 Cast

  • Jeetendra Kumar’s / Jeetu Bhaiya
  • Ahsaas Channa’s / Shivangi Ranawat
  • Ranjan Raj’s / Balmukund Meena
  • Rohit Sukhwani’s / Rohit
  • Revathi Pillai’s / Vartika Ratawal
  • Urvi Singh’s / Meenal Parekh
  • Mayur More’s / Vaibhav Pandey

Story of Kota Factory Season 3

The narrative of Kota Factory Season 3 is centered on the lifestyle of Kota aspirants. All students studying for the IIT JEE who live in Kota. The entire plot revolves around Jee Joo and his day-to-day activities.

How students are attempting to pass the JEE exam. All of the stories in this web series revolve around the life of a typical student. This is one of the most popular online programs on Netflix and YouTube right now.

This is one of the best student life web series. People adore this web series, and it is because of this that it has amassed a large fan base. This Kota factory appeals to people of all ages. This is one of the best shows ever.

Kota Factory Season 3 Trailer 2022

The Kota Factory Season 3 trailer has yet to be released. Let us watch the season 2 trailer,

