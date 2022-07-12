Only Murders In The Building is set to hit and is airing on Hulu and Disney+ with its all-new season 2 episodes. The series started streaming on June 28, 2022.

The very new season gives the viewers a good start right from where season one ended up. A murder of a person named Bunny was made, and three came under the suspect’s list – Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin). Now, it has come to the suspect’s side to prove their innocence and find out who is the real suspect that committed the crime. They are doubting one another, and figuring out who is the real suspect will be a bit tricky task for them. Season 2 is all a mystery with enough insane kinds of stuff that will surely turn the head of the audience around.

What Is ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 2 About?

Steve Martin and John Hoffman together made this blockbuster series which is all happening around three Manhattan neighbors who hold a deep passion for crime stories.

The murder happened at the Upper West Side apartment building, and the three got into some serious detective jobs to find out the one who have committed the crime. To keep the records of their own investigation, the trio, who are the suspects, Keep track of their works and record true-crime podcasts of their findings.

The first season of Only Murders In The Building, was on air in 2021. It was a real hit and made many audiences be on the side of the series, and it even made a massive fan collection.

Season 1 rolled back by unwrapping the identity of Kono’s murderer, which was investigated and brought up to the light by three quirky crime solvers. But they soon got arrested for suspecting the demise of Bunny Folger, who is the board president of the Arconia apartment building.

In the new season, what the murders are unchaining is all a mystery that will come to know once diving into the Only Murders in the Build Season 2.

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date And Where To Watch

Only Murders In The Building is just sticking onto something unique track that keeps them entirely different from the rest of the series. Though most of the episodes get scheduled to release on a traditional track, which is on Wednesday, Only Murders In The Building released its first two episodes on Tuesday on Disney+ and Hulu.

This simply means that the new season of the fourth episode will get released on Tuesday 12, 2022.

Disney has already confirmed the release of Season 2 of Only Murders In The Building on Disney+ and will be streaming across the globe. The show will be on air in Ireland, the UK, Australia, Canada, and much more regions where the first two episodes will release on June 28th Tuesday. And the new episodes will get dropped through Tuesday, August 23.

Episode 1 – June 28, 2022 – Tuesday

Episode 2 – June 28, 2022 – Tuesday

Episode 3 – July 4, 2022 – Tuesday

Episode 4 – July 12, 2022 – Tuesday

Episode 5 – July 19, 2022 – Tuesday

Episode 6 – July 26, 2022 – Tuesday

Episode 7 – August 2, 2022 – Tuesday

Episode 8 – August 9, 2022 – Tuesday

Episode 9 – August 16, 2022 – Tuesday

Episode 10 – August 23, 2022 – Tuesday

On Hulu and Disney+, episode 4 of season 2 will get released at the following times:

Pacific Time: 00:00 AM / Midnight

Eastern Time: 03:00 AM

UK: 08:00 AM

France: 9:00 AM

Sydney, Australia: 9:00 PM

The die-heart fans of ‘Only Murders In The Building’ have no need to get tensed or too alarmed if you can’t see the new episodes on time. It may take a few more times for the episodes to drop for everyone.

Very similar to season 1 of Only Murders In The Building, season 2 is streaming only on Hulu and Disney+. So, if you want to watch it, try watching it on Hulu if you are in Japan and US. Disney+ is streaming the show worldwide. You cannot watch it on any other streaming platform other than Hulu and Disney+.

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 4 Cast

The main stars that stole your hearts are coming back to season 2, and for this time, they are all packed with more energy to deliver a great performance that will surely impress the fans and the audience by all means.

Steve Martin as Charles

Martin Short as Oliver

Selena Gomez as Mabel

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Amy Ryan as Jan

Tina Fey as true-crime podcaster Cinda Canning

Cara Delevigne ( Carnival Row, Suicide Squad) as Alice

Shirley MacLaine is playing the role of a former resident of the Arconia

Michael Rapaport is playing the role of Detective Kreps

Amy Schumer as a heightened version of herself

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 4 Trailer

The series goes in a line following the three strangers, the trio, who has stepped forward to find out the true person who had done the crime, but accidentally finds themselves to get trapped in one. Right after an unexpected murder occurs inside the Upper West Side apartment building, the trio who are the suspects get themselves into investigating the get a clear picture of what happened and who did the crime. All the three get exposed to lies, and soon they realize that one among the trio is a killer. The truth gets dug out before it’s too late.

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 4 Plot

In a very similar way, the fans and audience can surely expect interesting twits and deadly shenanigans. From the official synopsis for season 2, it’s clear that right after following the shocking, unexpected death of Bunny Folger, the Arconia board president, the trio – Charles, Oliver, and Mabel put themselves into the murder case to find out the real suspect. But, unfortunately, the trio gets subjected to the suspects and they try hard to deal with the group of neighbors in New York who think that the murder was committed by the trio.

The Only Murders In The Building – Season 2, Episode 4 is all set to spread its wings high just as they did in Season 1. Now, wait for the show to be on air and watch to find out the cunning real killer.