Grantchester Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Plot

The Grantchester Season 7 will be premiered on PBS Masterpiece in the United States. The series will showcase the powerful duo of Robson Green as DI George “Geordie” Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport who joins together to solve more baffling new cases. The first six episodes of the seventh season have been premiered on 10th July at 9 p.m ET and the rest episodes will follow consequently on weekly basis.

So Far About ‘Grantchester’ Season 7

Grantchester is a British ITV detective drama which is set in the 1950s Cambridgeshire village called Grantchester. It is a series based on The Grantchester Mysteries, a collection of short stories written by James Runcie. The series promoted James Norton as Anglican vicar Sidney Chambers, and thereafter Tom Brittney as vicar William Davenport. Both these characters create a distraction in detecting. The other lead character is Detective Inspector Geordie Keating played by Robson Green.

The story of the first season broadcasted in 2014 was based on the six stories from the first book, Sidney Chambers and the Shadow of Death. And after much anticipation, the seventh season of the successful detective drama series is out. As the preceding seasons have received great reviews from the fans, season 7 of The Grantchester Series has to fulfill a bigger audience.

Grantchester Season 7 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the first season of this crime thriller was out in 2014. The second season was aired after 2 years in March and April 2016 while the third season was aired on 23rd April 2017. The fourth season had some changes as it was announced as the final season to feature James Norton as the lead. It was aired on April 12th, 2018. From this season onwards, Brittney took over the lead from Norton.

The fifth season came out in January 2020 while the sixth was planned to drop on 17th July 2020 but later changed to 3rd September 2021. The upcoming seventh series was earlier planned to be released on 28th July 2021 with Brittney as Director for the first time. The series premiered in the U.K on 11 March 2022 and ended on 15 April 2022.

The U.S premiere of Grantchester season 7 has been released on PBS Masterpiece on 10th July 2022.

Where Can You Watch Grantchester Season 7?

Grantchester is arriving on PBS Masterpiece in the United States. The series is originally a British ITV detective drama that has aired all seven seasons by now. The seventh season of the series came out only this week in the United States and is hoped to fulfill the expectation of the audiences. The comeback of the series has a range of new and strange mysteries together with age-old secrets that the duo tries to reveal throughout the six-episode season. The drama is set in 1959 and will begin with the murder investigation of Lord Edmund. As the season has already premiered in the U.K you can watch the episodes from the ITV hub.

Grantchester Season 7 Cast

Main

Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating

Tom Brittney as the Reverend William “Will” Davenport

Kacey Ainsworth as Catherine “Cathy” Keating

Al Weaver as Leonard Ernest Finch

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. Sylvia Chapman

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Melissa Johns as Miss Scott

Bradley Hall as Larry Peters

Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie Evans

Frequent appearances

Skye Lucia Degruttola as Esme Keating

Gary Beadle as Archdeacon Gabriel Atubo

Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters

Felix Scott as DI Sean Donovan.

Jemma Redgrave as Amelia Davenport

Emily Patrick as Tamara Gurney-Clifford

Shaun Dooley as Johnny Richards

Grantchester Season 7 Trailer

The Grantchester season 7 has a 30 seconds trailer that brings back the heroes into action. The trailer was released on 8th March 2022 by Masterpiece PBS. It showcases the usual investigations, but that of murder along with some romance that is built up in this new season. The video is out with the caption, “Your favorite vicar and detective duo is back! More laughs, more romance, and more murder are coming in Season 7.”

The trailer for season 7 introduces the new character ‘Bonnie Evans’ starring Charlotte Ritchie. Bonnie is a young widow who has a son and seems like she’ll get in a relationship with Will as he gets attracted to her.

The new case the duo takes up is of murder as per the trailer and it seems like a serial killing. Within a few hours of the release of the trailer, the comment section has gone crazy as the audience expresses their anxiety about the release of the new season.

Grantchester Season 7 Plot

Grantchester season 7 was released on PBS Masterpiece in the United States on 10th July. This season also has 6 episodes and exhibits numerous bewildering cases for George and Will to resolve. The season even faces several murders and the first one being Lord Edmund’s.

The story is set in the summer of 1959 before the arrival of the Swinging Sixties and we could hear a lot of wedding bells as the wedding season was in full swing. The synopsis of the season tells that as Reverend Will Davenport unifies happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is very much busy investigating a series of local murder cases.

What Is Season 7 About?

According to Robson Green, the question of ‘what is true love?’ is investigated in this season. He even said that the season looks deeply at the secrets and lies not just of the past but even about the things currently happening in their lives.

As mentioned earlier, the season is full of murders and mayhem for the duo to investigate on. Even between all these issues they even come across several personal issues in their lives. As a new decade is on the way, the duo has to find an answer to the murders, and also the season will showcase some life-changing decisions which could change the lives of Grantchester forever.

From the Grantchester Season 7 trailer and the words of the actors, we can conclude that in this season we can expect a lot more. By the end of the sixth season, it was clear that Grantchester village will go through several changes and even brings out a major virtuous argument that divides the Grantchester town and the friendship between Will and Georgie. The change occurred in the setting of the season with the beginning of the 60s, we can expect some major impacts this could have on the life of Grantchester village.

Another major thing that makes this season special is that the lead cast Tom Brittney makes his debut directorial in this seventh season of Grantchester. He had directed the third episode of the season. He reveals his gratitude for giving him the chance to direct an episode of the season. Tom explained how thrilled and excited he is to get back on the set with his Grantchester family at their happy place. He even expressed that he feels like over the moon when he was given the opportunity to direct an episode of this series. He said that it was his greatest ambition and is eagerly waiting for the audience’s reaction to the episode.

Conclusion :

As the premiers are out now, people can watch them in PBS Masterpiece. Also if you are a beginner you can watch the earlier episodes here before getting hold of the final episodes. With the release of the final episodes of Grantchester season 7, the series totally has 45 episodes which could be a real treat for detective story lovers.