The first R-rated picture from Sony Pictures Animation will be directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. The movie, titled Fixed, will center on a dog who learns that he is going to be sterilized and follows him as he plans out his final 24 hours. The film will be a 2D production.

Genndy Tartakovsky To Direct Sony Pictures Animation Movie ‘First’

The plot is about what he’s doing with his following 24 hours, and Fixed has the potential to be a welcome animated picture for adult audiences because of the acclaimed talent in charge and the film’s original and amusing idea.

Genndy Tartakovsky, also known as Gennady Borisovich Tartakovsky, is a Russian-American animation artist, filmmaker, producer, screenplay writer, voice artist, storyboard artist, graphic novel writer, and illustrator.

He was born on January 17, 1970. His most well-known works include Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, Sym-Bionic Titan, and Primal, among other animated TV shows that have appeared on Cartoon Network and Adult Swim.

The first three Hotel Transylvania movies were directed by him, and he also co-created Sym-Bionic Titan.

He also contributed significantly to The Powerpuff Girls’ team and worked on other shows including 2 Stupid Dogs and Batman: The Animated Series. Tartakovsky is renowned for his distinct animation style, which features quick-moving action and little speech.

Must read: Thor: Love And Thunder Review – Spoiler Free!!

Tartakovsky has received numerous nominations for his work throughout the course of his career and has been nominated for five Emmy Awards (three for primetime and two for fine arts), three Annie Awards, one WAC Winner, one OIAF Award, and one Winsor McCay Award.

Recently, Genndy Tartakovsky, who also produced the successful “Hotel Transylvania” series, previewed his forthcoming R-rated animated film “Fixed.”

“I’m interested to see how this movie will eventually come out, but I know it will be entertaining!” Tartakovsky is truly a master of narrative.

Simply put, we can find it fantastic that Tartakovsky is producing a pornographic comedy. Tartakovsky has attempted to launch a number of projects over the years, including a Popeye film, an Astro Boy relaunch, a Dark Crystal sequel, and others. The filmmaker is attempting to capitalize on his knowledge of Hollywood’s workings.

Genndy Tartakovsky Stated:

“This is Hollywood, after all. You can do whatever you would like to do one day. I’m unable to find work the next day. I remain pragmatic about it. You know, it took ‘Unicorn’ 18 years to sell because no one wanted to believe in it. I had all of these children. No matter how tired I am, I won’t refuse to let someone watch them grow up.”

Further, The first episode of Tartakovsky’s steampunk fantasy series “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,” which he has been working on intermittently for 20 years, was just shown at the Annecy festival.

On July 21st, Genndy’s Primal will be released. However, Fixed has not yet been given a release date.

Fixed Release Date:

Fixed has not yet been given a release date.

It will air on HBO Max the day after its midnight Adult Swim launch. The news was released on the same day as the season 2 trailer.

Tartakovsky has confirmed there would be the same number of episodes, though it is not yet known if they will be released in halves. However, even if it is released in halves, each episode will be well worth the wait.

Adult animation is still widely seen on television. Notable R-rated cartoon theatrical releases are even more uncommon; examples include anomaly and South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut.

Despite Tartakovsky’s prominence, success, and recognition, he has worked on just as many unsuccessful projects as successful ones.

Tartakovsky is at the vanguard of animated films for older audiences, so perhaps in the near future adult animation will find an audience in theatres.

So now, thankfully, it appears like the Emmy winner’s days are improving as Sony Pictures Animation has begun production on his movie “Fixed.”

Where Can You Watch Fixed?

Genndy Tartakovsky, who also created the Hotel Transylvania movies, is the director of the computer-animated adult comedy picture Fixed.

It still seems to be in the development phase right now.

After Sausage Party, it will be the studio’s second R-rated animated picture and Columbia Pictures’ first R-rated movie.

Sony Pictures Animation is the Production company with the distributorship rights according to the reports given to Columbia Pictures.

Fixed Cast

The only reports about the cast include the writer and director of Fixed as Genndy Tartakovsky.

Fixed Trailer

Sony Pictures Animation has begun “Fixed” in production yet, and so the trailer hasn’t been released.

Fixed Plot

The tale of a typical, decent dog that falls head over heels for the show dog next door and what happens when he finds out that the morning will see his neutering. What does a dog do on his final outing with his mates?

He compares the movie to Spike Lee’s “25th Hour,” but it has a dog that is getting its sex removed.

Must check:

According to him, the film is a “2D R-rated animated film about a dog that learns he will be neutered in the morning and what he does with his remaining 24 hours?

Conclusion :

Beginning in the 1920s, adult animated films were popular. Unlike many animated movies, they are meant for an older audience. They frequently differ from television shows or online series.

On June 15, 2022, Tartakovsky and Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation signed a cross-studio overall contract that enables him to develop, produce, and create animated shows for a number of platforms, either with his own characters or using a Warner Bros.

Genndy is a genuine visionary who personifies Cartoon Network Studios’ creator ethos. We are thrilled to have a front-row seat both here and now at Warner Bros, as he continues to push the frontiers of storytelling and animation.

I am sure Fixed will definitely be worth watching. A movie that will propel the adults to search for their child within with a dose of complex real-life situations and mature content.

Besides working on Fixed, he is also working on another movie, Black Knight is an action/adventure movie.