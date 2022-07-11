Menu
Monday, July 11, 2022

Creating liberating content

HomeEntertainmentWhat We Do...

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Where To Watch

Written by Pihu
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Release Date

The most recent episode of What We Do in the Shadows finished on a doozy of a cliffhanger that we’ll expectantly see resolved with the beginning of season 4. In the penultimate episode, Colin Robinson died as a part of an energy vampire’s natural life length of 100 years, ridding the Long Island vampire house of one of its most iconic associates.

The final episode then saw Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, and Guillermo in several attitudes of mourning before they finally started to part manners. But when Laszlo runs around a baby Colin that has appeared from his corpse, he sabotages the others’ schedules and sends Guillermo to England with Nadja while Nandor leaves on a world tour alone.

With everyone dispersed and Colin Robinson now a baby, What We Do in the Shadows season 4 will have some stimulating work to do to gather the gang together again for more hyjinks.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Release Date

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 premieres at 10 p.m. on July 12th on FX across the US. In the UK, it’s due to launch on BBC2 but a release date has not yet been assured. On-demand access to Seasons 1 and 2 is also available via Disney Plus.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Release Date

And there’s more decent news — the hit vampire comedy series has been rehabilitated for two more seasons, so we’ll be seeing even more episodes soon! 

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Plot

An official plot has not yet been aired but a lot happened in season 3, such as Guillermo’s incarceration and debates concerning his fate, as well as a message from the Supreme Vampiric Council notifying them that the title of Front-runner of the local Vampiric Council now belongs to the group, so they had a lot on their plate!

As a result of this, Guillermo becomes the group’s guard, which generates an interesting dynamic, and they end up reeling from an unanticipated death when Colin passes on, as he kept it a top secret that energy vampires only live to 100.

But Colin still occurs in a new form, as Laszlo was left looking after a baby who looks like the now-deceased Colin, so there’s adequately more for season 4 to pick up on and answer…

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Cast

We will be seeing, once again, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, and Harvey Guillen as the familiar Guillermo of the group, so all our favorites are back once again on the screens. 

Furthermore, a report predicts that the Shameless star Parisa Fakhri will join the cast, where she will play one of Nandor’s 37 wives from the Al-Quolanudar, Marwa. 

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Trailer

Yes, a trailer for what we know as “In the Shadows” season 4 is finally here and baby Colin Robinson seems to be the aim as the group tries their finest to raise him as well as Nadja, who is opening a new self-titled nightclub where she wants the drinks to be “very expensive” so she can fascinate the rich humans.

Meanwhile, Nandor endures the search for a new wife, but his efforts haven’t been positive, mainly owing to the fact that he has no clue what he’s doing with up-to-date women!

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date, Teaser And Everything We Know So Far

