Luck Trailer: Meet Unluckiest Girl Ever In Apple’s Animated Adventure

It was announced by Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation that the much-awaited, illustrious animated adventure movie “Luck” would have its world premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 5.

Luck Trailer, Cast, Plot, Release Date, And More

The first official trailer for the upcoming animated movie Luck is now available on Apple TV+. The film follows Sam Greenfield (Eva Noblezada), the unluckiest girl in the world, as she explores the enchanted “Land of Luck,” where fortune is abundant.

Sam realizes the only people permitted in the Land of Luck are creatures, and she must cooperate with them in order to succeed. She was hoping to bring some luck home for her closest buddy. The equilibrium between good and bad fortune on this mystical planet must be maintained, Sam learns as she travels through some difficulties.

Luck Trailer-

Apple TV+ has just released the official trailer for the film Luck. Featuring voices from Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, and Adelynn Spoon, Luck is a voice-over comedy film directed by Peggy Holmes. The Apple Original Film is being created by Skydance Animation. Luck will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on August 5.

Luck Cast-

Sam Greenfield, the world’s unluckiest person, is played by Eva Noblezada . When she finds the Land of Luck, she must cooperate with mystical beings there in order to change her luck.

Bob, a black cat played by Simon Pegg, is Sam’s traveling companion.

The Dragon, played by Jane Fonda, is the vivacious CEO of Good Luck and undeniably the luckiest prehistoric creature in the entire world.

Whoopi Goldberg plays The Captain, the guardian of the Land of Luck.

Jeff, a unicorn who serves as the facilities engineer and maintains the luck-distribution device, is played by Flula Borg.

Sam’s cheery employer Marv, who owns a floral business, is played by Lil Rel Howery.

Gerry, a fortunate leprechaun who works with Bob, is played by Colin O’Donoghue.

Rootie, a poor luck root and the self-declared mayor of Bad Luck, is played by John Ratzenberger.

As Hazel, Sam’s close friend and roommate, Adelynn Spoon

Luck Release Date-

The first animated adaptation Luck, with a release date of March 19, 2021, was announced as part of a multi-year partnership between Ilion Animation Studios and Paramount Pictures (through Paramount Animation) and Skydance Media in July 2017.

The movie’s script was written by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger, and Alessandro Carloni agreed to direct it. John Lasseter, a former CCO of Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios, joined Skydance Animation as Head of Animation in late January 2019.

After Lasseter was hired, Mirielle Soria, who was then the head of Paramount Animation, made the announcement that the studio will no longer collaborate with Skydance. In place of Paramount, Apple Original Films would produce the movie, while Apple TV+ would handle distribution.

Peggy Holmes, who had previously helmed Secret of the Wings (2012) and The Pirate Fairy (2014) for Lasseter, took over as the movie’s director on January 14, 2020. To rework the script, Kiel Murray, who wrote the screenplays for Cars (2006) and Cars 3 (2017), was also retained.

The film’s score was originally going to be written by Tanya Donelly and Mt. Joy, with Caparella serving as the main editor. On November 15, 2021, it was revealed that John Debney would take their place as a composer.

Luck Apple TV+

For $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial, Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in more than 100 countries and regions, on more than 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming consoles.

