Kirsten Dunst Net Worth, Life, Career, Age, Biography & More

Who Is Kirsten Dunst?

39-year-old American actress with various accolades, Kirsten Dunst, who is also referred to as Linda has managed to engrave a deeper sense of her presence in the minds of the audience and fans for over decades now. The actress who came to stardom with Spider-Man and other comedy series is no less than a superstar with the remarkable roles and experiences she has covered within her long years in the field.

Here we present a detailed look into the most searched genres of her life, mostly the actress’ net worth, family, career, age, controversies, and so on.

Kirsten Dunst’s Net Worth 2022

As of the updated net worth of the actress born in Jersey, the amount is estimated to be $25 million of July 2022.

The Californian property of Dunst was sold for $4.5 million in 2019 and she sold another property in Nichols Canyon, California the very next year for $1.4 million. In 2017, she kept another property for sale, Lower Manhattan that she has bought recently.

Kirsten Dunst’s Acting Career In The Industry

The three-year-old Dunst was signed by both Ford Models and Elite Model Management as a fashion model for commercials. Every other year, the young Dunst tried her luck with different teams and with different genres, and as she grew her script selection method also evolved. It was in 1989, that she made her film debut with Woody Allens’s short film, Oedipus Wrecks.

At the age of ten, the actress got her breakthrough through the controversial character Kirsten Dunst portrayed in the drama Interview With The Vampire. Kirsten Dunst also starred in the fantasy adventure, Jumanji, and kept being the lead role in numerous films from time to time.

Many eyeballs were hooked upon her with the very first Spider-Man movie, and she returned to the second installment to portray Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man 3 in 2007. It was in 2010 that Dunst made her directorial and screenwriting review with the film, Bastard, which was filmed at the Cannes Film Festival 2010.

The very next year, she got a marvelous character in Melancholia, an apocalyptic drama art film, that paved an incredible way to her success and the actress ended up receiving the Best Actress awards from both the Cannes Film Festival and the National Society of Film Critics.

The next best character she did was alongside Oscar Isaac and Viggo Mortensen in the thriller film The Two Faces of January, in 2014. In 2015, she changed her domain to television shows and began with a crime-comedy thriller Fargo, which enabled her to be the Golden Globe Award winner for Best Actress.

In 2017, she starred in the film, The Power Of The Dog, opposite her husband, Jesse Plemons, and was nominated for Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for the best supporting role for her character Rose.

Kirsten Dunst’s Career In The Music Industry

The comedy film, Get Over It was destined to be the musical debut for Linda, and then she has successfully sung two songs in Spiderman 3. The singer has also made a few appearances in the songs “I Knew I Loved You”, Make Some Noise and We All Go Back To Where We Belong.

Kirsten Dunst’s Personal Life

The actress and singer, Dunst was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, US, and moved to Los Angeles after the split between her parents. Following graduation in 2000, she followed her passion for acting. Dunst was an artist as well as a gallery owner before building her empire in the entertainment industry.

The successful actress in 2008 was diagnosed with depression. She confronted about the same after recovery and said not to joke about the illness.

Kirsten Dunst’s Ethnicity And Parents

Kirsten Dunst is the daughter of Klaus Dunst and Inez Rupprecht with the ethnicity of white.

Kirsten Dunst’s Relationships And Marriage

Dunst had a previous romantic relationship with her co-star Garret John Hedlund with whom she only had a brief affair in 2012. The love between the former couple marked its end in 2016 after they were rumored to have engaged. Sooner the same year, Linda got in another love relationship with Jesse Plemons, one of her co-stars, again, and they officially engaged in 2017. The couple got married in 2022, July after having 2 kids and the actress reported in an exclusive interview that their marriage was postponed due to her second pregnancy.

In 2002, she had a short-time relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal and in 2007 with Johnny Borrell, Razorlight frontman.