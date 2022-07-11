Menu
Search
Monday, July 11, 2022

Creating liberating content

Email us
Subscribe
Menu
Search

Stranger Things Season...

The much-awaited volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 is releasing today on...

Tom Hiddleston And Zawe...

It seems as though Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston are taking on a...

Cancer Campaigner Dame Deborah...

Cancer campaigner and Podcaster Deborah James, whose frank account of living life with...

Billie Eilish And Finneas...

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell (born December 18, 2001) is an American artist...
HomeEntertainmentHarley Quinn Season...

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date, Teaser And Everything We Know So Far

Written by Pihu
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date

Yes, Harley Quinn season 3 is almost here! Not only do we have a release date assured by HBO Max, but a new teaser trailer as well. The biggest question, though, revolves around how long DC will let this madcap series get away with. Yeah, the zany animated show Harley Quinn is earning headlines for one potential scene that DC tried to veto, even though it wholly fits. Harley Quinn Season 3 is scheduled to be released on July 28.

One of the finest shows of Harley Quinn, on HBO Max, has been one of our most anticipated programs of the forthcoming seasons since we binge-watched its first two parts. It begins as Mr. J and Harley are separated again, and follows Ms. Quinn through the trials one must go through to make a name for themselves in Gotham’s supervillain positions. 

All of your favorite Gotham regulars show up but in very unbalanced versions of their comic book roles. While we still have several questions for Bane, Commissioner Gordon stands out among several. Here’s what we know concerning season 3 of Harley Quinn: A must-watch for any HBO Max subscriber. 

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date 

The release date of Harley Quinn Season 3 is July 28. This was disclosed through the initial trailer, which was released in June. 

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date

Earlier than this, the producer, Patrick Schumacker, teased that it’d be summer in response to a fan’s query. In his post, he wrote the following words: “I do know the date of release, but I’m not permitted to tell.” It is going to be in the duration of years that rhymes with Schummer.’”

In addition, the first 2 episodes of this show will premiere early at San Diego Comic-Con. Fans will have admission to the first 3 episodes of this season on July 28. A new episode will be made accessible on the platform every Thursday at midnight. The finale of Season 3 of this series will possibly be ready by September 15 this year.

The 3rd season of Harley Quinn will feature 10 episodes, and every episode will be 23 minutes long. The targeted audience is indeed going to make the most of their HBO Max subscription. 

Harley Quinn Season 3 Teaser

A trailer or any form of footage has yet to be released for Harley Quinn season 3. But if the late-2021 mentioned above/early 2022 calculation holds up, the first tease should arrive soon to get fans enthusiastic.

The DC FanDome takes place on October 16, 2021, and that seems as good a place as any to debut a new preview or show off fresh footage for Harley Quinn season 3. Of course, fans will indeed have to wait and see how things play out, but it won’t be too long before the highly-anticipated first trailer arrives.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Cast

Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory, The Flight Attendant) will once again take the stage to voice the titular role. She’ll be united by an all-star voice cast that includes series regulars Tony Hale (Doctor Psycho), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Ron Funches (King Shark), Jason Alexander (Sy Borgman), and Alan Tudyk as Clayface and Joker.

Read More

Captain Marvel 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, And Latest Updates On Brie Larson’s Movie

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

spot_img

Continue reading

Pihu -
Entertainment

Spider-Man 4 Report Updates On Tom Holland’s Next MCU Film

Beyond the critical and commercial failures of other movies like Morbius, Sony has compelling reasons to finalize a new contract with Tom Holland. One of the most cherished MCU films in history, Spider-Man: No Way Home also broke box...
Pihu -
Entertainment

Now You See Me 3 Release Date: Is It Coming Officially in 2022? Latest Updates!

As you may be aware, you are all quite eager to get and learn everything there is to know about the series. You could only be anticipating a lot of information and latest updates about the series and the...
Pihu -
Entertainment

Demon Slayer Season 3: The Expected Confirmed Release Date For Die Hard Fans!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese anime television series based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series of the same name, which he wrote and drew. On June 4, 2018, the anime television series adaption by Ufotable was revealed...

Enjoy exclusive access to all of our content

Get an online subscription and you can unlock any article you come across.

Subscribe ⟶

Enjoy exclusive access to our content

Get an online subscription and you can unlock any article you come across, getting instant emails when our site updates, too.

Subscribe today ⟶

Categories to explore

Who we are

Address

  • 1622 Aspen Court
  • Boston,Massachusetts
  • 02108
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069

Useful Links

DMCA.com Protection Status