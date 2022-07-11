Yes, Harley Quinn season 3 is almost here! Not only do we have a release date assured by HBO Max, but a new teaser trailer as well. The biggest question, though, revolves around how long DC will let this madcap series get away with. Yeah, the zany animated show Harley Quinn is earning headlines for one potential scene that DC tried to veto, even though it wholly fits. Harley Quinn Season 3 is scheduled to be released on July 28.

One of the finest shows of Harley Quinn, on HBO Max, has been one of our most anticipated programs of the forthcoming seasons since we binge-watched its first two parts. It begins as Mr. J and Harley are separated again, and follows Ms. Quinn through the trials one must go through to make a name for themselves in Gotham’s supervillain positions.

All of your favorite Gotham regulars show up but in very unbalanced versions of their comic book roles. While we still have several questions for Bane, Commissioner Gordon stands out among several. Here’s what we know concerning season 3 of Harley Quinn: A must-watch for any HBO Max subscriber.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date

The release date of Harley Quinn Season 3 is July 28. This was disclosed through the initial trailer, which was released in June.

Earlier than this, the producer, Patrick Schumacker, teased that it’d be summer in response to a fan’s query. In his post, he wrote the following words: “I do know the date of release, but I’m not permitted to tell.” It is going to be in the duration of years that rhymes with Schummer.’”

In addition, the first 2 episodes of this show will premiere early at San Diego Comic-Con. Fans will have admission to the first 3 episodes of this season on July 28. A new episode will be made accessible on the platform every Thursday at midnight. The finale of Season 3 of this series will possibly be ready by September 15 this year.

The 3rd season of Harley Quinn will feature 10 episodes, and every episode will be 23 minutes long. The targeted audience is indeed going to make the most of their HBO Max subscription.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Teaser

A trailer or any form of footage has yet to be released for Harley Quinn season 3. But if the late-2021 mentioned above/early 2022 calculation holds up, the first tease should arrive soon to get fans enthusiastic.

The DC FanDome takes place on October 16, 2021, and that seems as good a place as any to debut a new preview or show off fresh footage for Harley Quinn season 3. Of course, fans will indeed have to wait and see how things play out, but it won’t be too long before the highly-anticipated first trailer arrives.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Cast

Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory, The Flight Attendant) will once again take the stage to voice the titular role. She’ll be united by an all-star voice cast that includes series regulars Tony Hale (Doctor Psycho), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Ron Funches (King Shark), Jason Alexander (Sy Borgman), and Alan Tudyk as Clayface and Joker.

Read More

Captain Marvel 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, And Latest Updates On Brie Larson’s Movie