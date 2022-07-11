Captain Marvel 2 is happening, and fans simply need to stand by till 2022 to see the arrival of Brie Larson’s nasty hero. Megan McDonnell, who filled in as a staff essayist on the series ‘WandaVision’, had likewise composed the content for ‘Captain Marvel 2’. While Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck won’t return for the continuation, Nia DaCosta will assume the reins of the movie and is the main black female MCU director.

Captain Marvel 2 Release Date

When Disney moved around the delivery dates for Marvel Phase 4 after the delay of Black Widow to November 2020, it was reported that the continuation would be released on July 8, 2022.

Nonetheless, a reshuffle of the impending MCU record has seen Black Panther 2 take Captain Marvel 2’s unique July discharge. But another shift has seen those dates move once more, with The Marvels presently set to make a big appearance on February 17th, 2023.

It’s not been affirmed by Marvel when the sequel will begin filming, in spite of the fact that it had been accounted for to begin shooting toward the end of May, which would have fit with the old November 2022 publication. Yet, with that delivery moved, we can’t exactly anticipate when shooting will start assuming the cast has other filming commitments.

Captain Marvel 2 Cast

While Brie Larson will be back in the lead spot, the supporting cast is, to a greater extent, uncertain as of now. It’s very conceivable that we could see appearances from the previously mentioned Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Teynoah Parris (Monica Rambeau). Yet, this has not yet been affirmed.

Jude Law’s terrible Yon-Rogg survived the main film, so he might actually repeat his job. However, there is a chance that the creative group of individuals will want to shift to more menacing villains.

Captain Marvel 2 Trailer

It would be very remarkable if there was a trailer for Captain Marvel 2 at such an early phase in the filming, but unfortunately, that’s not the case. Stay tuned for the updates and watch this space for more information, but the targeted fans should not expect a trailer for The Marvels until the summer of 2022 at the earliest.

Captain Marvel 2 Storyline

The storyline for the sequel ‘Captain Marvel 2’ has not been confirmed yet by MCU, but it is stated to be a “cosmic adventure”. The sequel to ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will transpire in “the present day,” i.e., 2023. Hence, it can be presumed to be reliant on the after events of Avengers: Endgame and the 5 year time jump to the current day of the current MCU.

Kamala and Carol are presented as the two Captain Marvels, but there might be a third captain. In Wanda’s vision, Monica was revealed to have obtained the superpowers also. In addition, in the comics, Monica became Captain Marvel before Carol, so there might be a chance that there will be another Captain Marvel in the series.

Based on the MCU comics, Monica was the first black woman to join the Avengers in the 80s. She soon attained superpowers from the revelation of an energy black hole.

Read More

Boo, Bitch Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And When Is It Coming Out On Netflix?