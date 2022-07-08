Virgin River, a romantic drama based on Robyn Carr’s books, will premiere its fifth season on Netflix On Wednesday, July 20,

There is a lot of anticipation for Virgin River’s upcoming season.

Virgin River Season 4 Cast

The cast of the show includes Lexa Doig, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, and Alexandra Breckenridge.

After all, the shocking season 3 finale raised many questions for viewers, not just about what lies ahead between Mel and Jack (and Charmaine!). Will Brady suffer injuries in Jack’s shooting? Has Hope been ok? How is Preacher doing?

Fans were teased by the Virgin River account with a clip of Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan) and Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel Monroe) dancing in Mel’s kitchen. The song “Hung Up” by Madonna was chosen to accompany the dance, and the line “Time moves by so slowly” is undoubtedly apt for viewers awaiting new episodes!

Alexandra uploaded a humorous video of herself practicing her scene markers (and maybe creating a dance schedule in the procedure). Fans adored watching this unscripted video.

Fans of the show shouldn’t be overly surprised by a prompt renewal. Before their Netflix season premieres, seasons 2 and 3 of the show were both renewed. This was particularly true for season 3, which was being produced at the same time as season 2.

Virgin River Statistics That Just Make Sense

Just a 1/4th of a billion hours of the show was watched on the platform throughout July 4th, 2021, and August 15th, according to recently revealed watch hour statistics.

It was watched on Netflix for 255,120,000 hours between the aforementioned time frame.

The program spent a total of 75 days on the top 10 lists in the US. For season 3, the program briefly held the top spot in the US for more than two weeks before eventually slipping out of the top ten rankings more than a month later.

With 2,109 million minutes watched between July 12 and July 18, according to Nielsen’s top 10, the series topped both Manifest (on Netflix) and Loki (on Disney+) as the most-watched series during that week.

What To Expect From Virgin River Season 4?

Virgin River follows Mel, a nurse practitioner, and midwife who relocates to the small hamlet of Virgin River in order to accept a new position.

However, before it can be the fresh start she desires, she must first go within and begin to repair herself. As a result, she quickly realizes that it is not the new beginning she had hoped for.

According to the official Netflix series 4 descriptions, Mel is upbeat despite not knowing if her child belongs to her late husband Mark or to a prospective new partner named Jack since she has long desired to be a mother and her wish is now one step closer to being a reality.

Although the natural father hasn’t been recognized, Mel’s pregnancy is the main point of season 4. By the end of season 4, it should be disclosed.

Given that he was put back in connection with the shooting of Jack at the end of season 2, Brady’s life appears to be at risk.

After an observable absence in the 3rd season, Hope will surely make a comeback in season 4. She wasn’t allowed to travel to where the third season of the show was shot, but later it was revealed on the show that she was visiting her aunt who lived in another state.

But she had been hospitalized on the way back due to the accident near the Virgin River.

Robyn Carr, who is best known outside of Virgin River for writing the books Thunder Point and Sullivan’s Crossing, is the author of the series of novels from which Virgin River is derived.

Twenty-two Virgin River books exist. Between 2007 and 2012, 21 of them were released, while the 22nd and latest Virgin River book was out in 2020.

